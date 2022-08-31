Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
How does the Xbox Game Pass Friends and Family Plan work?
The Xbox Game Pass Friends and Family Plan has been officially revealed by Microsoft, following an earlier leak. Similar to other subscription models such as Netflix, the Friends and Family Plan allows the creation of up to five accounts that can all share the benefits of Game Pass Ultimate. Accounts...
Warning for all Google Chrome users – popular download can ruin your device
GOOGLE Chrome users are being warned against downloading an extension that can damage their device. An extension dubbed "Internet Download Manager" is currently gaining popularity with Google Chrome users. To date, the extension has been installed by more than 200,000 users. However, as many Chrome users are finding, the extension...
The Windows Club
How to install MultiVersus Mods
MultiVersus is one of the hottest video games available today. It’s the newest addition to the platform fighter scene, one that has long been needed since the only competent option available at the time was Super Smash Bros., and that game can only be played on Nintendo devices. MultiVersus is a game that supports Mods, and in this post we explain how to install them. We also take a look at some of the best MultiVerse Mods to use.
Cult of Mac
Why you should never use the browser in Facebook and Instagram
The web browser that Meta built into the iPhone Facebook and Instagram applications can collect far more information about users than they probably realize. It can “track every single interaction with external websites,” according to a developer. But users don’t have to stay in this sketchy browser. Leaving...
The Windows Club
How to add Shapes in OneNote
A Shape is a graphical representation of an object. In Microsoft Office programs, such as Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Publisher, and OneNote, people can use shapes to form an image. They also contain features to color the shapes and their outlines or even to create borders. In this tutorial, we will explain the steps on how to insert shapes in OneNote.
The Windows Club
How to delete FaceIt anti cheat from Windows PC
FaceIt is a gaming platform where gamers can play several online multiplayer PvP games. Nowadays, cheating in games has become common as most games can be taken advantage of using some third-party tools. FaceIt anti-cheat has been very helpful in disallowing gamers on FaceIt from using cheats while playing games on the platform.
The Windows Club
How to move, reorder or rearrange pages in Word
In this post, we will show you how to move, reorder or rearrange pages in Word. If at any time you believe a page in Microsoft Word is in the wrong spot, then there is no need to mess around with the text. That’s because Word makes it possible for the user to change the location of pages via a rearrange feature that we live very much.
Roblox promo codes 2022 list with all the latest working codes
These are the latest Roblox promo codes you can redeem for free items and more
knowtechie.com
5 games you can play right now from your browser for free
There’s no need to spend money on expensive video games when you can play great ones from your browser for free. This blog post will discuss five of our favorite online browser games. Whether you’re a fan of bubble shooter or strategy games or want to kill some time...
ComicBook
Call of Duty Will Remain on PlayStation, Reaffirms Xbox
Xbox is committed to keeping Call of Duty on PlayStation and other platforms if and when the Activision deal closes. Earlier this year, Microsoft made a bombshell announcement with the biggest acquisition in the history of the gaming industry. The tech giant confirmed it would be buying Activision for just shy of $70 billion, meaning Call of Duty, Overwatch, World of Warcraft, and tons of other major franchises and top-tier developers would all become first-party property of Xbox. The immediate concern by some was that this would mean Call of Duty would join Halo as an Xbox exclusive. Shortly after the news of the acquisition, Xbox's Phil Spencer noted that Microsoft intended to honor PlayStation's existing agreements with Call of Duty with regards to marketing deals and whatnot. Nevertheless, some felt this wasn't definitive enough to rule out Call of Duty becoming an Xbox exclusive eventually.
technewstoday.com
How to Delete Google Search History on PC or Mobile
Deleting your Google search history regularly is a healthy way to maintain your privacy and security online. Not only will you keep your personal data safe from any potential hackers, but you’ll also stop getting personalized app and content suggestions. Besides that, deleting your history and such personal data...
The Windows Club
How to install Windows 11 without entering a Product Key
The past couple of years has changed much regarding Windows Activation for general consumers. There is no need to remember the 25-digit product key to activate Windows even though it still works. Microsoft rolled out the concept of a Digital license that links the existing Windows license to the Microsoft account and the hardware. This post will guide how to install Windows 11 without entering the product key.
The Windows Club
Is Dark Mode better for your eyes? Advantages and Disadvantages
Dark Mode is a setting or theme in different devices that makes the user interface dark. Most devices usually use the light theme by default. But you can change this default theme to the dark mode theme on your device, provided an option to do so is available in your device settings. The user interface in the light theme is white and the color of the text displayed on the light theme is black or gray. On the other hand, the dark mode theme uses a dark interface and the color of the text on this theme is usually white.
Microsoft confirms Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family plan, reveals pricing
In a nutshell: Microsoft has officially confirmed the long-rumored Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family plan, which allows one membership to be shared across five accounts. The plan has been launched in Ireland and Colombia at a reasonable price of around $11.20 per month. Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family...
The Windows Club
Voice Chat not working in Call of Duty Modern Warfare or Warzone
Is the voice chat function in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare or Warzone not working for you? Here is a complete guide if you are unable to use voice chat in Modern Warfare or Warzone. As per various user reports, some Modern Warfare and Warzone gamers can’t use the voice chat feature in the game. They can’t hear or speak in the game chat which is keeping them away from communicating during the gameplay. And, we know how important it is to communicate in the game. Hence, it becomes all the more crucial to fix the issue at hand.
The Windows Club
How to use the EXP function in Microsoft Excel
Functions in Microsoft Excel are very important to users; it helps users perform calculations from basic to advance. Persons across the globe use Excel in Accounting, Engineering, and Marketing for the things it can do. Microsoft Excel also helps users to store information and create advanced charts. In this tutorial, we will explain how to use the EXP function in Microsoft Excel, a function that returns e raised to the power of a number.
Five new Steam games you probably missed (September 5, 2022)
Sorting through every new game on Steam so you don't have to. On an average day about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games (opens in new tab) you can play right now and a running list of the 2022 games (opens in new tab) that are launching this year.
The Windows Club
How to change Scaling for Specific Apps in Windows 11
DPI or Dots Per Inch is the measurement of pixel density measured by the number of display pixels and their size. High DPI displays have high pixel density compared to the standard DPI displays. On a high DPI display, some applications may show blurry fonts, or the fonts appear small, which makes it difficult to read. Such problems can be fixed by changing the display scaling in Windows 11 Settings. But you must change the display scaling every time you use such applications. A simple solution is to change scaling for specific apps in Windows 11. In this article, we will explain how to do that.
How to link Amazon Prime on Twitch
AMAZON Prime has redefined our way of online shopping and its reach doesn't end there. Not only does Amazon Prime provides its members with free shipping, but it also grants access to streaming. How can I link Amazon Prime on Twitch?. By simply being a member of Amazon Prime, you...
The Windows Club
Fix A Problem Occurred error in Fortnite on PC
Fortnite users are unable to play the game as when trying to do so they see A Problem Occurred error. There are different variants of this error, and they mean different things. Let us first look at the accompanying error messages users see when encountering A Problem Occurred error in Fortnite.
