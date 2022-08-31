When the Cleveland Browns selected Freddie Kitchens to lead the team there was some notion that he would succeed. Kitchens had Baker Mayfield and the Browns’ offense firing on all cylinders to end the previous season, and there was no indication that it was a fluke. However that was not to be and resulted in Kitchens being fired, and Kevin Stefanski being brought in as the new head coach the following season. Stefanski brought with him a track record of success via turning the Vikings’ offense around. Part of this success was the use of the fullback.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO