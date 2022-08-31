ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Alexander Isak lived up to the hype on his Newcastle debut with two exquisite finishes vs Liverpool - one denied by VAR - as Toon legend Alan Shearer watched on... Eddie Howe's men may have lost at the death but their £60m recruit made a lasting impression

By Dominic King for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

High up in the director’s box, Alan Shearer sat on the front row and the look on his face told us he was enjoying what he saw.

Shearer was a snapshot of 3,500 Newcastle fans in the Anfield Road End, who had come south hoping to see something special from the man whose name has dominated every conversation on Tyneside for much of this past week.

Many had set off not knowing whether Alexander Isak would be able to make his eagerly-awaited debut but midway through the afternoon, the green light had arrived. Newcastle’s record signing — all £60m and 6ft 3in of him — had received his work permit and was ready to launch his new career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dRqem_0hd8s82x00
Alexander Isak scored just 38 minutes into his Newcastle debut at Anfield on Wednesday 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jw2BM_0hd8s82x00
Newcastle legend Alan Shearer was a watching spectator for Isak's debut against Liverpool 

The sight of Shearer here reminded you once more that Newcastle is a club desperate to embrace a modern-day hero and the potential for Isak to be that figure is limitless in this era when the funds are in place to finance their dreams.

Being Newcastle’s centre forward carries great expectation and Isak will find as he adjusts to life in a goldfish bowl that everything he does will be scrutinised, every facet of his performance will be analysed.

Isak had only been able to train for a short period with his new team-mates and in the opening 30 minutes, you could see this Sweden international was taken aback by the ferocity and pace of this match.

Really, for that opening half-hour, he barely got close to being involved. His first attempt to get on the ball saw Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson squeeze him out, a knockdown for Joelinton went nowhere, a challenge with Joe Gomez left him startled as the Liverpool defender took the ball and the man.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MjBge_0hd8s82x00
All eyes will now be on Isak to see if he can follow in the footsteps of Newcastle's great strikers

Then, though, Alexander-Arnold was lackadaisical and, in the blink of an eye, Sean Longstaff was able to nudge a ball forward for Isak to run into a channel.

Back came Isak’s right foot and he unleashed a drive that sped beyond Alisson and ripped into the net. There was bedlam behind the goal and your mind immediately drifted back to when Shearer or Les Ferdinand or the mercurial Faustino Asprilla had scored in this stadium.

An even better finish followed in the second half, when Isak galloped away from Robertson and cut inside Gomez, but that one was cancelled out by VAR.

The goal did not stand but the impression Isak made was lasting, despite Newcastle’s heartbreak at the death.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'I thought it was a glass bottle!': Jurgen Klopp reacts to bottle-throwing incident during Merseyside derby draw at Goodison Park... after German boss was targeted after Everton's disallowed goal

Jurgen Klopp has reacted to a bottle-throwing incident during Saturday's Merseyside derby draw with Everton. The Liverpool boss was targeted by a fan behind the technical area with a plastic bottle in the 71st minute, after the hosts had a goal disallowed by VAR. Though he wasn't hurt in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Steven Gerrard slams referee Simon Hopper for being 'desperate on the whistle'... as the official's quick actions saw Philippe Coutinho's spectacular goal wrongly ruled out for offside as Aston Villa draw with Manchester City

Steven Gerrard has complained that referee Simon Hooper was too quick on his whistle as he prevented Aston Villa scoring a perfectly fine goal. Philippe Coutinho was unfortunate not to have given his side the lead against champions Manchester City after he put the ball in the net with spectacular skill.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

‘There’s no doubt that was the start of that great rivalry': Steve Bruce looks back on the infamous 1990 brawl between Manchester United and Arsenal that marked the only time clubs in England have ever been docked points for player misconduct

Before Pizzagate and Roy Keane’s tunnel clash with Patrick Vieira, the spiky rivalry between Manchester United and Arsenal was created by a mass brawl at Old Trafford in 1990 that prompted the first and only ever points deduction for players’ bad behaviour. Former United captain Steve Bruce was...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Faustino Asprilla
Person
Alan Shearer
Person
Sean Longstaff
Person
Les Ferdinand
Person
Andrew Robertson
Person
Eddie Howe
Person
Alexander Isak
Person
Alisson
Daily Mail

Manchester City's injury woes continue as Kyle Walker limps off during 1-1 draw at Aston Villa - as Pep Guardiola reveals he's unsure how long defender will be out of action for

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Kyle Walker was substituted in Man City's draw with Aston Villa after sustaining an injury. Walker was replaced after 80 minutes at Villa Park as the Premier League champions dropped points for just the second time this season. In his post match interview, Guardiola explained...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Leicester's only major summer signing Wout Faes eager to show his leadership qualities and make an instant impact for Brendan Rodgers' side

Leicester’s only signing of the transfer window Wout Faes is determined to stamp his leadership qualities on the bottom-of-table club right away. Faes, 24, joined from Reims on deadline day to replace Chelsea-bound central defender Wesley Fofana with Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers impressed he’s captained both his previous club and Belgium youth teams.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'The Glazers treat Manchester United like a cash machine, creaming off money while the team are in disarray and the ground is rusting. It's clear they have to go': Gary Neville’s damning verdict in the first extracts from his brilliant new book

I have no qualms at all about Roman Abramovich being kicked out of this country and out of English football. The shame is that it took a war and the death of thousands of innocent people in Ukraine to expose 19 years of Russian money sloshing into the Premier League. No one cared at the time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

‘I will be his friend, sometimes I will be his teacher': Erik ten Hag reveals his approach to managing Cristiano Ronaldo and admits the wantaway Man United star needs to improve his fitness after failing to complete a summer switch away from club

Cristiano Ronaldo needs to get fitter and become more selfless if he wants to play a major part in Erik ten Hag’s new Manchester United. United’s Dutch manager is pleased Ronaldo remains at the club after the transfer window but is clear the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has to adapt to the changing philosophy at Old Trafford rather than the other way around.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Var
Daily Mail

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka hopes to kick off his 21st birthday celebrations by notching a win in 'special rivalry' against Manchester United... and hopes the Gunners' winning start to the season can lead to silverware

Whatever happens this afternoon, Bukayo Saka will have some reason to celebrate. The Arsenal winger turns 21 tomorrow, a day after the Gunners look to strengthen their position at the top of the Premier League with victory against old rivals Manchester United. And yet there’s already been so much for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Lionel Messi receives a standing ovation from Toulouse fans after laying on two classy assists for Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in PSG's routine 3-0 win that kept them top of Ligue 1

Lionel Messi was applauded off the pitch by the whole Toulouse stadium after delivering a superb performance for Paris Saint-Germain. Christophe Galtier's side triumphed 3-0 in a routine Ligue 1 win at the Stadium de Toulouse in the south of France on Wednesday evening. Messi laid on assists for Neymar...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

I saw a picture of myself and thought "is that what I actually looked like?": Ollie Robinson reveals his comeback trail with more intensity in the gym was the key to his England Test return... as the Sussex seamer looks to reignite his international career

It was in mid-May, about the time that Ollie Robinson was being attended to by medics, having managed just six deliveries to open a County Championship match at Grace Road, when months of frustration reached a peak. The more he pushed for an England return, the further away it felt.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Daily Mail

Sevilla 0-3 Barcelona: Spanish giants climb to second in LaLiga with scintillating display as Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and Eric Garcia net for Barca

New summer arrivals Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski were on the scoresheet as Barcelona beat Sevilla 3-0 to close the gap on rivals Real Madrid at the top of LaLiga. After the blockbuster signings handed Barcelona a 2-0 lead at half-time, defender Eric Garcia netted in the 50th minute to all but seal all three points.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Nantes 0-3 PSG: Kylian Mbappe stars as the France forward bags a brace before Nuno Mendes adds a third against the 10 men of Nantes to lead the Ligue 1 champions back into top spot

France forward Mbappe found the back of the net either side of the interval to take his season's tally to seven before being replaced by Neymar as coach Christophe Galtier looked to spare the duo before PSG host Juventus on Tuesday. PSG have 16 points from six games and lead...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Nottinghamshire's Ben Duckett reveals a long-awaited recall to the England set up hadn't crossed his mind... as a first 1000-run season since 2016 has seen him in the line to replace Jonny Bairstow after a freak leg injury

Ben Duckett admits he had not given a long-awaited Test recall a second thought on the eve of England’s red-ball revolution. But the Nottinghamshire left-hander, summoned to the Oval this week after Jonny Bairstow was ruled out of the series decider against South Africa through a freak accident, believes his expressive game perfectly suits their current attacking mentality.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Lazio 1-2 Napoli: Luciano Spalletti's side continue unbeaten start to the season thanks to goals by Kim Min-jae and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia after Mattia Zaccagni's strike gave hosts early lead

Napoli won 2-1 at Lazio in Saturday's evening kick-off, moving them onto 11 points and ahead of AC Milan on goal difference. Mattia Zaccagni had given the hosts an early lead, but Min-Jae Kim equalised from a corner before half-time and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia struck on the hour to complete the turnaround.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

RFU quiz 92 individuals as part of a formal investigation into Luther Burrell's shocking racism revelations... after the former centre lifts the lid on racist behaviour in rugby's dressing rooms

Almost 100 people have been interviewed as part of a formal investigation into Luther Burrell’s shocking revelations about racism in rugby. The former England centre revealed in The Mail on Sunday that he had been subject of comments made about slave shackles, and he made a call for a change to dressing room culture.
RUGBY
Daily Mail

'I always wanted to hear dad speak': Johnny Doyle's daughter, Joanna, reflects on her father's career... and being the last Celtic player to score against Real Madrid

Joanna Doyle clings to memories of her father like a comfort blanket on a cold night. Only three years old the night he died, some recollections are more vivid than others. There was a visit to the Celtic dressing room at Parkhead, when the powerful aroma of Deep Heat mingled with the smiles and handshakes of team-mates. ‘A bit overwhelming,’ she reflects now.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Sam Burgess reveals 'I totally lost myself' as the former Souths star opens up on retirement, drug use and playing for a can of coke and pie before returning to the NRL coaching ranks

Former NRL star Sam Burgess has admitted he 'totally lost himself' after retiring due to a chronic shoulder injury in 2019. In a candid interview with The Times, the 33-year-old said he struggled to adapt to a life without routine when he hung up his boots and went down a dark path.
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

574K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy