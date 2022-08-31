Read full article on original website
Fix Battlefield 2042 Error Code 15-7A on PC or Xbox
Are you experiencing the error code 15-7A in Battlefield 2042? Battlefield 2042 is a great first-person shooter video game. It is loved by many. But, a lot of users keep encountering one or other error codes in the game. One such error code is 15-7A. When triggered, you will see the following error message:
Rainbow Six Siege keeps Crashing or Freezing on PC
Does Rainbow Six Siege keep crashing or freezing on your PC? Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege is a popular online tactical shooter video game loved by millions of gamers. However, a lot of users have complained that the Rainbow Six Siege game keeps on crashing on their PC. While some users face crashes on game startup, the game crashes in the middle of the gameplay for many players. Some even experience freezing issues with the game where the game just freezes and they can’t navigate or do anything in the game.
Error 8004AD43 on Xbox while making payments
Xbox has a lot of popularity among gamers and their communities. There are many games that you can play on Xbox for free and subscriptions. As Xbox is available for both PC as an app and as consoles, there is no dearth of its availability and developments on it. New games, updates, and features are rolled out frequently to hook gamers and other users to it. Some users are facing issues while making payments on Xbox. They see an error code with code 8004AD43 while making payments. In this guide, we have a few solutions that can help you fix the issue and buy your favorite games or features.
How to use Exitlag in online gaming; Best settings
I am sure that some of you must have faced troubles like no-connection issues, high ping issues, and game lag issues while playing online games. If you also have faced this issue, Exitlag will help to get rid of this issue. Exitlag is a Virtual Private Network (VPN) for online gaming. It optimizes your internet connection, making it more stable and decreasing ping. In this article, we will see how to use Exitlag in online gaming.
How to add Shapes in OneNote
A Shape is a graphical representation of an object. In Microsoft Office programs, such as Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Publisher, and OneNote, people can use shapes to form an image. They also contain features to color the shapes and their outlines or even to create borders. In this tutorial, we will explain the steps on how to insert shapes in OneNote.
How to get YouTube Channel RSS feed
There was a time in the life of YouTube when the platform supported RSS feeds. Interested viewers could easily subscribe to a channel in order to get the latest video updates directly to their RSS favorite reader. Those days are long gone since the folks at Google have made it increasingly difficult to subscribe to YouTube channels via RSS.
FastCGI feature must be enabled in order to register PHP
If you have enabled CGI/FastCGI using the Windows Features Experience, and even then, if you notice no CGI icon in IIS Manager, this post will help you fix the problem. You can also identify the issue when you check with the PHP manager and notice a message saying – FastCGI feature must be enabled in order to register PHP.
Best Mods for Halo The Master Chief Collection on PC
Looking for the best MCC Mods? This post lists some of the best Mods for Halo The Master Chief Collection on Windows PC. Halo The Master Chief Collection, or the MCC as some like to call it, is the definitive Halo experience for new players and old fans alike. The replayability here is enormous, but even more so if mods are included in the mix. Yes, this game supports mods, and there are enough available to keep players returning for more.
Best Mods for Anno 1800
Looking for Anno 1800 Mods? Here are 10 of the best Mods for Anno 1800. Anno 1800 is one of the best PC games for anyone who likes to build and manage cities. This game requires thinking and for the user to take strategy into consideration at all times. The developers have released several updates for the game since it came on the scene, but they are not enough for some gamers.
Photoshop has encountered a problem with the display driver
If you think of professional image editing or manipulation, Photoshop is the word that comes to mind. Photoshop has become synonymous with image editing. It has a lot of potential; we can create wonders from scratch and make the pictures the best. Though it is a paid app, the user base it has is unmatched by any other free or paid version. Some of the users are reporting that they are seeing Photoshop has encountered a problem with the display driver error when trying to use Photoshop on their PC. In this guide, we have a few solutions that can help you fix it.
Waterfox not opening or loading pages on Windows PC [Fixed]
Waterfox is an excellent alternative to Chrome and Firefox browsers, being open-source, free, secure, and easy to use. It has almost all of Firefox’s features, support, and extras, which is why several people have switched to this browser. Another plus about this browser is that it uses less RAM space as it’s lightweight, performs faster, and rarely crashes. Lately, some users have reported on different platforms that their Waterfox browser is not opening or loading pages. This issue can be traced to different reasons, which include corrupted cache, wrong Waterfox settings, malicious extensions, and programs.
How to use the EXP function in Microsoft Excel
Functions in Microsoft Excel are very important to users; it helps users perform calculations from basic to advance. Persons across the globe use Excel in Accounting, Engineering, and Marketing for the things it can do. Microsoft Excel also helps users to store information and create advanced charts. In this tutorial, we will explain how to use the EXP function in Microsoft Excel, a function that returns e raised to the power of a number.
Outlook Lite vs Outlook for Android: How do they compare?
Microsoft has finally released Outlook Lite for Android devices, and from what we can tell, it performs quite well. From our understanding, Outlook Lite is not vastly different from the regular Outlook app for Android, but the differences are big enough to discuss. As the name suggests, the Outlook Lite...
How to add or remove Border from Text Box in PowerPoint
In Microsoft Office, a text box is an object that allows users to add text to their document or slide; it also moves the text anywhere in the document. Persons can also add color and outlines to their text boxes. In this tutorial, we will explain how to add and remove outlines from text boxes in Microsoft PowerPoint.
Best Router settings for PC Gaming; Optimize Router for better Gaming
Gaming over Wi-Fi is quite popular due to the lack of wires. But let’s be honest, using an Ethernet port will always be the better option to deliver a stable connection consistently. However, using Wi-Fi makes it possible for some even to consider the better option. With that in mind, then, we are going to explain ways that can deliver optimal gaming performance where your router is concerned. With modern routers, it shouldn’t be too difficult for them to deliver quality connections, but there are times when things do not work according to plan. If you want to optimize your Router for better Gaming, these are the best Router settings for PC Gaming, in our opinion.
How to create and use Microsoft Teams Approvals?
Microsoft Teams comes with several features that help collaborate work and teams. It also lets you add additional apps that further help in work and team management. One such app is Approvals. Microsoft Teams Approvals is a way to streamline all of your requests and processes with your team or partners. You can create new approvals, view the ones sent your way, and see all of your previous approvals in one place.
How to reverse or mirror Text in Word
Microsoft Word is a program used by many across the globe for its features to type and edit documents and even to do some small photo editing to create photos or bookmarks. In some cases, users would use Microsoft Word to mirror their text. In this tutorial, we will explain how to mirror text in Microsoft Word.
Is Dark Mode better for your eyes? Advantages and Disadvantages
Dark Mode is a setting or theme in different devices that makes the user interface dark. Most devices usually use the light theme by default. But you can change this default theme to the dark mode theme on your device, provided an option to do so is available in your device settings. The user interface in the light theme is white and the color of the text displayed on the light theme is black or gray. On the other hand, the dark mode theme uses a dark interface and the color of the text on this theme is usually white.
How to view Configured Windows Update Policies applied to your computer
If you have Windows 11/10 Pro or Enterprise edition, you may see the “Some settings are managed by your organization” message on the Windows Update page. Windows displays this message when your organization has configured some Windows Update Policies. If you have a personal computer with Windows 11/10 Pro or Enterprise edition, you can also configure Windows Update Policies. In this article, we will show you how to view the Configured Windows Update Policies applied to your computer.
How to modify Hyperlinks in Excel, Word and PowerPoint
A hyperlink is an HTML element that provides a link to a different location. A person can create a hyperlink to link to different documents, emails, and Websites. In Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint and Word, users can create hyperlinks anywhere on their spreadsheet, slide, or document; they can also modify their hyperlinks to have a different font, font size, font style, and color that they desire. In this tutorial, we will explain how to modify hyperlinks in Microsoft Excel, Word and PowerPoint.
