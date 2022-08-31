Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Skyrim Anniversary Edition May Be Coming To The Nintendo Switch
Last August, Bethesda announced that The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim would be remastered for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. But it appears that Skyrim may be coming to the Nintendo Switch too. Thanks to VGC, we now know Skyrim was rated in Taiwan...
Gamespot
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R - Launch Trailer
It's time to battle with 50 colorful characters, wielding Stands, Hamon, and more! With stunning visuals and a huge variety of abilities, battle systems, and modes JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R is the biggest game ever in the franchise!
Gamespot
New Tales from the Borderlands - Official Gameplay Reveal
In this reveal, our three lovable losers must travel through the sewers of Promethea, racing against Tediore to open a dormant Vault. As they figure out a way past the Tediore guards, they must also battle for honor and glory in a Vaultlanders duel, with QTEs deciding the winner of glorious plastic combat!
Gamespot
Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power - Who Is The Stranger? An Investigation
Prime Video's Lord Of The Rings TV show's most mysterious character got some screen time last night. Prime Video's Lord of the Rings TV show is here, and, based on its two episode premiere, it's swinging for the fences. After two solid hours, we got to meet a whole fleet of characters both new and familiar to Middle-earth. There were Elves, Harfoots, Dwarves, sea monsters, flashbacks to time immemorial--you name it. There was also, unsurprisingly, the explosive introduction of a character known only as The Stranger.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
Life in Willowdale: Farm Adventures
Sign In to follow. Follow Life in Willowdale: Farm Adventures, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Hidden Objects Collection Volume 3
Sign In to follow. Follow Hidden Objects Collection Volume 3, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Jungle Resistance
Sign In to follow. Follow Jungle Resistance, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Kaz's Adventure
Sign In to follow. Follow Kaz's Adventure, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gamespot
Gamespot
Gamespot
House Of The Dragon Ep 1 Is Now On YouTube, Just As LOTR Rings Of Power Launches
As Amazon finally released its highly-anticipated The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Prime Video with a two episode premiere, HBO put the first episode of its recently launched Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, onto YouTube for free. House of the Dragon premiered on August 21.
Gamespot
Apex Legends Mobile Rising Through The Ranks Event Guide
Apex Legends Mobile Season 2.5: Hyperbeat launched alongside a large collection of cosmetics (via both the Hyperbeat battle pass and the Hyperbeat Store) and an equally large number of seasonal events. The most recent of these events, Rising Through The Ranks, is the very first of its kind, and tasks players with ascending the tiers in Ranked Mode while unlocking prizes along the way.
Gamespot
DREAM LOGIC
Sign In to follow. Follow DREAM LOGIC, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Mario Kart Tour To Remove Gacha System In September
Mario Kart Tour's gacha elements are getting removed, according to a tweet by the game's official account. Starting in late September, all pipes that can be fired by rubies will receive the axe and will no longer be available. Pipes are packages players can "fire" in order to receive karts,...
Gamespot
Forza Motorsport Will "Reset The High Bar" For Racing Sims, Head of Xbox Game Studios Says
Head of Xbox Game studios Matt Booty sang high praises for Forza Motorsport, the upcoming eighth entry in the Forza Motorsport series, during an episode of Xbox's official podcast. "We just did a really comprehensive review of Forza Motorsport," Booty said. "It's amazing. It's going to, again, reset the high...
Gamespot
GameSpot Swipe Mobile Showcase - What to Expect
Tune in for Swipe, GameSpot’s first ever mobile games showcase. Coming this September 8 at 10am PT, we'll be hosting a livestreamed event that puts the spotlight on the latest and greatest games for iOS and Android devices. We'll learn more about titles from Activision, EA, Ubisoft, Apple Arcade, Netflix, and much more. GameSpot Swipe will be broadcast on GameSpot, YouTube, and Twitch.
Gamespot
Horizon Chase 2
Sign In to follow. Follow Horizon Chase 2, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Chickenoidz Super Pre-Party
Sign In to follow. Follow Chickenoidz Super Pre-Party, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Gunner, HEAT, PC!
Sign In to follow. Follow Gunner, HEAT, PC!, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Witch Schools: Love Potions
Sign In to follow. Follow Witch Schools: Love Potions, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Comments / 0