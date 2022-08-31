ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

WAFB

Louisiana to offer updated COVID-19 booster in coming days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health says updated COVID-19 booster shots should be available to the public in the coming days. The announcement comes after the CDC endorsed the use of the new boosters from Moderna and Pfizer. The FDA also granted emergency use authorization for the updated shots.
KNOE TV8

Louisiana State Police urge safe driving this Labor Day weekend

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana State Police are urging community members to stay safe on the roads this holiday weekend. In a Facebook post by LSP, troopers said they are working closely with law enforcement to keep impaired drivers off the road so that communities can be safe. Whether...
fox8live.com

One-on-one with Gov. Edwards & the head of State Police on crime

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Governor John Bel Edwards and the head of Louisiana State Police say the state is helping fight the crime problem in New Orleans. FOX 8 spoke one-on-one with Edwards and State Police Superintendent Col. Lamar Davis inside the state capitol building. Edwards was asked what more...
theadvocate.com

Breaux Bridge man arrested in string of Ulta Beauty thefts in Lafayette, other Louisiana cities

A man wanted in a rash of thefts at Ulta Beauty storefronts in Lafayette and across south Louisiana has been arrested. Antonio Potier, 25, of Breaux Bridge, was arrested in Livingston Parish on Thursday and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on charges including 10 counts of felony theft and one count of misdemeanor theft stemming from Lafayette, Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
westcentralsbest.com

Louisiana breaks ground on new women’s prison

Louisiana broke ground Thursday on a new $149 million women’s prison in St. Gabriel meant to replace a correctional facility damaged during widespread flooding in the Baton Rouge area in 2016. The new building will have enough beds for 938 people and have more space for vocational training and...
westcentralsbest.com

Louisiana officials announce $35M in broadband grants for 10 parishes

(The Center Square) — Gov. John Bel Edwards on Wednesday announced $35 million in grants going to 10 parishes over the next two years to expand broadband to nearly 15,000 locations. Edwards made the announcement alongside elected officials and community leaders at an inaugural Broadband Solutions Summit in Alexandria....
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Department of Health Announces that CDC Recommends First Updated COVID-19 Booster

Louisiana Department of Health Announces that CDC Recommends First Updated COVID-19 Booster. The Louisiana Department of Health announced on September 2, 2022, that the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has endorsed the use of updated COVID-19 boosters for anyone 12 years and older, following its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ (ACIP) recommendation and the United States Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) emergency use authorization.
Calcasieu Parish News

Businesswoman in Louisiana Pleads Guilty in CARES Act Fraud Scheme After Fraudulently Receiving $678k+ in Funds

Businesswoman in Louisiana Pleads Guilty in CARES Act Fraud Scheme After Fraudulently Receiving $678k+ in Funds. Shreveport, Louisiana. – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Janola Massaquoi, 41, of Shreveport, Louisiana, pleaded guilty on September 1, 2022, before Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. to making false statements to a federal agency.
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Asking for Volunteers for Elmer’s Island Beach Cleanup

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Asking for Volunteers for Elmer’s Island Beach Cleanup. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is looking for volunteers for their next beach cleanup at Elmer’s Island on Saturday, September 17, 2022, in collaboration with the Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program and Nicholls State University. The program, which runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., is being hosted in conjunction with the Ocean Conservancy’s annual International Coastal Cleanup Day.
KPLC TV

LEGAL CORNER: Does a will have to be filed at the courthouse?

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions. QUESTION: Several years ago, my mother met with an attorney and signed her last will and testament. The attorney made several original duplicates, but never filed the will in the courthouse. My mother asked if she could file the will. The attorney said no. My mother has since passed away. Is it a problem that the will was not filed?
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Drug Trafficker Sentenced to 15+ Years After Authorities Intercept Phone Calls and Text Messages Revealing Illicit Activities

Louisiana Drug Trafficker Sentenced to 15+ Years After Authorities Intercept Phone Calls and Text Messages Revealing Illicit Activities. Shreveport, Louisiana. – On September 1, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Michael C. Francis, 37, of Bossier City, Louisiana, has been sentenced in United States District Court. Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. sentenced Francis to 188 months (15 years, 8 months) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, on drug trafficking charges.
Calcasieu Parish News

Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested and Charged with 2nd-Degree Kidnapping and Other Charges

Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested and Charged with 2nd-Degree Kidnapping and Other Charges. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On September 1, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that they arrested 40-year-old Wade Patrick Hill for 2nd Degree Kidnapping, Misdemeanor Sexual Battery, Obscenity, and Malfeasance in Office. According to authorities,...
townandtourist.com

10 BEST Water Parks in Louisiana (All-Inclusive Fun Experiences)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The state of Louisiana is located in the southeast region of the US on the Gulf of Mexico. The state is known for its rich cultural heritage, Cajun and creole, Madrid Gras celebrations, and many more.
