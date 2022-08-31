Hermès will open its first store in Arizona at the Scottsdale Fashion Square, though not for another two years. Macerich, one of the nation’s leading owners, operators and developers of retail and mixed-use properties, indicated that Hermès will open an 11,000-square-foot store in the south wing of the center, in summer 2024. Hermès confirmed the opening. The luxury brand is also opening a flagship on Madison Avenue in Manhattan on Sept. 29 this year.More from WWDMTV VMAs 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsA Look Back at Christian LacroixA Look Back at Madame Gres “Hermès is an iconic brand that is synonymous with quality and classic style,...

ARIZONA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO