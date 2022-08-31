Read full article on original website
The historical Missouri State Teachers Association Building has carried history in its brick walls since 1927CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller BrothersCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceHope OpehemColumbia, MO
The historical John Augustus Hockaday House still stands on the hill in Fulton, MissouriCJ CoombsFulton, MO
Columbia Fire Department responds to house fire on north side
The Columbia Fire Department responds to a house fire on the city’s north side. Crews were called to a home in the 2200 block of Powell Drive Thursday. When they arrived, smoke was coming from the home’s eaves.
Police chase through Columbia ends in crash on Highway 63
BOONE COUNTY − A police chase in south Columbia ended after a suspect crashed into a guardrail on southbound Highway 63 Friday evening. Southbound Highway 63 is down to one lane as Columbia police and Boone County Sheriff's deputies clean up the scene. The crash happened just after the...
Law enforcement blocks off large scene south of Ashland
Several law enforcement agencies had blocked off a large area along a road south of Ashland on Friday night. The post Law enforcement blocks off large scene south of Ashland appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia police sent to ‘incident’ at Business Loop bank
Columbia police were called to U.S. Bank on Business Loop 70 on Friday morning for an incident that might have involved a weapon. The post Columbia police sent to ‘incident’ at Business Loop bank appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Head-on collision in Audrain County leaves two injured
Two people were seriously injured in a head-on collision Thursday in Audrain County. The crash occurred at 5:20 p.m. on Route C, when Sam Cramer of Columbia crossed the center line and struck the car of Andrea Kilbourn of Centralia, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
Events around Boone County over Labor Day weekend
A variety of Labor Day activities will be held around Columbia and Boone County this weekend. • North Village Arts District will have its second installment of the North Village Art Walk, on Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Three sculptures will be installed.
Man arrested following homicide in Southern Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County Sheriff's Department is investigating a homicide that happened just south of Ashland in the 18000 block S. Old Route A. The department released information on their Facebook page early Saturday morning. The Boone County Sheriff's Department arrested 23-year-old Collin Q. Knight of Hartsburg for first-degree-murder and armed criminal action. Knight is The post Man arrested following homicide in Southern Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
ENGINEERING REPORT PROVIDES MORE INFORMATION ON SALINE COUNTY VISITORS CENTER PROJECT
A preliminary engineering report done on the Saline County Visitors Center Project detailed information regarding cost estimates, construction analysis, and drawings for the structure. The report was completed by WSKF Architects and McClure Engineering in January 2022. The report says the design of the building is a 2,300-square-foot facility to...
Moberly woman hit by car, killed on Interstate 70 in Cooper County
A Moberly woman was hit and killed while standing on Interstate 70 eastbound in Cooper County on Friday morning, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. The post Moberly woman hit by car, killed on Interstate 70 in Cooper County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
875 Parkside Place Drive, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065
Incredible opportunity here for personal get-a-way or rental investment in the heart of Osage Beach at popular complex WITH ELEVATOR ACCESS! This gorgeous unit is top floor yet only 5 steps up from parking to this 2 bed/2 bath unit w/recently updated bathrooms and flooring. You will love the main channel views w/sunsets to die for year round! Turn key & ready for new owners, this spacious unit has huge vaulted ceilings w/extra windows for tons of natural light. Nest thermostat conveniently allows you to control the heat/air from your phone, so you can cool the unit down before you arrive. 30 ft. boat slip is part of the package along w/a 10,000# lift included! Special assessment for new wavebreak will be paid in full by seller at closing & buyer can relax knowing their boat slip is going to be protected for years to come! Close to the hospital, golf courses, & waterfront hot spots: Dog Days, Backwater Jack's, Redhead & Shorty Pants!
Versailles man killed in head-on crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Troopers responded Friday evening to a head-on crash in Morgan County. One person was killed in the crash at mile-marker three on Highway five north of Route MM, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The Highway Patrol online report says, 36-year-old Alexander Luttrell was driving southbound on Missouri Highway five, The post Versailles man killed in head-on crash in Morgan County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Troopers warn of crash block eastbound Interstate 70 in Cooper County
Highway patrol troopers were investigating a crash Wednesday afternoon that blocked eastbound Interstate 70 in Cooper County. The post Troopers warn of crash block eastbound Interstate 70 in Cooper County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Boone County Sheriff’s Office investigates homicide south of Ashland
Several law enforcement agencies had blocked off a large area along a road south of Ashland on Friday night. The post Boone County Sheriff’s Office investigates homicide south of Ashland appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
List of Fulton properties set to be demolished
Fulton set to demolish 43 vacant properties in early 2023. The City of Fulton received $200,000 from the Community Development Block Grant. The funds will help to pay for the demolition of 43 properties.
One man injured in Columbia shooting on Old Highway 63 North
Columbia Police investigate a shots-fired with injury incident in a neighborhood just west of the Walmart Supercenter. Officers were called to the 900 block of Old 63 North on Wednesday. When they arrived, they located an adult male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital. There’s no word on his condition.
Several CPS nature play areas to be removed due to safety hazards
A dozen “nature play areas” that sprouted up at Columbia schools around the time of the COVID-19 pandemic are being removed because of safety concerns. Falling hazards, accessibility and maintenance concerns led to the decision to stop children from using the play areas and removing most of them entirely, district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said.
Man shot in vehicle on Columbia street
Police closed off part of an east-central Columbia street Tuesday. The post Man shot in vehicle on Columbia street appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
