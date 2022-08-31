ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murphysboro, IL

kbsi23.com

Benton Neighbors Day event

BENTON, Mo. (KBSI) – The annual Benton Neighbor-Day was a 3-day event that concluded this afternoon with a parade that brought out the joy of the community. Benton Neighbor-Day participant Robert Garces came out for his 10th year and he says it gets better every year. “Gets better every...
BENTON, MO
kbsi23.com

“Paint for a cause” fundraiser for horse therapy

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – There is a new reason to paint in Cape Girardeau. To help Mississippi Valley Therapeutic Horsemanship (MVTH), painters can donate $1 for each triangle they want to paint to help create a board. Local artists Aaron Horrell and Barb Bailey created the design and...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Folks gather in southern Illinois for jazz festival

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - People in the three-state region came together this weekend for a jazz festival in the Heartland. It’s called the 3rd Annual Smooth Jazz on the River Festival and is taking place at the Fort Defiance Park just south of Cairo. The Harold S. Jones Fine...
CAIRO, IL
agupdate.com

Exotic pet food business embraces science and tech

MARION, Ill. — Todd Goodman jokingly refers to himself as a “bug rancher.” But he’s serious about his work. “I’m a farmer,” he said while walking around the empire he has created. The owner of Timberline Live Pet Foods has transformed a local bait...
MARION, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Local barber hangs up his shears after 62 years

PADUCAH — After 62 years in the business, one local barber is putting down his clippers. Friday was last day of work for Neil Lawler, a barber at MW Hair Studio in downtown Paducah. With more than six decades under his belt, many clients and co-workers stopped into the shop Friday to say goodbye.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Chainsaw artists completes Big Muddy Monster sculpture

Chainsaw artist Josh Hayes began work on an 8-foot-tall Big Muddy Monster sculpture on Aug. 26 at the DuQuoin State Fair, and now, he's finally completed his masterpiece. The Big Muddy Monster is a Southern Illinois legend, and you can read all about it in the "case file" below. The file, from the city of Murphysboro website reportedly contains digital scans of the police reports from 1973, letters received from people from all across the world, artist sketches made from the descriptions of eye witnesses, and photos taken by the Murphysboro Police Department.
MURPHYSBORO, IL
KFVS12

New rehabilitation center in Williamson County

The City of Cape Girardeau is figuring out how to make the downtown area safer. New CDL requirements impact Cape Girardeau City services. New CDL training requirements are impacting Cape Girardeau City services. KSP investigating Calloway Co. bank robbery. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Kentucky State Police are investigating a...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
theshoppersweekly.com

Crape Myrtle in Southern Illinois

While driving through town viewing hot air balloons during Centralia’s 33rd annual Balloon Fest, one couldn’t help but notice several Crape Myrtle bushes in full bloom, their flowering colors almost a reflection of the colorful balloons. The name Crape Myrtle is probably the most popular spelling, but Crepe...
CENTRALIA, IL
dailyegyptian.com

Cars vs. scooters: The battle for Carbondale

For weeks, Carbondale has been buzzing about the emergence of the electric-powered scooters manufactured by the company, Veo. While safety concerns have been raised by local officials, the scooters seem to be here to stay. We decided to look into whether it makes more sense to drive your car or...
CARBONDALE, IL
heraldpubs.com

Three Stabbed At Mascoutah Bar

MASCOUTAH – On Sunday morning, Sept. 4, police responded to a report of three customers stabbed at a local bar & restaurant. According to Mascoutah Police Chief Scott Waldrup, at approximately 12:30 am, Mascoutah Police Officers responded to Skootr’s, located at 323 West Main Street, in reference to a fight/stabbing incident.
MASCOUTAH, IL
wmix94.com

Circle K offering holiday fuel discount

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS — Local Circle K stores are giving people a reason hit the road this weekend — a large discount on fuel. Stores in Centralia, Mt. Vernon and Salem are among Circle K stores across the country offering drivers 40 cents off per gallon of fuel on Thursday ahead of Labor Day Weekend.
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia man arrested for starting fire in vacant home

Centralia Police arrested a 40-year-old Centralia man for felony criminal damage to property by fire following a fire Thursday afternoon that caused minor damage to a vacant home. Edwin Steinkamp of West Noleman was arrested when returning to the home at 1124 South Hickory Street Thursday night. Centralia City Firemen...
5 On Your Side

Swansea worker dies after being crushed by machinery

SWANSEA, Ill. — A lifelong worker of Century Casting in Swansea was killed after being crushed by machinery at the metal-casting company Friday morning. St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identified the man as 59-year-old Mark Mattern of Albers, Illinois. The Swansea Police Chief Steve Johnson told 5...
SWANSEA, IL
randolphcountyheraldtribune.com

High-energy Nitro Circus takes over Rent One Park Sunday

For nearly six months, the mad scientists at Nitro Circus were hard at work creating an electrifying all-new show, "Good, Bad & Rad," presented by ASHOC Energy for their North American fans. And now, the new show is coming to Rent One Park in Marion, at 7 p.m. on Sunday,...
MARION, IL
wfcnnews.com

Crews respond to water rescue at West Frankfort Lake

FRANKLIN COUNTY - Crews responded to a water rescue late this morning at the West Frankfort City Lake just west of Thompsonville. According to reports, one victim was transported from the scene. No further details are available at this time. This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.
WEST FRANKFORT, IL
kbsi23.com

MoDOT crews begin rehabilitation work on Chester Bridge

SIKESTON—(KBSI) Work to rehabilitate the Chester Bridge is underway. The bridge spans the Mississippi River, connecting the cities of Perryville, Mo., and Chester, Ill., via MO Route 51/IL Route 150. The maintenance project includes pavement rehab and some minor structural steel repairs. Currently, Route 51 is reduced to one...
CHESTER, IL

