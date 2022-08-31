ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Gamespot

New Tales from the Borderlands - Official Gameplay Reveal

In this reveal, our three lovable losers must travel through the sewers of Promethea, racing against Tediore to open a dormant Vault. As they figure out a way past the Tediore guards, they must also battle for honor and glory in a Vaultlanders duel, with QTEs deciding the winner of glorious plastic combat!
Gamespot

Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power - Who Is The Stranger? An Investigation

Prime Video's Lord Of The Rings TV show's most mysterious character got some screen time last night. Prime Video's Lord of the Rings TV show is here, and, based on its two episode premiere, it's swinging for the fences. After two solid hours, we got to meet a whole fleet of characters both new and familiar to Middle-earth. There were Elves, Harfoots, Dwarves, sea monsters, flashbacks to time immemorial--you name it. There was also, unsurprisingly, the explosive introduction of a character known only as The Stranger.
Gamespot

Today's Wordle Answer (#440) - September 2, 2022

Friday is here, and that means that the end of the week is just a few hours away. What better way to take off into the weekend than by getting the Wordle correct? We've returned for another installment our of Wordle guides, this time for puzzle #440 on September 2. Despite a somewhat difficult week of Wordles, the RNG has blessed the Friday answer with a simple word.
Gamespot

Mario Kart Tour To Remove Gacha System In September

Mario Kart Tour's gacha elements are getting removed, according to a tweet by the game's official account. Starting in late September, all pipes that can be fired by rubies will receive the axe and will no longer be available. Pipes are packages players can "fire" in order to receive karts,...
Gamespot

The Mystery Of Destiny 2's Pirate Pun - Iron Banter: This Week In Destiny 2

Just about every week brings something new to Destiny 2, whether it's story beats, new activities, or interesting new combinations of elements that let players devastate each other in the Crucible. Iron Banter is our weekly look at what's going on in the world of Destiny and a rundown of what's drawing our attention across the solar system.
Gamespot

Kaz's Adventure

Kaz's Adventure
Gamespot

Jungle Resistance

Jungle Resistance
Gamespot

Life in Willowdale: Farm Adventures

Life in Willowdale: Farm Adventures
Gamespot

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R - Launch Trailer

It's time to battle with 50 colorful characters, wielding Stands, Hamon, and more! With stunning visuals and a huge variety of abilities, battle systems, and modes JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R is the biggest game ever in the franchise!
Gamespot

DREAM LOGIC

DREAM LOGIC
Gamespot

Beat Stickman: Beyond

Beat Stickman: Beyond
Gamespot

Pokemon Go's Special Clefairy Event Takes Place In September

Clefairys in Pokemon Go will gather en masse during the Harvest Moon on September 10. From 6 PM to 9 PM local time, trainers will encounter Clefairys more often in the wild--and if they're lucky, they may be able to catch a Shiny Clefairy. Pokemon Go's Season of Light just...
Gamespot

Pushing Crates

Pushing Crates
Gamespot

Chickenoidz Super Pre-Party

Chickenoidz Super Pre-Party
