Read full article on original website
Related
srnnews.com
Oil prices jump more than 3% as OPEC+ agrees small oil output cut
HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose more than 3% on Monday, extending gains as OPEC+ producers agreed a small oil production cut to bolster prices. Brent crude futures futures for November delivery rose $3.43 to $96.45 a barrel, a 3.7% gain, by 9:14 a.m. EDT (1314 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate...
srnnews.com
Turkey’s annual inflation passes 80% after interest rate cut
( ) -q-17- UNDATED (Correspondent Jeremy House) “rate at 181%.”. The Turkish Statistical Institute says the country’s annual inflation passed 80% in August, further hitting consumers facing high energy, food and housing costs. [CutID: <Cuts> TURKEY-INFLATION-house-q-MONam.mp3. Time: 17s. Title: TURKEY-INFLATION-house-q-MONam. Out-cue: rate at 181%]. TAG: Correspondent Jeremy House...
srnnews.com
Volkswagen triggers landmark Porsche IPO plan, defying market doubts
HAMBURG/FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Volkswagen on Monday announced its intention to float sports car brand Porsche, triggering what could become one of the world’s largest listings even as markets jitter over record inflation and a Russia-Europe energy standoff. The carmaker published a so-called intention to float for an initial public offering...
srnnews.com
Yen falls to 24-year low, dollar bulls hold steady
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar took a breather on Tuesday after a sweeping rally but notched a fresh 24-year high against the rate-sensitive Japanese yen, as U.S. monetary policy tightening gathers pace and widens the gap with Japan’s stubbornly low interest rates. The yen bottomed at 140.97, the...
Comments / 0