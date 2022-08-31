To the Patrons of Littlefield ISD: It is hard to believe we are completing our third week of school! Kudos to our teachers and students for getting right back into the groove of school from day one. With us finishing week three, it is imperative that you as a parent continue to talk with your child(ren) about staying on top of their school work. Progress reports will be going out on Thursday, September 8. If you have any questions regarding your child(ren’s) education, please feel free to contact their principal at your convenience. We are here to serve!

LITTLEFIELD, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO