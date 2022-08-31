Read full article on original website
Related
KNOE TV8
Louisiana Department of Education tells districts they don’t have to follow proposed Title IX guidelines
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Education is telling school districts not to follow new proposed Title IX guidelines designed to protect transgender students. State Education Superintendent Cade Brumley sent a letter to districts on August 30 saying, “LDOE does not agree with the proposed changes.”. SarahJane...
Louisiana to offer updated COVID-19 booster in coming days
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health says updated COVID-19 booster shots should be available to the public in the coming days. The announcement comes after the CDC endorsed the use of the new boosters from Moderna and Pfizer. The FDA also granted emergency use authorization for the updated shots.
KNOE TV8
Louisiana State Police urge safe driving this Labor Day weekend
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana State Police are urging community members to stay safe on the roads this holiday weekend. In a Facebook post by LSP, troopers said they are working closely with law enforcement to keep impaired drivers off the road so that communities can be safe. Whether...
brproud.com
WATCH: Groundbreaking ceremony for new Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Gov. John Bel Edwards will join Department of Public Safety and Corrections Secretary Jimmy Le Blanc and other elected officials for a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women (LCIW), which was destroyed by the flood of 2016. The new facility...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox8live.com
One-on-one with Gov. Edwards & the head of State Police on crime
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Governor John Bel Edwards and the head of Louisiana State Police say the state is helping fight the crime problem in New Orleans. FOX 8 spoke one-on-one with Edwards and State Police Superintendent Col. Lamar Davis inside the state capitol building. Edwards was asked what more...
Louisiana Man Cited by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for Charter Guide Violations
Louisiana Man Cited by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for Charter Guide Violation. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries confirmed on August 31, 2022, that enforcement agents cited a Lafayette, Louisiana man on August 27 for an alleged charter guide violation in Jefferson Parish. Agents cited Dylan Hargrave,...
theadvocate.com
Breaux Bridge man arrested in string of Ulta Beauty thefts in Lafayette, other Louisiana cities
A man wanted in a rash of thefts at Ulta Beauty storefronts in Lafayette and across south Louisiana has been arrested. Antonio Potier, 25, of Breaux Bridge, was arrested in Livingston Parish on Thursday and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on charges including 10 counts of felony theft and one count of misdemeanor theft stemming from Lafayette, Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
westcentralsbest.com
Louisiana breaks ground on new women’s prison
Louisiana broke ground Thursday on a new $149 million women’s prison in St. Gabriel meant to replace a correctional facility damaged during widespread flooding in the Baton Rouge area in 2016. The new building will have enough beds for 938 people and have more space for vocational training and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
westcentralsbest.com
Louisiana officials announce $35M in broadband grants for 10 parishes
(The Center Square) — Gov. John Bel Edwards on Wednesday announced $35 million in grants going to 10 parishes over the next two years to expand broadband to nearly 15,000 locations. Edwards made the announcement alongside elected officials and community leaders at an inaugural Broadband Solutions Summit in Alexandria....
Louisiana Department of Health Announces that CDC Recommends First Updated COVID-19 Booster
Louisiana Department of Health Announces that CDC Recommends First Updated COVID-19 Booster. The Louisiana Department of Health announced on September 2, 2022, that the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has endorsed the use of updated COVID-19 boosters for anyone 12 years and older, following its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ (ACIP) recommendation and the United States Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) emergency use authorization.
Businesswoman in Louisiana Pleads Guilty in CARES Act Fraud Scheme After Fraudulently Receiving $678k+ in Funds
Businesswoman in Louisiana Pleads Guilty in CARES Act Fraud Scheme After Fraudulently Receiving $678k+ in Funds. Shreveport, Louisiana. – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Janola Massaquoi, 41, of Shreveport, Louisiana, pleaded guilty on September 1, 2022, before Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. to making false statements to a federal agency.
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Asking for Volunteers for Elmer’s Island Beach Cleanup
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Asking for Volunteers for Elmer’s Island Beach Cleanup. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is looking for volunteers for their next beach cleanup at Elmer’s Island on Saturday, September 17, 2022, in collaboration with the Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program and Nicholls State University. The program, which runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., is being hosted in conjunction with the Ocean Conservancy’s annual International Coastal Cleanup Day.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brproud.com
La. Dept. of Children and Family Services to face additional questioning Tuesday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) will face more questioning from state officials on Tuesday, Sept. 6 as the agency faces legal action after the overdose death of a two-year-old child. The agency is scheduled to meet with the Senate Committee...
Telecom giant aims to stop federal broadband grant for northeast Louisiana
EAST CARROLL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Frustrated residents from northeast Louisiana are protesting against a telecom giant who is moving to stop a federal broadband grant for East Carroll Parish. Delta Interfaith, a local advocacy group, spent the last two years conducting research and gathering data on the lack of internet access in East Carroll. […]
KPLC TV
LEGAL CORNER: Does a will have to be filed at the courthouse?
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions. QUESTION: Several years ago, my mother met with an attorney and signed her last will and testament. The attorney made several original duplicates, but never filed the will in the courthouse. My mother asked if she could file the will. The attorney said no. My mother has since passed away. Is it a problem that the will was not filed?
Louisiana Drug Trafficker Sentenced to 15+ Years After Authorities Intercept Phone Calls and Text Messages Revealing Illicit Activities
Louisiana Drug Trafficker Sentenced to 15+ Years After Authorities Intercept Phone Calls and Text Messages Revealing Illicit Activities. Shreveport, Louisiana. – On September 1, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Michael C. Francis, 37, of Bossier City, Louisiana, has been sentenced in United States District Court. Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. sentenced Francis to 188 months (15 years, 8 months) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, on drug trafficking charges.
KTBS
West Nile on the rise in Louisiana; health officials urge caution
SHREVEPORT, La. — West Nile virus is on the rise in Louisiana, and case numbers are higher this year than last, with one case of neuroinvasive West Nile reported in the Acadiana area. Louisiana health officials are urging residents to take precautions. Birds are the primary hosts of West...
Bid Results Announced for Nine Statewide Transportation Projects in Louisiana
Bid Results Announced for Nine Statewide Transportation Projects in Louisiana. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced on August 30, 2022, that nine projects throughout the state had recently received bids. Nine contractors submitted obvious low bids totaling $50.7 million. “This month’s letting features a...
Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested and Charged with 2nd-Degree Kidnapping and Other Charges
Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested and Charged with 2nd-Degree Kidnapping and Other Charges. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On September 1, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that they arrested 40-year-old Wade Patrick Hill for 2nd Degree Kidnapping, Misdemeanor Sexual Battery, Obscenity, and Malfeasance in Office. According to authorities,...
townandtourist.com
10 BEST Water Parks in Louisiana (All-Inclusive Fun Experiences)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The state of Louisiana is located in the southeast region of the US on the Gulf of Mexico. The state is known for its rich cultural heritage, Cajun and creole, Madrid Gras celebrations, and many more.
Comments / 0