Columbia, MO

KOMU

Police chase through Columbia ends in crash on Highway 63

BOONE COUNTY − A police chase in south Columbia ended after a suspect crashed into a guardrail on southbound Highway 63 Friday evening. Southbound Highway 63 is down to one lane as Columbia police and Boone County Sheriff's deputies clean up the scene. The crash happened just after the...
COLUMBIA, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Government
Columbia Missourian

Head-on collision in Audrain County leaves two injured

Two people were seriously injured in a head-on collision Thursday in Audrain County. The crash occurred at 5:20 p.m. on Route C, when Sam Cramer of Columbia crossed the center line and struck the car of Andrea Kilbourn of Centralia, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Events around Boone County over Labor Day weekend

A variety of Labor Day activities will be held around Columbia and Boone County this weekend. • North Village Arts District will have its second installment of the North Village Art Walk, on Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Three sculptures will be installed.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man arrested following homicide in Southern Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County Sheriff's Department is investigating a homicide that happened just south of Ashland in the 18000 block S. Old Route A. The department released information on their Facebook page early Saturday morning. The Boone County Sheriff's Department arrested 23-year-old Collin Q. Knight of Hartsburg for first-degree-murder and armed criminal action. Knight is The post Man arrested following homicide in Southern Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

875 Parkside Place Drive, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065

Incredible opportunity here for personal get-a-way or rental investment in the heart of Osage Beach at popular complex WITH ELEVATOR ACCESS! This gorgeous unit is top floor yet only 5 steps up from parking to this 2 bed/2 bath unit w/recently updated bathrooms and flooring. You will love the main channel views w/sunsets to die for year round! Turn key & ready for new owners, this spacious unit has huge vaulted ceilings w/extra windows for tons of natural light. Nest thermostat conveniently allows you to control the heat/air from your phone, so you can cool the unit down before you arrive. 30 ft. boat slip is part of the package along w/a 10,000# lift included! Special assessment for new wavebreak will be paid in full by seller at closing & buyer can relax knowing their boat slip is going to be protected for years to come! Close to the hospital, golf courses, & waterfront hot spots: Dog Days, Backwater Jack's, Redhead & Shorty Pants!
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Versailles man killed in head-on crash in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Troopers responded Friday evening to a head-on crash in Morgan County. One person was killed in the crash at mile-marker three on Highway five north of Route MM, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The Highway Patrol online report says, 36-year-old Alexander Luttrell was driving southbound on Missouri Highway five, The post Versailles man killed in head-on crash in Morgan County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
News Break
Politics
KOMU

List of Fulton properties set to be demolished

Fulton set to demolish 43 vacant properties in early 2023. The City of Fulton received $200,000 from the Community Development Block Grant. The funds will help to pay for the demolition of 43 properties.
FULTON, MO
kjluradio.com

One man injured in Columbia shooting on Old Highway 63 North

Columbia Police investigate a shots-fired with injury incident in a neighborhood just west of the Walmart Supercenter. Officers were called to the 900 block of Old 63 North on Wednesday. When they arrived, they located an adult male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital. There’s no word on his condition.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Several CPS nature play areas to be removed due to safety hazards

A dozen “nature play areas” that sprouted up at Columbia schools around the time of the COVID-19 pandemic are being removed because of safety concerns. Falling hazards, accessibility and maintenance concerns led to the decision to stop children from using the play areas and removing most of them entirely, district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Death investigation reveals Moberly woman struck by vehicle, killed on I-70

A Moberly woman was struck by a vehicle and killed Friday morning along Interstate 70, according to a crash report from the highway patrol. Belinda Hendricks, 29, was standing in the eastbound lanes around 5:30 a.m. when she was struck by a Toyota Prius, driven by Sedalia resident Inocente Prisciliano, the report said.
MOBERLY, MO

