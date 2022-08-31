GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It seems like summer never ends, especially with the temperatures we have been feeling here in the Grand Valley. Hot temperatures and dry conditions have been the main story over this past week; unfortunately, this will be the story over the next several days. Today, in Grand Junction, temperatures reached a high of 98 and Montrose of 94. However, conditions have remained dry and clear skies continue to become present.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO