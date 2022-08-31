ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Douglas on Jets season: ‘The goal is to be playing meaningful games down the stretch’

By Billy Riccette
Jets general manager Joe Douglas has done a great job of building the Jets from the ground up and bringing a young, strong influx of talent over the past couple of seasons. Now it’s time to really put that talent on action and show some results on the field.

Douglas knows it and he believes it is happening this season. “The goal is to play meaningful games down the stretch,” Douglas told the media Wednesday.

Douglas’ 2021 draft class is going to be a key reason whether or not the Jets take a step forward and win more games this season. It goes without saying that the top of the list is the No. 2 overall pick from that draft, Zach Wilson.

You’ve also got other players from that class that will now play key roles for the Jets in their second season, including guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, running back Michael Carter, wide receiver Elijah Moore and nickel back Michael Carter II. Plus, Brandin Echols is a key reserve in the secondary.

Then you have rookies this year that will be featured as well, including all three of their first-round picks (Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson, Jermaine Johnson). Then there’s Breece Hall at running back and even Micheal Clemons looks like he’ll be a factor this season.

If all of those players come together, especially Wilson, the Jets will surprise people in 2022.

There is a lot of talent now on this Jets team that we are starting to reach a point where the Jets need to be playing meaningful games in November and December. Otherwise, a ton of questions will start arising.

