Chinese tech titan NetEase acquires Detroit: Become Human dev Quantic Dream
The great wave of industry consolidation continues as NetEase moves from being Quantic Dream's minority stakeholder to its full owner.
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
China has dumped US Treasuries for a 7th straight month as it defends the yuan against the dollar
China has cut its holdings of US government bonds for the 7th month running, official data Monday showed. Analysts have said China could be trying to prop up its currency, the yuan, as the dollar surges. China may also be looking to diversify away from dollar assets amid geopolitical tensions.
An unexpected deal may save $1.3 trillion of U.S.-listed Chinese stocks from a mass Wall Street delisting
U.S. regulators may soon be able to review Chinese company documents in Hong Kong, saving U.S.-listed Chinese companies from the threat of delisting. Chinese tech shares jumped in U.S. trading Thursday after the Wall Street Journal first reported a potential truce in a yearslong fight between the U.S. and China over access to auditing documents of U.S.-listed Chinese firms.
US News and World Report
U.S. Officials Order Nvidia to Halt Sales of Top AI Chips to China
(Reuters) -Chip designer Nvidia Corp said on Wednesday that U.S. officials told it to stop exporting two top computing chips for artificial intelligence work to China, a move that could cripple Chinese firms' ability to carry out advanced work like image recognition and hamper Nvidia's business in the country. The...
New U.S. curbs on sales of Nvidia AI chips to China spark selloff
Sept 1 (Reuters) - New restrictions on exports of cutting-edge chips from Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) to China have signaled an escalation of the U.S. crackdown on Beijing's technological prowess and alarmed investors already worried about an industry downturn.
Anthony Scaramucci Is Making A $250M Bet On 'The Google' Of Crypto
This article was originally published on January 16, 2022. Bitcoin BTC/USD Bull and SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci says that his firm is investing heavily in Algorand ALGO/USD because he thinks the cryptocurrency will replace many of its competing blockchains. In a recent interview, he said that ALGO will challenge...
EXCLUSIVE: Why Nvidia Could See '$2-Billion Hit In 2023' From US Crackdown On China Chip Exports
Nvidia Corporation NVDA, a graphics chip manufacturer and investor favorite, reported in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday that the Biden administration has put restrictions in place that prevent the chip giant from selling its A100 and H100 chips to Russia and China, effective immediately. A...
ValueWalk
U.S. China Reaching Deal In Dispute Is ‘Wake-Up’ Call For Investors
U.S.-China trade relations have just been given a significant boost and this should act as a “monumentally loud” wake-up call for investors, affirms the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory, asset management and fintech organisations. The bold comment from Nigel Green of deVere...
Alibaba, JD.com, and other US-listed Chinese stocks climb following report the US is near a deal for audits of Chinese firms
Shares of Alibaba, Baidu, and other US-listed Chinese companies jumped Thursday after The Wall Street Journal reported that the US and China were nearing a deal that would allow American officials to inspect the audit records of Chinese companies listed in New York. NYSE-listed shares of Alibaba, the e-commerce powerhouse...
TechCrunch
Nvidia the latest collateral damage in US-China tech war
Nvidia noted in an SEC filing that the U.S. government had imposed new export restrictions on two of its most advanced AI chips to China, including Hong Kong, its second-largest market after Taiwan making up 26% of its revenues in 2021. The ban could cost Nvidia as much as $400...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Binance’s CZ refutes allegations of company’s ties to China, LUNA Classic pumps 2,400%
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Sept. 2 includes CZ saying that Binance is not incorporated in China, Cardano’s Vasil upgrade scheduled for Sept. 22 and U.S. regulators proposing amendments for large hedge fund reporting. CryptoSlate Top Stories. CZ denies claims that Binance is in ‘the pocket of...
forkast.news
Binance chief Changpeng Zhao reiterates Binance not a Chinese company
Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao reiterated that Binance is not a Chinese company and it “was never incorporated in China,” as the country continues to ban cryptocurrency trading. Fast facts. In a blog post published on Thursday, Zhao wrote that the world’s largest crypto exchange by trading...
U.S. and China reach landmark audit deal in boon for Chinese tech companies
HONG KONG/WASHINGTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Beijing and Washington took a major step on Friday towards ending a dispute that threatened to boot Chinese companies, including Alibaba, from U.S. stock exchanges, signing a pact to allow U.S. regulators to vet accounting firms in China and Hong Kong.
investing.com
U.S. export ban on some advanced AI chips to hit almost all China tech majors - analysts
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - A U.S. order to ban exports of some advanced chips to China is likely to hit almost any major tech company running public clouds or advanced artificial intelligence training modules in the country, experts said. Chip designer Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Corp said on Wednesday that U.S. officials told...
dailyhodl.com
Quantitative Analyst Plan B Says Bitcoin’s ‘Weak Hands’ Indicator Is Flashing – Here’s What It Means for Crypto Markets
Quantitative crypto analyst Plan B says that Bitcoin (BTC) is now trading below the realized price and the 200-week moving average, an indicator that tells if the top coin is in a bull or bear market. This is only the eighth time that the cryptocurrency breached the historical level since...
China demands US drop tech export curbs after Nvidia warning
BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese government on Thursday called on Washington to repeal its technology export curbs after California-based chip designer Nvidia said a new product might be delayed and some work might be moved out of China. The latest controls add to mounting U.S.-Chinese tension over technology and security. American officials say they need to limit the spread of technology that can be used to make weapons. Nvidia said it was told last week it needs a U.S. government license to export any product with performance equal to its A100 graphics processing chips or better to China, Hong Kong or Russia. It said buyers of the A100, and development of the newer H100, might be affected. But in an amended disclosure Thursday to U.S. securities regulators, the company said the U.S. government was offering some reprieve by authorizing certain chip exports that will enable Nvidia to keep supplying them to American customers through March.
protocol.com
Sony's PS5 price increase marks the end of an era
Hello and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Friday, we’re discussing Sony’s bombshell news yesterday that it’s raising the price of its PlayStation 5 in most markets to combat inflation and other economic pressures. Also: what to read, watch and play this weekend.
A Chinese stock is skyrocketing 3,100% in its debut on US markets, following a trend of little-known stocks from China that soar in an IPO
Chinese stock Jianzhi Education soared over 3,100% in its Friday debut on US markets. The provider of digital education materials priced its IPO at $5 per share late Thursday, then shot up above $160 on Friday. Other Chinese stocks that also had massive IPOs recently include AMTD Digital and Magic...
US Offers Relaxations To Nvidia For AI Chip Development In China
Nvidia Corp NVDA informed that the U.S. government would allow it to continue developing its H100 artificial intelligence chip in China. The U.S. granted permission to Nvidia to perform exports needed to support U.S. customers of A100 through March 1, 2023. Additionally, it permitted A100 and H100 order fulfillment and...
