Ars Technica
State forces Frontier to stop charging $7 “Internet Infrastructure Surcharge”
Frontier Communications has agreed to stop charging its sneaky $7-per-month "Internet Infrastructure Surcharge" as part of a settlement with Connecticut Attorney General William Tong. Frontier also agreed to spend $42.5 million to expand fiber deployment in Connecticut, make a payment to the state, and improve customer service. Unfortunately for most...
Stimulus Check Update: 6 States to Send Out Payments This Month
While it is unclear if the federal government will provide more stimulus checks, several states are providing residents with more money under other initiatives.
Ars Technica
Cops wanted to keep mass surveillance app secret; privacy advocates refused
Much is known about how the federal government leverages location data by serving warrants to major tech companies like Google or Facebook to investigate crime in America. However, much less is known about how location data influences state and local law enforcement investigations. It turns out that's because many local police agencies intentionally avoid mentioning the under-the-radar tech they use—sometimes without warrants—to monitor private citizens.
Ars Technica
As heat wave threatens power crisis, California extends life of nuke plant
On Wednesday, California legislators approved a plan to keep the state's last nuclear plant open until at least 2030. While the timing of the vote was set by the end of the legislative session, it turned out to be symbolic: The state is facing a massive heat wave that is likely to break temperature records and set off a surge in energy demand. Even with the Diablo Canyon plant operating, the state announced a series of measures that are meant to help its electric grid manage the crunch.
Trump moves to general election mode with Pennsylvania rally
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — Larry Mitko voted for Donald Trump in 2016. But the Republican from Beaver County in western Pennsylvania says he has no plans to back his party’s nominee for Senate, Dr. Mehmet Oz — “no way, no how.” Mitko doesn’t feel like he knows the celebrity heart surgeon, who only narrowly won his May primary with Trump’s backing. Instead, Mitko plans to vote for Oz’s Democratic rival, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a name he’s been familiar with since Fetterman’s days as mayor of nearby Braddock. “Dr. Oz hasn’t showed me one thing to get me to vote for him,” he said. “I won’t vote for someone I don’t know.” Mitko’s thinking underscores the political challenges facing Trump and the rest of the Republican Party as the former president shifts to general election mode with a rally Saturday night in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, the first of the fall campaign.
Ars Technica
T-Mobile dominates 2.5 GHz spectrum auction to fill in network gaps across US
T-Mobile won the lion's share of spectrum licenses in the latest Federal Communications Commission auction, helping it fill rural network gaps that evoked comparisons to Swiss cheese. T-Mobile's winning bids totaled $304.3 million, letting it obtain 7,156 licenses out of 7,872 that were sold, the FCC announced yesterday. T-Mobile's licenses...
Ars Technica
Rocket Report: Used Electron engine gets retested; Canadian spaceport is a go
Welcome to Edition 5.09 of the Rocket Report! Another week, and we have another attempt at launching the Space Launch System rocket. I'm looking forward to what is hopefully a clean countdown and smooth liftoff of NASA's large rocket on Saturday afternoon from the Florida space coast. No matter what happens, I'll do my best to keep you on top of the situation.
