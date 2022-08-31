Read full article on original website
Related
Barcelona are unable to register new signing Marcos Alonso as star refuses to leave the club
Barcelona have so far failed in their attempts to offload left back Jordi Alba, which could prevent them from registering potential new signing Marcos Alonso. If Alba agrees to an exit on deadline day, it will pave the way for Barcelona to offload Pierre Emerick Aubameyang to Chelsea and in turn, bring in Alonso.
BBC
'It's been a wonderful window'
Manchester City have had a "wonderful window", according to their former midfielder Michael Brown. Pep Guardiola has brought in the likes of Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips and Manuel Akanji this summer - and Brown believes all three will have a positive impact. Speaking on a special live edition of The...
Former Man United star Javier Hernandez produced the worst dive in football history
Former Manchester United star Javier Hernandez produced quite possibly the worst dive of all-time in LA Galaxy's 2-2 draw with Toronto FC. Former Bayern Munich and Juventus star Douglas Costa struck for the visitors before Jesus Jimenez equalised in the 62nd minute. Another ex Bianconeri winger was on the scoresheet...
MLS・
Lionel Messi receives a standing ovation from Toulouse fans after laying on two classy assists for Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in PSG's routine 3-0 win that kept them top of Ligue 1
Lionel Messi was applauded off the pitch by the whole Toulouse stadium after delivering a superb performance for Paris Saint-Germain. Christophe Galtier's side triumphed 3-0 in a routine Ligue 1 win at the Stadium de Toulouse in the south of France on Wednesday evening. Messi laid on assists for Neymar...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Liverpool-Newcastle touchline incident - FA reviewing Anfield incident
The Football Association is reviewing an incident where a Newcastle staff member appeared to throw an object towards the Liverpool technical area during the Reds' 2-1 win on Wednesday. Players and staff from both teams clashed after Fabio Carvalho's 98th-minute winner at Anfield. It is unclear if the incident, captured...
Comments / 0