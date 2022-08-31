Read full article on original website
Ethel Tweedy Ma
Ethel Tweedy Maurer, a resident of Littlefield for 76 years, died at home on August 26, 2022, surrounded by members of her family. She was 98 and had been in declining health since the beginning of the summer. Mrs. Maurer was born Ethel Virginia Tweedy on November 30, 1923, in...
LEDC Type ‘A’ holds regular meeting Wednesday
The Littlefield Economic Development Corporation Type “A” held a regular meeting at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 at the Chamber of Commerce office, located at 601 E. Fourth Street. Members present were President Joel Griffith, Vice President Lori Zinn, Graham Henley, Chase Bryant and Executive Director...
Man killed in one-vehicle accident near Earth, Texas
The Texas Department of Public Safety released a press release on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, of a crash that occurred at 6:08 a.m. in Lamb County at FM 1055, 5.4 miles North of Earth. Vehicle 1, a 2009 Freightliner Cascadia, truck tractor, towing a 2017 Taller Fehr semi-trailer, driven by...
Lady Cats drop heart-breaker to Forsan, 2-3
The Littlefield Lady Cats’ varsity volleyball team dropped a heart-breaker to Forsan at Ropes on Tuesday, 2-3. With the loss, the Lady Cats fall to 11-4 overall on the season. Forsan opened set one with a point, as a hit by the Lady Buffaloes was tipped out of bounds...
Lfd. JV Wildcat football team takes on Denver City
The Littlefield Wildcats’ JV football team took down the Denver City Mustangs, 20-14, on Thursday afternoon to advance to 2-0 overall on the season. With 8:41 to go in the first quarter, Littlefield put the ball on the turf and it was recovered by the Denver City defense. The Mustangs would march the ball into the red zone, but on fourth and goal, the Wildcats would come up with a huge defense stand to force a turnover on downs with 4:35 remaining in the quarter.
