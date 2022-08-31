Read full article on original website
Man stabs assailant after confrontation, police say
BEAN STATION, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday night, Bean Station Police Department officers responded to a local business in Bean Station because of reports of a fight between two men. One man walked back to his car when the other attempted to assault him, according to BSPD officials. The man...
KPD: Officers investigating possible threat involving Fulton High School
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A possible threat involving Fulton High School was posted through Snapchat, according to the Knoxville Police Department. As of Friday, KPD investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit and Knox County School Security are actively looking into the threat, KPD said. "At this point, there is no...
Man found dead inside Knoxville Taco Bell
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man was found dead at a restaurant on Walbrook Drive. A spokesperson from Knoxville Police share that officers responded to the Taco Bell at 8615 Walbrook Drive around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Officers found a man unresponsive in the men’s bathroom. He was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene. KPD says […]
NEW: One killed in N. Knox shooting
One person was killed in a Friday afternoon shooting in North Knoxville, authorities said. Officers from the Knoxville Police Department were dispatched to a reported shooting on Washington Avenue near Mitchell Street and found the victim, who was already dead, inside an SUV, according to KPD officials. The suspects had...
KPD: One dead after shooting in East Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police said one person died after a shooting Friday afternoon. According to police, officers arrived at the 1400 block of Washington Avenue near Mitchell Street around 4:30 p.m. Officers found a gunshot victim inside of an SUV, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police...
Knoxville police recover guns, make two arrests after traffic stop
3 dead including driver's son, 3 injured following crash in Monroe Co. Three people were killed and three were injured following a crash Wednesday night in Monroe Co., according to officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Knoxville police investigating deadly Washington Ave. shooting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Washington Ave. Friday, KPD officials said. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m., according to KPD officials. Officers responded to the 1400 block of the street and found a gunshot victim inside of an SUV, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Knoxville shooting victim found dead in car
The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a shooting victim was found dead inside an car Friday afternoon.
3 dead including driver’s son, 3 injured following crash in Monroe Co.
Farragut nursing home patients to be relocated after termination of Medicare program. A spokesperson said the Summit View of Farragut was out of compliance with Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' health and safety requirements.
Sheriff: Two Cocke Co. inmates escape litter crew
Sevier County barber retires after 60 years of work. Darius Fine set to close Fine's Barbershop Saturday at noon.
NEW: Armed standoff in W. Knox ends peacefully
Police said Wednesday they were grateful that no one was hurt during an armed standoff in a West Knoxville apartment complex. During two hours of intense talks with the armed suspect, dozens of residents were ordered to leave their homes for their own safety as crisis negotiators from the Knoxville Police Department calmed the man until he was willing to surrender peacefully.
Information sought after 1 dies in Hamblen County crash
HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is seeking information on a deadly crash that happened on July 1. Larry Hipshire, 52, of Newport, was driving a Toyota Tacoma in the slow lane of I-81 S when he struck the rear of an unknown vehicle at around 4:00 a.m., according to a report obtained by WVLT News. He was pronounced dead following the crash.
Joint Hawkins Investigation Leads To Two Church Hill Arrests On Heroin/ Fentanyl Possession
Authorities with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and the TBI arrest two Church Hill men for possession of what is believed to be heroin and fentanyl. 58 year old David Davis, and 53 year old Jackie Lynn Spears were caught with 34 grams of the drugs following a joint investigation on August 30. Davis is thought to have been trafficking heroin from Knoxville into Hawkins County. Officers also identified Spears as a co-conspirator in the drug distribution. Both Davis and Spears were transported to the Hawkins County Detention Center.
Meigs County man charged with raping child
DECATUR, Tenn. — A 43-year-old man in Meigs County is charged with raping an 11-year-old girl. Deputies arrested Jim Sherrill and booked him on Wednesday. An affidavit we obtained says the victim told investigators she lived with Sherill before she turned 12, and had recently moved out of his home on Highway 58 in Decatur.
Two inmates on the run in Cocke County
Cocke County Sheriff's Office is actively searching for Christopher Lee Webb and Eric Scott Ballard.
Man arrested after threatening to shoot people at playground, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested after threatening to shoot people at a playground this week, according to a Knoxville Police Department report obtained by WVLT News. Officers responded to Ashley Nicole Dream Playground, located at 1404 Woodbine Avenue, after receiving reports that a man was walking...
Juvenile arrested after reported threats to Sevier County High School
A juvenile has been arrested after being accused of threatening violence toward a Sevierville school Tuesday, according to Sevierville Police Department.
KCSO: Man arrested after investigators find handgun modified to be fully automatic
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested after Knox County Sheriff’s Office investigators searched a Landview Road home, finding a handgun that had been modified to be fully automatic, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said. Arkeevis Harris was arrested after KCSO officers searched the home,...
Reward offered to find vandals who damaged equipment at much debated, much loved West Knox neighborhood site
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knox County developer is offering a $1,000 reward for information about who vandalized heavy equipment used to prepare long-vacant land for a small commercial center that neighbors have vehemently fought. Sometime over the weekend of Aug. 26-29, someone spray painted inside the cabs of several...
Police searching for missing Knoxville man
The scene at Neyland Stadium was electrifying fifty years ago on Sept. 16, 1972, when UT played its first home game for the first time ever under the big lights.
