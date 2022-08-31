ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
wshu.org

Connecticut announces settlement with Frontier to better internet quality

Connecticut State Attorney General William Tong announced the settlement with Frontier Communications on Wednesday, Aug. 31 to resolve complaints on the provider’s internet quality and customer service. “So many things depend on the internet and this is vital public service,” Tong said, “and it is really important that we’re...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
wshu.org

California could see blackouts as heat wave taxes the power grid

As Californians crank up the air conditioning during a heat wave, state officials are urging consumers to limit their electricity use to avoid strain on the power grid – and the potential for rolling blackouts. A California grid operator issued a power grid emergency alert on Monday and renewed...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy