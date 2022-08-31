Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
This Jersey Shore Town Is The Most Popular Airbnb Destination
Ocean City, New Jersey has a new title that’s quite impressive. There are hundreds of thousands of Airbnbs to rent for your vacation throughout the United States. Still, it’s just been revealed that this beach town that New Jersey knows and loves is officially the site's most booked destination for this fall season, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer, inquirer.com.
Ever Try Funnel Cake Fries? Get Them On The Boardwalk In Wildwood, NJ
If there's one thing you'll miss about the summer here in South Jersey, it's definitely going to be all the delicious food that you can enjoy so easily when spending a day on the boardwalk. Honestly, do you realize how lucky we are to live somewhere with a) multiple boardwalks...
History Was Made 40 Years Ago At Tony Mart’s In Somers Point, NJ
History was made in Somers Point, New Jersey during the Spring of 1982 and it’s fair to say that few realized it at the time. A movie was made in May of 1982, with pivotal parts being filmed in Somers Point, at the legendary Tony Mart’s nightclub. The...
Three South Jersey Sushi Restaurants Among Greatest in New Jersey
As the calendar gets ready to turn to September, the summer is officially almost over. Make sure you get to one of the many great sushi restaurants before the summer ends, its always a great night out. The fall is often considered on of the best times of year to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1919 Movie Shows Atlantic City Boardwalk – A Century Before it Smelled Like Pot
Have you walked the Atlantic City Boardwalk lately?. Since marijuana became legal in New Jersey, the Boardwalk smells.....uh, a lot like pot. I guess it's par for the course: you make something that was illegal suddenly legal - and people are going to do it, particularly if it's still illegal elsewhere.
You Can Soon Take A Night Walk With Animals At The Cape May Zoo
Summertime is coming to an end here in South Jersey, so you're brain is already probably gearing up to go head-first into pumpkin spice mode. Fall is right around the corner, ya'll! Don't worry, there are a few weeks of summer left, especially for those of us who live relatively close to the New Jersey coastline. Still, the fact that fall is fast approaching can sometimes get us all a little depressed. Don't be. It's easy to forget about all the fun fall festivals and harvest activities that come with summer's departure and the new season dawning.
1,000 Jersey Shore Kayakers Take to Toms River NJ Waters for a Record-Breaking Paddle
The waters off of Pine Beach became a rainbow as more than 1,000 paddlers in their colorful kayaks attempted to break a world record. The historic paddle took place the morning of August 20th. Boats paddled east along the Pine Beach shoreline for about 1/2 mile, up to the Pine...
Things That Atlantic & Cape May County locals Do After Labor Day
Jon Baker, a local artist, raised a very good point during the preparation phase of this assignment. We are reviewing here, things that locals will do after Labor Day, that they don’t do during the busy summer months. Jon told us that he used to hear from customers, “See...
RELATED PEOPLE
Sources Say This Is The Best Weekend For An Atlantic County Beach Day
The roughest part of the summer is upon us, friends. We're in the dog days of the season. We only have a few short days left of prime summertime here at the South Jersey and Jersey Shore beaches. Pretty soon, the kids will be off to school and the stress...
Millions in Fraud, Say Police: Two From Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Arrested
Two people have been arrested following a year-long investigation into fraud, theft by deception, and bad checks. Police say the duo is responsible for millions of dollars worth of fraud. There may be numerous victims that have not yet come forward. According to the Galloway Township Police Department, 59-year-old Wei...
Atlantic County Traffic Advisory for Galloway Township, NJ
Atlantic County, New Jersey government has announced a traffic advisory for Galloway Township that will impact motorists today, Friday, September 2 as follows:. There will be a stop-and-go/lane shift traffic pattern that will be in effect on Jimmie Leeds Road over Mattix Run, near 4th Avenue, in Galloway Township. Shoulder...
43-year-old Man Shot in Atlantic City, NJ, Sunday Afternoon
Officials in Atlantic City say a man was not seriously hurt when he was shot Sunday afternoon. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, officers responded to the first block of South Morris Avenue just before 1 PM for a report of a possible shot fired in the area. At...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Big Box Store to Open in Old Shore Mall
The Harbor Square Shopping Plaza in Egg Harbor Township is about to get a depot-size new tenant. The new addition to the old Shore Mall almost certainly seems to be Restaurant Depot, a members-only, wholesale cash and carry foodservice supplier aimed at people in the food business. Restaurant Depot has been compared to Costco for the price point and large section.
Seaside Heights, NJ police free dog locked in hot vehicle
SEASIDE HEIGHTS — A small dog left locked inside a vehicle was freed by police late Tuesday afternoon. The outside temperatures were in the 80s when a patrolman noticed the dog in the car parked on Sherman Avenue around 5:10 p.m. Police Chief Tommy Boyd estimated the dog was...
Cape May Restaurant Named One of 100 Best Outdoor Restaurants in USA
On a beautiful summer day (or evening), who doesn't like to eat outside at a beautiful local restaurant?. In New Jersey, we (thankfully) have a lot of choices for outdoor dining, but one restaurant has been named one of the best in America!. Open Table has published its list of...
Donate Your Outdoor Summer Plants to Cape May Zoo
Here's an idea for repurposing your outdoor plants at the end of the summer. Don't throw them out -- donate your live summer plants to Cape May Zoo!. The Cape May Zoo, South Jersey's local treasure, which offers free year-round admission to see its collection of 550 animals, always puts out an appeal for discarded Christmas trees just around the first of the year. Here's one of the Zoo's appeals for Christmas trees from Facebook.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Philadelphia Man Sentenced for Carjacking in Atlantic City, NJ
A man from Philadelphia has been sentenced for a carjacking last year in Atlantic City. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says last week, 61-year-old Kevin Wade was sentenced to 10 years in state prison after he pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree carjacking. The charges stemmed from a carjacking...
Study Says Rudest People In US Live Right Outside Of South Jersey
Get ready for some not-so-shocking news, ya'll. Once again, the City of Brotherly Love has been bestowed the title of Rudest City in America. Believe it or not, even though most of us know that's true to a certain extent, many have come to be proud of that in-your-face Philly attitude.
50 Years Later, Lifeguard Returns to Work on Jersey Beach
If you are on the beach in Sea Isle City through the end of this summer, you may notice one lifeguard who seems a little older than the rest. That's probably Eric Greensmith, a retired doctor back on the lifeguard stand after 50 years. He was a member of the...
Cars And Food Trucks To Take Over Glassboro, NJ, Labor Day Weekend
If you're headed back to school at Rowan University this year, get prepared to witness some pretty epic rides if you're headed back to school prior to the start of Labor Day Weekend. The 17th annual Glassboro Car Show takes over the main part of town on Friday, September 2nd....
Lite 96.9 WFPG
Northfield NJ
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wfpg.com/
Comments / 0