Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WOLB 1010AM

MDH Investigating After Multiple People Reported Feeling Sick After Attending ‘Best Of Baltimore’ Event

  The Maryland Health Department is currently investigating after several people reported feeling sick after attending a Best of Baltimore event last month. Organizers of the event held on Aug. 18 reached out to the health department after several people were reported sick. MDH sent out a survey to attendees to try and located the […] The post MDH Investigating After Multiple People Reported Feeling Sick After Attending ‘Best Of Baltimore’ Event appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
wwnytv.com

Shooting kills student at school in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (Gray News) - A student was fatally shot Friday at a high school in Maryland, police said. Baltimore police said in a news conference they received a report of the shooting at Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School shortly after dismissal. A suspect was taken into custody. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison...
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore County, Harford County defendants facing charges in alleged scheme involving over $4 million in fraudulent bank transactions

BALTIMORE, MD—A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging four defendants with conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. Jamelia Thompson, 29, of Pikesville. The indictment was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron and Special Agent in Charge Andrew...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
mdhistory.org

A census of the free negroes and mulattos in Kent County State of Maryland

A census of the free Black population living in Kent County, Maryland, conducted on behalf of the Maryland State Colonization Society. Taken by the local sheriffs, these records list information such as name, age, and sex. Founded in 1827, the Maryland State Colonization Society was the state branch of the American Colonization Society, which was created as "a remedy for slavery" by supporting the relocation of free Black individuals to the colony of Liberia in Africa. In 1831, the Maryland General Assembly passed an act to require the enumeration of the free Black populations in each county and to implement the removal of these individuals from the state of Maryland to Liberia. Censuses for Allegany, Anne Arundel, Calvert, Caroline, Cecil, Charles, Dorchester, Frederick, Montgomery, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary's, Somerset, Talbot, and Washington Counties were also performed.
KENT COUNTY, MD
spectrumlocalnews.com

Drug company CEO pleads guilty to selling tainted medicine

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A former owner and CEO of a South Florida drug manufacturing company has been sentenced to three years and one month in federal prison for lying to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and allowing contaminated medicine to go to pediatric hospitals. Raidel Figueroa...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Wbaltv.com

Annapolis mother hopes to change stigma around drug abuse

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — An Annapolis mother knows the pain of overdose all too well. Her son, Paul, overdosed and died back in 2017 when he was just 34. WBAL-TV 11 News introduces that mom and her mission to shift the stigma around drug use. Jessie Dunleavy keeps memories of her son Paul everywhere, from pictures around the house to poetry Paul wrote. Memories she holds close because they are all that's left.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware woman sent to prison for COVID relief funds theft

  A Wilmington woman was sentenced this week to 31 months in jail for applying for and taking $246,000 in false claims for federal COVID-19 relief funds. Ana Soto, 41, who formerly lived in Newark, submitted 17 fraudulent  loan applications for Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act money. She had applied for as much as $746,000 in small ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
WJLA

Student shot, killed as classes were dismissed at Baltimore high school, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A high school student in Baltimore was shot and killed Friday in the school's parking lot as students were leaving for the day, police said. Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said a student from another city school approached the victim as he was walking through the Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School parking lot and the encounter became heated. The gunman shot the victim multiple times and fled on foot, Harrison said.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police locate family members of baby found in stroller in Baltimore alleyway

UPDATE: Baltimore police say family members of the infant found in a stroller in a Southeast Baltimore alley have been located.An infant was found left in an alleyway Thursday in Southeast Baltimore, police said. The baby, who was in a stroller half-clothed, was found at 11:30 a.m. in an alley off the 1500 block of Broening Highway and dropped off at a police station, police said. Police are asking for help finding the parents. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Southeastern District at 410-396-2422. 
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Mervo High School student fatally shot after dispute, police say

A Baltimore City high school student is dead and another is in police custody Friday after a shooting outside of Mervo High School. City police said the shots were fired during the school's dismissal time. According to police, a student from another city school approached the victim in the Mervo school yard as the victim left the building.
BALTIMORE, MD

