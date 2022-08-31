ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Lite 96.9 WFPG

This Jersey Shore Town Is The Most Popular Airbnb Destination

Ocean City, New Jersey has a new title that’s quite impressive. There are hundreds of thousands of Airbnbs to rent for your vacation throughout the United States. Still, it’s just been revealed that this beach town that New Jersey knows and loves is officially the site's most booked destination for this fall season, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer, inquirer.com.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
