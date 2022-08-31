Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Hidden Objects Collection Volume 3
Gamespot
New Tales from the Borderlands - Official Gameplay Reveal
In this reveal, our three lovable losers must travel through the sewers of Promethea, racing against Tediore to open a dormant Vault. As they figure out a way past the Tediore guards, they must also battle for honor and glory in a Vaultlanders duel, with QTEs deciding the winner of glorious plastic combat!
Gamespot
CD Projekt Will Reveal New Cyberpunk 2077 And Edgerunner Content On September 6
CD Projekt Red says that it will reveal "what's next" for Cyberpunk 2077 in a livestream next week. Alongside its game, the company will also share some new information on the Cyberpunk Edgerunners series coming to Netflix soon. The new Night City episode will be streamed at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET on September 6.
Gamespot
Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power - Who Is The Stranger? An Investigation
Prime Video's Lord Of The Rings TV show's most mysterious character got some screen time last night. Prime Video's Lord of the Rings TV show is here, and, based on its two episode premiere, it's swinging for the fences. After two solid hours, we got to meet a whole fleet of characters both new and familiar to Middle-earth. There were Elves, Harfoots, Dwarves, sea monsters, flashbacks to time immemorial--you name it. There was also, unsurprisingly, the explosive introduction of a character known only as The Stranger.
Gamespot
Today's Wordle Answer (#440) - September 2, 2022
Friday is here, and that means that the end of the week is just a few hours away. What better way to take off into the weekend than by getting the Wordle correct? We've returned for another installment our of Wordle guides, this time for puzzle #440 on September 2. Despite a somewhat difficult week of Wordles, the RNG has blessed the Friday answer with a simple word.
Gamespot
Mario Kart Tour To Remove Gacha System In September
Mario Kart Tour's gacha elements are getting removed, according to a tweet by the game's official account. Starting in late September, all pipes that can be fired by rubies will receive the axe and will no longer be available. Pipes are packages players can "fire" in order to receive karts,...
Gamespot
Forza Motorsport Will "Reset The High Bar" For Racing Sims, Head of Xbox Game Studios Says
Head of Xbox Game studios Matt Booty sang high praises for Forza Motorsport, the upcoming eighth entry in the Forza Motorsport series, during an episode of Xbox's official podcast. "We just did a really comprehensive review of Forza Motorsport," Booty said. "It's amazing. It's going to, again, reset the high...
Gamespot
The Mystery Of Destiny 2's Pirate Pun - Iron Banter: This Week In Destiny 2
Just about every week brings something new to Destiny 2, whether it's story beats, new activities, or interesting new combinations of elements that let players devastate each other in the Crucible. Iron Banter is our weekly look at what's going on in the world of Destiny and a rundown of what's drawing our attention across the solar system.
Gamespot
Kaz's Adventure
Gamespot
Gamespot
Pokemon Unite's 1st Anniversary Celebration Continues With More Details About New Theia Sky Ruins Arena
Pokemon Unite's September 1st Anniversary celebration details were previously teased by Timi--including the new Theia Sky Ruins--but now we know more about what to expect from the new venue for both ranked and standard matches. Instead of Zapdos, a new Pokemon called Rayquaza will appear in the center in the...
Gamespot
Jungle Resistance
Gamespot
Life in Willowdale: Farm Adventures
Gamespot
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R - Launch Trailer
It's time to battle with 50 colorful characters, wielding Stands, Hamon, and more! With stunning visuals and a huge variety of abilities, battle systems, and modes JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R is the biggest game ever in the franchise!
Gamespot
DREAM LOGIC
Gamespot
Gamespot
Beat Stickman: Beyond
Gamespot
Pokemon Go's Special Clefairy Event Takes Place In September
Clefairys in Pokemon Go will gather en masse during the Harvest Moon on September 10. From 6 PM to 9 PM local time, trainers will encounter Clefairys more often in the wild--and if they're lucky, they may be able to catch a Shiny Clefairy. Pokemon Go's Season of Light just...
Gamespot
Pushing Crates
Gamespot
Chickenoidz Super Pre-Party
