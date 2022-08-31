Read full article on original website
Benton Neighbors Day event
BENTON, Mo. (KBSI) – The annual Benton Neighbor-Day was a 3-day event that concluded this afternoon with a parade that brought out the joy of the community. Benton Neighbor-Day participant Robert Garces came out for his 10th year and he says it gets better every year. “Gets better every...
“Paint for a cause” fundraiser for horse therapy
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – There is a new reason to paint in Cape Girardeau. To help Mississippi Valley Therapeutic Horsemanship (MVTH), painters can donate $1 for each triangle they want to paint to help create a board. Local artists Aaron Horrell and Barb Bailey created the design and...
Folks gather in southern Illinois for jazz festival
CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - People in the three-state region came together this weekend for a jazz festival in the Heartland. It’s called the 3rd Annual Smooth Jazz on the River Festival and is taking place at the Fort Defiance Park just south of Cairo. The Harold S. Jones Fine...
Southern Illinois Truck Showdown draws hundreds of trucks, paves way for future success
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – A little rain couldn’t stop the Southern Illinois Truck Showdown from invading Rent One Park for the first time. About 300 trucks from 13 different states filled the ballpark’s parking lot with thousands and thousands of horsepower. Promoter Brett Sullivan said that with...
Exotic pet food business embraces science and tech
MARION, Ill. — Todd Goodman jokingly refers to himself as a “bug rancher.” But he’s serious about his work. “I’m a farmer,” he said while walking around the empire he has created. The owner of Timberline Live Pet Foods has transformed a local bait...
Local barber hangs up his shears after 62 years
PADUCAH — After 62 years in the business, one local barber is putting down his clippers. Friday was last day of work for Neil Lawler, a barber at MW Hair Studio in downtown Paducah. With more than six decades under his belt, many clients and co-workers stopped into the shop Friday to say goodbye.
Chainsaw artists completes Big Muddy Monster sculpture
Chainsaw artist Josh Hayes began work on an 8-foot-tall Big Muddy Monster sculpture on Aug. 26 at the DuQuoin State Fair, and now, he's finally completed his masterpiece. The Big Muddy Monster is a Southern Illinois legend, and you can read all about it in the "case file" below. The file, from the city of Murphysboro website reportedly contains digital scans of the police reports from 1973, letters received from people from all across the world, artist sketches made from the descriptions of eye witnesses, and photos taken by the Murphysboro Police Department.
New rehabilitation center in Williamson County
The City of Cape Girardeau is figuring out how to make the downtown area safer. New CDL requirements impact Cape Girardeau City services. New CDL training requirements are impacting Cape Girardeau City services. KSP investigating Calloway Co. bank robbery. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Kentucky State Police are investigating a...
Crape Myrtle in Southern Illinois
While driving through town viewing hot air balloons during Centralia’s 33rd annual Balloon Fest, one couldn’t help but notice several Crape Myrtle bushes in full bloom, their flowering colors almost a reflection of the colorful balloons. The name Crape Myrtle is probably the most popular spelling, but Crepe...
Cars vs. scooters: The battle for Carbondale
For weeks, Carbondale has been buzzing about the emergence of the electric-powered scooters manufactured by the company, Veo. While safety concerns have been raised by local officials, the scooters seem to be here to stay. We decided to look into whether it makes more sense to drive your car or...
Three Stabbed At Mascoutah Bar
MASCOUTAH – On Sunday morning, Sept. 4, police responded to a report of three customers stabbed at a local bar & restaurant. According to Mascoutah Police Chief Scott Waldrup, at approximately 12:30 am, Mascoutah Police Officers responded to Skootr’s, located at 323 West Main Street, in reference to a fight/stabbing incident.
Southern Illinois health care hub to target behavioral and physical health needs
ELDORADO, IL — The Egyptian Health Department broke ground on their Integrated Hub (iHub), a facility that will bring behavioral health, substance abuse treatment and prevention and physical health services to southern Illinois. The iHub facility will provide a shared office space for the Integrated Care for Adults and...
Circle K offering holiday fuel discount
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS — Local Circle K stores are giving people a reason hit the road this weekend — a large discount on fuel. Stores in Centralia, Mt. Vernon and Salem are among Circle K stores across the country offering drivers 40 cents off per gallon of fuel on Thursday ahead of Labor Day Weekend.
Centralia man arrested for starting fire in vacant home
Centralia Police arrested a 40-year-old Centralia man for felony criminal damage to property by fire following a fire Thursday afternoon that caused minor damage to a vacant home. Edwin Steinkamp of West Noleman was arrested when returning to the home at 1124 South Hickory Street Thursday night. Centralia City Firemen...
Swansea worker dies after being crushed by machinery
SWANSEA, Ill. — A lifelong worker of Century Casting in Swansea was killed after being crushed by machinery at the metal-casting company Friday morning. St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identified the man as 59-year-old Mark Mattern of Albers, Illinois. The Swansea Police Chief Steve Johnson told 5...
High-energy Nitro Circus takes over Rent One Park Sunday
For nearly six months, the mad scientists at Nitro Circus were hard at work creating an electrifying all-new show, "Good, Bad & Rad," presented by ASHOC Energy for their North American fans. And now, the new show is coming to Rent One Park in Marion, at 7 p.m. on Sunday,...
Crews respond to water rescue at West Frankfort Lake
FRANKLIN COUNTY - Crews responded to a water rescue late this morning at the West Frankfort City Lake just west of Thompsonville. According to reports, one victim was transported from the scene. No further details are available at this time. This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.
Centralia man charged in connection with attack on two Marion County Correctional Officers
A 31-year-old Centralia man has been charged in Marion County Court with two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer after allegedly attacking two correctional officers who had come into his cell Friday morning. Jacob Erwin is accused of shoving and punching one of the officers in the neck...
MoDOT crews begin rehabilitation work on Chester Bridge
SIKESTON—(KBSI) Work to rehabilitate the Chester Bridge is underway. The bridge spans the Mississippi River, connecting the cities of Perryville, Mo., and Chester, Ill., via MO Route 51/IL Route 150. The maintenance project includes pavement rehab and some minor structural steel repairs. Currently, Route 51 is reduced to one...
