Video Games

Gamespot

Skyrim Anniversary Edition May Be Coming To The Nintendo Switch

Last August, Bethesda announced that The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim would be remastered for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. But it appears that Skyrim may be coming to the Nintendo Switch too. Thanks to VGC, we now know Skyrim was rated in Taiwan...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R - Launch Trailer

It's time to battle with 50 colorful characters, wielding Stands, Hamon, and more! With stunning visuals and a huge variety of abilities, battle systems, and modes JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R is the biggest game ever in the franchise!
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

New Tales from the Borderlands - Official Gameplay Reveal

In this reveal, our three lovable losers must travel through the sewers of Promethea, racing against Tediore to open a dormant Vault. As they figure out a way past the Tediore guards, they must also battle for honor and glory in a Vaultlanders duel, with QTEs deciding the winner of glorious plastic combat!
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power - Who Is The Stranger? An Investigation

Prime Video's Lord Of The Rings TV show's most mysterious character got some screen time last night. Prime Video's Lord of the Rings TV show is here, and, based on its two episode premiere, it's swinging for the fences. After two solid hours, we got to meet a whole fleet of characters both new and familiar to Middle-earth. There were Elves, Harfoots, Dwarves, sea monsters, flashbacks to time immemorial--you name it. There was also, unsurprisingly, the explosive introduction of a character known only as The Stranger.
TV SERIES
Gamespot

Life in Willowdale: Farm Adventures

Gamespot

Jungle Resistance

VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Kaz's Adventure

VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Apex Legends Mobile Rising Through The Ranks Event Guide

Apex Legends Mobile Season 2.5: Hyperbeat launched alongside a large collection of cosmetics (via both the Hyperbeat battle pass and the Hyperbeat Store) and an equally large number of seasonal events. The most recent of these events, Rising Through The Ranks, is the very first of its kind, and tasks players with ascending the tiers in Ranked Mode while unlocking prizes along the way.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

DREAM LOGIC

TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

Mario Kart Tour To Remove Gacha System In September

Mario Kart Tour's gacha elements are getting removed, according to a tweet by the game's official account. Starting in late September, all pipes that can be fired by rubies will receive the axe and will no longer be available. Pipes are packages players can "fire" in order to receive karts,...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

GameSpot Swipe Mobile Showcase - What to Expect

Tune in for Swipe, GameSpot’s first ever mobile games showcase. Coming this September 8 at 10am PT, we'll be hosting a livestreamed event that puts the spotlight on the latest and greatest games for iOS and Android devices. We'll learn more about titles from Activision, EA, Ubisoft, Apple Arcade, Netflix, and much more. GameSpot Swipe will be broadcast on GameSpot, YouTube, and Twitch.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Horizon Chase 2

VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Chickenoidz Super Pre-Party

TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

Gunner, HEAT, PC!

VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Witch Schools: Love Potions

EDUCATION

