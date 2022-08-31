Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Places To Get Breakfast in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Local Poet Gale Henderson Grew Up in Cleveland's Lee Harvard Community; Was Not Fond of Poetry As A ChildBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Girl received $3K from The Women Commission for Education and Training and the Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga CountyBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Fleming a ‘game-time decision,’ three unavailable on status report against No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Tom Brady said to be in ‘epic fight’ with wife Gisele Bundchen over decision to un-retire
Buccaneers veteran Tom Brady is said to be in an “epic fight” with his wife Gisele Bundchen, which could explain the quarterback’s mysterious absence from training camp last month.
Yardbarker
Cleveland Browns: Death of the Fullback
When the Cleveland Browns selected Freddie Kitchens to lead the team there was some notion that he would succeed. Kitchens had Baker Mayfield and the Browns’ offense firing on all cylinders to end the previous season, and there was no indication that it was a fluke. However that was not to be and resulted in Kitchens being fired, and Kevin Stefanski being brought in as the new head coach the following season. Stefanski brought with him a track record of success via turning the Vikings’ offense around. Part of this success was the use of the fullback.
Seahawks Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday
The Seattle Seahawks have apparently decided to start the 2022 NFL season with veteran Geno Smith as their starter and Drew Lock as the backup. But apparently the Seahawks are looking to add just one more quarterback to their ranks. On Thursday, the Seahawks signed free agent quarterback Sean Mannion to their practice squad.
Cowboys bringing in 9-time Pro Bowler who could be huge next season
The Dallas Cowboys could be adding veteran offensive lineman Jason Peters to their roster. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News has reported that Peters has a schedule to pay the Cowboy a visit Thursday. “Eight-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Jason Peters is scheduled to visit the Cowboys on Thursday, person familiar with plan said. […] The post Cowboys bringing in 9-time Pro Bowler who could be huge next season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Baker Mayfield releases licensed t-shirts for Week 1 game against Browns
Former Browns QB Baker Mayfield revealed some new t-shirts ahead of the Week 1 game against the Panthers.
Nick Saban Makes It Clear 1 Thing Won't Happen While He's Coach At Alabama
On Thursday night, Nick Saban made several notable comments during his Hey Coach radio show. At one point during the show, someone asked Saban about a potential uniform change in the future. Over the past few years, he's made it clear he's not a fan of the uniform changes that have become popular across the sport.
Mary Kay Cabot on Browns' defense vs Baker: Big for both sides, but also not a deal breaker for either
Mary Kay Cabot on the importance on this season opener for the Browns defense against Baker Mayfield. Why the Browns should consider adding one more receiving option. Expectations for Amari Cooper with Jacoby Brissett starting the first 11 games.
Shorn and reborn: Chase Winovich hopes to be with the Cleveland Browns for a long time
BEREA — Chase Winovich saw his nine-year growth of dyed-blond hair hit the salon floor, and the personal transformation soon marked what he believes could be his football rebirth. The then-New England Patriots edge rusher was alone in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, working out in the offseason. While meditating, he said he fell asleep...
Shannon Sharpe uses vulgar word to describe Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers has become one of the most polarizing figures in sports over the past few years, and there is no mistaking how Shannon Sharpe feels about the Green Bay Packers star. Sharpe absolutely unloaded on Rodgers during an episode of FS1’s “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed” this week. The Hall...
thecomeback.com
Baker Mayfield merchandise takes shot at Cleveland Browns
The Week 1 matchup between the Cleveland Browns and the Carolina Panthers has been extremely publicized since it will be Baker Mayfield’s first game against his former team since Cleveland parted ways with him in favor of Deshaun Watson. Mayfield has not minced words about how excited he is...
Joe Flacco says his kids tell him how much he stinks
As if Joe Flacco hearing negative talk about him from fans and the media isn’t enough, the New York Jets quarterback says he also gets the harsh treatment at home. The Jets shared a video on Twitter Wednesday to promote the preseason finale of the team-produced show, “One Jets Drive.” In the video clip, Flacco is shown talking about how little respect he gets at home. He says his kids are so hard on him about how much he stinks that he even has to pull up some highlights from his better days.
NFL・
Josh Gordon signing with Titans, but there’s a catch
Josh Gordon has a new NFL home, having latched on with the Tennessee Titans after he cleared waivers following the Chiefs’ 53-man roster cuts. Adam Schefter reports that Gordon’s agent informed him that the 31-year-old would be signing with the Titans as a member of their practice squad ahead of the 2022 NFL season. Titans […] The post Josh Gordon signing with Titans, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL・
brownsnation.com
NFL Fans React To Josh Rosen Being Back With Browns
Earlier this summer, due to his many sexual misconduct allegations and lawsuits, new Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was given a six-game suspension by independent arbitrator Sue Robinson. The NFL appealed the decision, and after the two sides negotiated, the suspension was set at 11 games. In anticipation of Watson...
Steelers Reportedly Made Interesting Signing On Thursday
During the 2021 NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers led the league in sacks and had a stout passing defense. However, after significant injuries to the defensive tackle room, the team finished among the bottom of the league in rushing yards allowed. Now, the team is doing something about it. In...
Neal Brown costs West Virginia with coward punt
Pitt beat West Virginia 38-31 in the Backyard Brawl matchup between the rivals on Thursday, and Neal Brown sure didn’t help matters later in the game. West Virginia took a 31-24 lead early in the fourth quarter and then got a stop. The Mountaineers got the ball back and moved to midfield. Rather than go for it on 4th-and-1 at the Pitt 48 with 6:17 left, Brown chose to punt.
Chase Winovich's response to Bill Belichick after Browns trade was golden
It all started with a dream for former New England Patriots defensive end Chase Winovich. Before being traded by the team that drafted him to the Cleveland Browns, Winovich had a dream to cut his blonde hair. You know, the same hair he had when Julian Edelman made him dress up and sing like Elsa from the movie “Frozen?”
Yardbarker
Browns Greg Newsome II Listed as one of NFL’s 2022 Breakout Players
Newsome landed at No. 6 on the list of 10 players who will breakout this season. As a rookie, Newsome played the opposite of Denzel Ward and had himself a nice season. The interceptions were not there, but Newsome was very good in coverage for Cleveland. In 2021, the rookie...
saturdaytradition.com
Former Ohio State RB waived by San Francisco 49ers, claimed by new team
The San Francisco 49ers made a surprising move Thursday when they cut former Ohio State running back Trey Sermon. Sermon didn’t make a huge impact last year, however, it was still surprising that the team cut him after just one year in the league. 49ers general manager John Lynch...
Browns Notes: What's with all the quarterbacks?
After claiming Kellen Mond from the Vikings and bringing back Josh Rosen to the practice squad, the Browns have four quarterbacks. So what gives? Plus other notes from Thursday.
Cowboys considering 9-time Pro Bowler to replace Tyron Smith?
The Dallas Cowboys were dealt a major blow when starting left tackle Tyron Smith suffered a significant knee injury in practice last week, and they are still exploring ways to replace him. Jason Peters appears be on the list of candidates. Peters is scheduled to visit with the Cowboys, ESPN’s...
