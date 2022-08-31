ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

'It's been a wonderful window'

Manchester City have had a "wonderful window", according to their former midfielder Michael Brown. Pep Guardiola has brought in the likes of Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips and Manuel Akanji this summer - and Brown believes all three will have a positive impact. Speaking on a special live edition of The...
Daily Mail

Lionel Messi receives a standing ovation from Toulouse fans after laying on two classy assists for Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in PSG's routine 3-0 win that kept them top of Ligue 1

Lionel Messi was applauded off the pitch by the whole Toulouse stadium after delivering a superb performance for Paris Saint-Germain. Christophe Galtier's side triumphed 3-0 in a routine Ligue 1 win at the Stadium de Toulouse in the south of France on Wednesday evening. Messi laid on assists for Neymar...
BBC

Liverpool-Newcastle touchline incident - FA reviewing Anfield incident

The Football Association is reviewing an incident where a Newcastle staff member appeared to throw an object towards the Liverpool technical area during the Reds' 2-1 win on Wednesday. Players and staff from both teams clashed after Fabio Carvalho's 98th-minute winner at Anfield. It is unclear if the incident, captured...
