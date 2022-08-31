Read full article on original website
wshu.org
Omicron boosters available at some Connecticut locations, while others await supply
Some pharmacies and providers in the state are now offering an updated booster shot against the original coronavirus and the highly contagious omicron variants ahead of an expected winter COVID-19 surge. The new Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna booster shots – approved for anyone age 12 and older and 18 and older,...
wshu.org
With the primaries here, a lot still up in the air for statewide races in Massachusetts
Many voters have already cast their ballots, but Tuesday is primary day in Massachusetts, with big races across the state. There’s no drama at the top of the Democratic ballot. Attorney General Maura Healey is headed for victory over state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz, who suspended her campaign months ago.
wshu.org
Connecticut announces settlement with Frontier to better internet quality
Connecticut State Attorney General William Tong announced the settlement with Frontier Communications on Wednesday, Aug. 31 to resolve complaints on the provider’s internet quality and customer service. “So many things depend on the internet and this is vital public service,” Tong said, “and it is really important that we’re...
wshu.org
Credit rating agency finds Long Island homes are overvalued, but other metro-areas are worse
A report finds Long Island home prices are overvalued, but it is worse in other areas of the country. More than 400 U.S. metro areas were examined by Moody’s Analytics. Their report found homes on Long Island were overvalued by over 16% in the second quarter, below the national average of 26%.
wshu.org
California could see blackouts as heat wave taxes the power grid
As Californians crank up the air conditioning during a heat wave, state officials are urging consumers to limit their electricity use to avoid strain on the power grid – and the potential for rolling blackouts. A California grid operator issued a power grid emergency alert on Monday and renewed...
wshu.org
More spacious Long Island Rail Road concourse at Penn Station is open
A section of Penn Station’s modernization overhaul is now complete. New York Governor Kathy Hochul joined Long Island Rail Road commuters on Tuesday to announce the construction milestone on the railway’s new concourse. The rest of Penn Station is expected to be completed in early 2023. “We are...
