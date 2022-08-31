Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
Possible threat involving Fulton High School posted to social media, police say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A possible threat involving a local high school was posted to social media, prompting an investigation by law enforcement, according to the Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland. Erland said the police department was aware of a possible threat involving Fulton High School, which was posted...
KPD: Officers investigating possible threat involving Fulton High School
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A possible threat involving Fulton High School was posted through Snapchat, according to the Knoxville Police Department. As of Friday, KPD investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit and Knox County School Security are actively looking into the threat, KPD said. "At this point, there is no...
wvlt.tv
Man stabs assailant after confrontation, police say
BEAN STATION, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday night, Bean Station Police Department officers responded to a local business in Bean Station because of reports of a fight between two men. One man walked back to his car when the other attempted to assault him, according to BSPD officials. The man...
Alcoa student cited after ‘prank phone call’ threat
A female student of Alcoa school has been cited following a prank phone call threat was made on Tuesday, according to the Alcoa Police Department.
wvlt.tv
Man arrested after threatening to shoot people at playground, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested after threatening to shoot people at a playground this week, according to a Knoxville Police Department report obtained by WVLT News. Officers responded to Ashley Nicole Dream Playground, located at 1404 Woodbine Avenue, after receiving reports that a man was walking...
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: One killed in N. Knox shooting
One person was killed in a Friday afternoon shooting in North Knoxville, authorities said. Officers from the Knoxville Police Department were dispatched to a reported shooting on Washington Avenue near Mitchell Street and found the victim, who was already dead, inside an SUV, according to KPD officials. The suspects had...
wvlt.tv
School violence threats have consequences, East Tenn. sheriff warns
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cumberland County Sheriff Casey Cox said threatening violence toward a school was an uptick he’s seen in recent years. He said in the past month his office responded to two threats, both made by students. This is one of four threats made this week reported to different East Tennessee school systems.
wvlt.tv
Sheriff: Two Cocke Co. inmates escape litter crew
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two inmates escaped from a litter crew on Industrial Road off of SR 25 East around 3 p.m. Friday, Cocke County Sheriff C.J. Ball told WVLT News. The two inmates, Eric Ballard and Christopher Webb, told officers they needed to use the restroom and ran off.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police recover guns, make two arrests after traffic stop
3 dead including driver’s son, 3 injured following crash in Monroe Co. Three people were killed and three were injured following a crash Wednesday night in Monroe Co., according to officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Farragut nursing home patients to be relocated after termination of Medicare program. Updated:...
wvlt.tv
Police: Prank caller threatens to harm three staff members at Alcoa school
ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Alcoa schools were in lockdown Wednesday after a caller threatened multiple staff members, according to the Alcoa Police Department. A prank call that threatened bodily harm to three staff members was made to the front office of Alcoa Middle School, officials said. Therefore, out of caution, Alcoa Intermediate and Middle Schools were placed on a soft lockdown.
993thex.com
Joint Hawkins Investigation Leads To Two Church Hill Arrests On Heroin/ Fentanyl Possession
Authorities with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and the TBI arrest two Church Hill men for possession of what is believed to be heroin and fentanyl. 58 year old David Davis, and 53 year old Jackie Lynn Spears were caught with 34 grams of the drugs following a joint investigation on August 30. Davis is thought to have been trafficking heroin from Knoxville into Hawkins County. Officers also identified Spears as a co-conspirator in the drug distribution. Both Davis and Spears were transported to the Hawkins County Detention Center.
Two inmates on the run in Cocke County
Cocke County Sheriff's Office is actively searching for Christopher Lee Webb and Eric Scott Ballard.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police investigating deadly Washington Ave. shooting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Washington Ave. Friday, KPD officials said. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m., according to KPD officials. Officers responded to the 1400 block of the street and found a gunshot victim inside of an SUV, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: Armed standoff in W. Knox ends peacefully
Police said Wednesday they were grateful that no one was hurt during an armed standoff in a West Knoxville apartment complex. During two hours of intense talks with the armed suspect, dozens of residents were ordered to leave their homes for their own safety as crisis negotiators from the Knoxville Police Department calmed the man until he was willing to surrender peacefully.
Knoxville shooting victim found dead in car
The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a shooting victim was found dead inside an car Friday afternoon.
wvlt.tv
KCSO: Man arrested after investigators find handgun modified to be fully automatic
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested after Knox County Sheriff’s Office investigators searched a Landview Road home, finding a handgun that had been modified to be fully automatic, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said. Arkeevis Harris was arrested after KCSO officers searched the home,...
wvlt.tv
Threat found in Campbell Co. school bathroom
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A threatening message was found in a Campbell County school Monday evening, according to school officials. The message reportedly threatened a school shooting, according to WVLT News partner, The LaFollette Press. Campbell County High School posted to Facebook stating they were aware of a threat...
KPD: One dead after shooting in East Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police said one person died after a shooting Friday afternoon. According to police, officers arrived at the 1400 block of Washington Avenue near Mitchell Street around 4:30 p.m. Officers found a gunshot victim inside of an SUV, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police...
Knoxville running coach urges caution after possible abduction in Memphis
After a school teacher in Memphis went missing in a possible abduction while jogging, runners in Knoxville are sharing advice on how to be safe while exercising outdoors.
wvlt.tv
Information sought after 1 dies in Hamblen County crash
HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is seeking information on a deadly crash that happened on July 1. Larry Hipshire, 52, of Newport, was driving a Toyota Tacoma in the slow lane of I-81 S when he struck the rear of an unknown vehicle at around 4:00 a.m., according to a report obtained by WVLT News. He was pronounced dead following the crash.
