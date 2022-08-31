Read full article on original website
SINGAPORE, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Chicago corn edged lower on Wednesday amid a broad decline in world markets, although the grain was poised for its biggest monthly climb in six months as declining U.S. and European crop prospects supported prices. Wheat and soybeans slid on expectations of higher global supplies.
September and December corn both closed down 6¢. September soybeans are down 2¢, and November soybeans are down 10¢. Wheat ended the day on a high note. CBOT wheat is up 10¢. KC wheat is up 12¢. Minneapolis wheat is up 11¢. Lives cattle...
If both the Pro Farmer and DTN tours are even close to accurate, a rather large downgrade by the USDA is in store for this year’s U.S. corn crop. In the August WASDE report, the nation’s corn yield was forecast at 175.4 bushels per acre (bpa) for a total production estimate of 14.359 billion bushels. Pro Farmer is estimating yield at 168.8 bpa or total crop size near 13.759 billion bushels. DTN’s digital tour estimated corn yield at 167.2 bpa and total crop near 13.675 billion bushels. (Note we rounded our total estimates for easier reading.) These large drawdowns estimated by both Pro Farmer and DTN signal a potential major shift in production and a wake-up call to end users.
December corn futures closed up 6¢. November soybeans closed up 25¢. CBOT wheat closed up 15¢. KC wheat is up 8¢. Minneapolis wheat is up 3¢. Livestock are mixed. Live cattle are up $1.75. Feeder cattle are up 60¢. Lean hogs are down $1.93.
Corn and soybeans both hit their lowest point for the day around 11 a.m. and regained a small amount of ground before close. December corn is down 12¢ to $6.58. November soybeans are down 28¢ to $13.95. This is the first time in over a week soybeans have fallen below $14.
Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
Stimulus Check Update: 6 States to Send Out Payments This Month
While it is unclear if the federal government will provide more stimulus checks, several states are providing residents with more money under other initiatives.
Lumber prices decline to a new 2022 low as Goldman warns housing market has further room to fall
Lumber prices fell 4% to a new 2022 low on Tuesday as the housing market continues to cool off. The decline came on the same day Goldman Sachs warned that it expects a continued decline in the housing market. "The sustained reduction in affordability, waning pandemic tailwind, and recent decline...
Supply Execs Cite 26 Months of Growing Order Backlogs
Economic activity in the manufacturing sector grew in August, but apparel and textile producers did not join the upswing, U.S. supply executives said in the latest Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Manufacturing “Report On Business.” The August Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) was unchanged from July’s 52.8 percent reading, said Timothy R. Fiore, chair of the ISM Manufacturing Business Survey Committee. A Manufacturing PMI above 48.7 percent, over a period of time, generally indicates the overall economy is expanding. “This figure indicates expansion in the overall economy for the 27th month in a row after contraction in April and May 2020,” Fiore...
House Prices Are Most Overvalued in These 11 States—Fitch Report
Idaho and Washington remain among the most overvalued states, according to the credit rating agency.
Vanguard Forecasts The Next 10 Years: 65% Chance Of Recession, Bet On Value Stocks
The Vanguard Group is projecting an annualized return of between 4.1% and 6.1% for U.S. stocks over the next ten years, with value stocks beating those returns. The Valley Forge, Pennsylvania-based investment giant has issued a white paper looking at the year ahead. For Vanguard, which touts $7 trillion in assets, the probability of the U.S. entering a recession within the next 12 months is 25%. However, that likelihood climbs to 65% in the next 24 months.
The odds of the Fed cutting rates in the first half of 2023 are next to none - but there's one 'bright spot' in the market that's supporting stock prices
"The odds of Fed 'pivot' to lower rates in the first half of 2023 are now essentially zero," DataTrek said in a note. But it won't necessarily mean a headwind to stock prices, as markets are showing some more confidence in the Fed's policy action. The 10-year Treasury yield remains...
Bitcoin, Ether Consolidate as Traders Eye US Jobs Report to Gauge Next Fed Rate Hike
It's nonfarm payrolls (NFP) Friday and prominent cryptocurrencies are trading in established ranges ahead of the critical U.S. jobs data that may help determine the scale of the impending Federal Reserve rate hike. Once largely ignored by the crypto market, the report has gained prominence this year as it reveals...
US Stocks Mostly Flat; Crude Oil Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mostly flat this morning, after closing lower in the previous session. The Dow traded up 0.01% to 32,102.9 while the NASDAQ rose 0.07% to 12,026.33. The S&P 500, however, fell 0.06% to 4,028.39. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary shares rose by 0.8% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top...
Today's mortgage and refinance rates: August 29, 2022 | High rates cause housing market to cool off
Mortgage rates peaked in June, and although today's rates aren't quite that high, they're significantly higher than they were in 2020, 2021, and even early 2022. Record-low mortgage rates caused the housing market to boom over the last couple of years. The results were higher home prices and more competition for buyers. Now that rates are higher, the housing market has cooled — new home sales in July were at their slowest rate in over six years. Home prices are still sky high in many areas. But some cities, such as Boise and Denver, are starting to see prices drop.
Hormel Foods stock drops after profit miss and outlook lowered, while sales guidance was raised
Shares of Hormel Foods Corp. dropped 4.3% in premarket trading Thursday, after the branded food company raised its full-year sales outlook but cut its profit view, citing expectations that high cost inflation will persist. The company also reported fiscal third-quarter net income to the quarter to July 31 that rose to $218.l9 million, or 40 cents a share, from $176.9 million, or 32 cents a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus was for earnings per share of 41 cents. Sales grew 6.0% to a record $3.03 billion, to top the FactSet consensus of $3.00 billion, as grocery products sales rose 24.5% and refrigerated foods sales increased 2.2%, amid "strong" demand for foodservice products. For fiscal 2022, the company cut its EPS guidance range to $1.78 to $1.85 from $1.87 to $1.97, but raised its sales guidance to $12.2 billion to $12.8 billion from $11.7 billion to $12.5 billion. "We expect elevated cost inflation to persist, primarily related to operations, logistics and raw material inputs," said Chief Executive Jim Snee. "We view the majority of the escalated cost pressures we are currently absorbing as transient and likely to subside over the coming quarters." The stock has gained 4.1% over the past three months, while the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF has slipped 0.5% and the S&P 500 has lost 3.6%.
How Is Credit Quality at Affirm Holding Up?
Affirm saw credit quality deteriorate in its most recent quarter.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Extend Losing Streak as Fed Fears Persist
Stocks once again erased early gains to end lower for a fourth straight session as investors continued to fret about an extended rate-hike campaign from the Federal Reserve. Wednesday's decline came after Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said during this morning's speech in Dayton, Ohio, that "it is far too soon to say that inflation has peaked." Mester, a voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), added that she does not anticipate any rate cuts this year or next.
Freight demand, rejection rates remain relatively stagnant
This week’s FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index: 40 (Shippers) Last week’s FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index: 40 (Shippers) Three-month FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index Outlook: 35 (Shippers) The FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index uses the analytics and data in FreightWaves SONAR to analyze the...
The stock market could see 11% upside despite jobless claims flashing recession signal, JPMorgan says
The stock market could see 11% upside over the next year based on a jobless claim indicator tracked by JPMorgan. The bank said when jobless claims moved 10% higher than the prevailing three-month moving average, stocks usually moved higher. But the indicator has also been a strong predictor of an...
