Chainsaw artist Josh Hayes began work on an 8-foot-tall Big Muddy Monster sculpture on Aug. 26 at the DuQuoin State Fair, and now, he's finally completed his masterpiece. The Big Muddy Monster is a Southern Illinois legend, and you can read all about it in the "case file" below. The file, from the city of Murphysboro website reportedly contains digital scans of the police reports from 1973, letters received from people from all across the world, artist sketches made from the descriptions of eye witnesses, and photos taken by the Murphysboro Police Department.

MURPHYSBORO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO