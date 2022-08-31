Read full article on original website
Related
This Over-the-Top Log Cabin in Montana Just Hit the Market for $17 Million
This rustic Montana retreat may have all the perks of mountain living, but it’s far from your average cabin in the woods. Surrounded by towering pines and set against 24 acres of unspoiled forest, a dramatic log-framed home dubbed Noble Lodge just hit the market for $17 million. And noble it is. The Big Sky Country compound includes a seven-bedroom main house, a guest residence, a 10,500-square-foot heated barn and a myriad of amenities. Nature lovers will take pleasure in the waterfall and creek that run through the property, in addition to an on-site greenhouse and gardens. And that’s before you even get...
Hermès Headed to Arizona
Hermès will open its first store in Arizona at the Scottsdale Fashion Square, though not for another two years. Macerich, one of the nation’s leading owners, operators and developers of retail and mixed-use properties, indicated that Hermès will open an 11,000-square-foot store in the south wing of the center, in summer 2024. Hermès confirmed the opening. The luxury brand is also opening a flagship on Madison Avenue in Manhattan on Sept. 29 this year.More from WWDMTV VMAs 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsA Look Back at Christian LacroixA Look Back at Madame Gres “Hermès is an iconic brand that is synonymous with quality and classic style,...
hypebeast.com
This $18 Million USD Home in New Zealand Offers Breathtaking Views of Its Surrounding Lake and Mountain Range
Sotheby’s Realty has just listed a stunning, award-winning home to the market. Located in Glendhu Bay in New Zealand, 468 Buchanan Rise sites on 51.89 acres of land and is a 5,489 sq-ft, 4 bed/4 bath home. Constructed in 2012, the property was designed by Stevens Lawson Architects with...
Comments / 0