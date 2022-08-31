Read full article on original website
LEDC Type ‘A’ holds regular meeting Wednesday
The Littlefield Economic Development Corporation Type “A” held a regular meeting at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 at the Chamber of Commerce office, located at 601 E. Fourth Street. Members present were President Joel Griffith, Vice President Lori Zinn, Graham Henley, Chase Bryant and Executive Director...
Lfd. Board of Trustees adopts 2022-23 budget
The Littlefield Independent School District’s Board of Trustees met in special session on Wednesday, Aug. 31st in the board room of the Administration building. The Meeting was called to order at 12:02 p.m. by Pat Demel and the Invocation was given by Will Williams. Demel opened the floor for...
Education Matters…
To the Patrons of Littlefield ISD: It is hard to believe we are completing our third week of school! Kudos to our teachers and students for getting right back into the groove of school from day one. With us finishing week three, it is imperative that you as a parent continue to talk with your child(ren) about staying on top of their school work. Progress reports will be going out on Thursday, September 8. If you have any questions regarding your child(ren’s) education, please feel free to contact their principal at your convenience. We are here to serve!
Man killed in one-vehicle accident near Earth, Texas
The Texas Department of Public Safety released a press release on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, of a crash that occurred at 6:08 a.m. in Lamb County at FM 1055, 5.4 miles North of Earth. Vehicle 1, a 2009 Freightliner Cascadia, truck tractor, towing a 2017 Taller Fehr semi-trailer, driven by...
Ethel Tweedy Ma
Ethel Tweedy Maurer, a resident of Littlefield for 76 years, died at home on August 26, 2022, surrounded by members of her family. She was 98 and had been in declining health since the beginning of the summer. Mrs. Maurer was born Ethel Virginia Tweedy on November 30, 1923, in...
Commissioners’ discuss budget, tax rate
The County Commissioners’ Court met in regular session on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the Lamb County Courthouse. Judge James DeLoach gave the invocation, led the United States and Texas pledges and called the meeting to order at 10 a.m. No one spoke for public comment.
COURTHOUSE RECORDS
ECORDS Waiver of Jury Trial On Aug. 10, 2022, Adam Aguilar entered a guilty plea to the offense of Assault causes bodily injury, that occurred on Jan. 11, 2021. In exchange for the defendant’s guilty plea, the state recommends that the defendant be assessed punishment, fines, cost, restitution and findings as herein indicated.
Wildcats improve to 2-0 with, 33-14, victory over Denver City
The Littlefield Wildcats' varsity football team played the spoiler role on Friday night as they defeated the Denver City Mustangs, 33-14, for the Mustang's Homecoming game. With the win, the Wildcats improve to 2-0 overall on the season. Littlefield struck first late in the first quarter, as sophomore quarterback, Chip...
Lady Cats drop heart-breaker to Forsan, 2-3
The Littlefield Lady Cats’ varsity volleyball team dropped a heart-breaker to Forsan at Ropes on Tuesday, 2-3. With the loss, the Lady Cats fall to 11-4 overall on the season. Forsan opened set one with a point, as a hit by the Lady Buffaloes was tipped out of bounds...
Lfd. JV Wildcat football team takes on Denver City
The Littlefield Wildcats’ JV football team took down the Denver City Mustangs, 20-14, on Thursday afternoon to advance to 2-0 overall on the season. With 8:41 to go in the first quarter, Littlefield put the ball on the turf and it was recovered by the Denver City defense. The Mustangs would march the ball into the red zone, but on fourth and goal, the Wildcats would come up with a huge defense stand to force a turnover on downs with 4:35 remaining in the quarter.
