Life in Willowdale: Farm Adventures
Life in Willowdale: Farm Adventures
Today's Wordle Answer (#440) - September 2, 2022
Friday is here, and that means that the end of the week is just a few hours away. What better way to take off into the weekend than by getting the Wordle correct? We've returned for another installment our of Wordle guides, this time for puzzle #440 on September 2. Despite a somewhat difficult week of Wordles, the RNG has blessed the Friday answer with a simple word.
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R - Launch Trailer
It's time to battle with 50 colorful characters, wielding Stands, Hamon, and more! With stunning visuals and a huge variety of abilities, battle systems, and modes JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R is the biggest game ever in the franchise!
New Tales from the Borderlands - Official Gameplay Reveal
In this reveal, our three lovable losers must travel through the sewers of Promethea, racing against Tediore to open a dormant Vault. As they figure out a way past the Tediore guards, they must also battle for honor and glory in a Vaultlanders duel, with QTEs deciding the winner of glorious plastic combat!
Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power - Who Is The Stranger? An Investigation
Prime Video's Lord Of The Rings TV show's most mysterious character got some screen time last night. Prime Video's Lord of the Rings TV show is here, and, based on its two episode premiere, it's swinging for the fences. After two solid hours, we got to meet a whole fleet of characters both new and familiar to Middle-earth. There were Elves, Harfoots, Dwarves, sea monsters, flashbacks to time immemorial--you name it. There was also, unsurprisingly, the explosive introduction of a character known only as The Stranger.
Hidden Objects Collection Volume 3
Hidden Objects Collection Volume 3
House Of The Dragon Ep 1 Is Now On YouTube, Just As LOTR Rings Of Power Launches
As Amazon finally released its highly-anticipated The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Prime Video with a two episode premiere, HBO put the first episode of its recently launched Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, onto YouTube for free. House of the Dragon premiered on August 21.
Jungle Resistance
Jungle Resistance
DREAM LOGIC
DREAM LOGIC
Witch Schools: Love Potions
Witch Schools: Love Potions
Apex Legends Mobile Rising Through The Ranks Event Guide
Apex Legends Mobile Season 2.5: Hyperbeat launched alongside a large collection of cosmetics (via both the Hyperbeat battle pass and the Hyperbeat Store) and an equally large number of seasonal events. The most recent of these events, Rising Through The Ranks, is the very first of its kind, and tasks players with ascending the tiers in Ranked Mode while unlocking prizes along the way.
Kaz's Adventure
Kaz's Adventure
Pushing Crates
Pushing Crates
Chickenoidz Super Pre-Party
Chickenoidz Super Pre-Party
Call Of Duty Mobile Season 8 Start Times And Details
Activision has announced Call of Duty Mobile's Season 8: Train to Nowhere, which features an undercover agent theme and a limited-time spy event. The season will include a new battle pass, weapon, new perk, operator skins, and more. Season 8 start time. Season 8: Train to Nowhere will go live...
The Mystery Of Destiny 2's Pirate Pun - Iron Banter: This Week In Destiny 2
Just about every week brings something new to Destiny 2, whether it's story beats, new activities, or interesting new combinations of elements that let players devastate each other in the Crucible. Iron Banter is our weekly look at what's going on in the world of Destiny and a rundown of what's drawing our attention across the solar system.
Transformers: Last Bot Standing #4
It’s come to this! Donnokt—no, the universe—hangs in the balance. The last true Cybertronian stands against Visitors from another world to determine the future. One shall stand, one shall fall. Find out who will be the Last Bot Standing!
I Heart Dark Souls Extended
While Dark Souls isn't the first game in FromSoftware's now massively successful Soulsborne series, it was one of the most influential, spawning an entire genre of games influenced by its mechanics dubbed Souls-likes. Dark Souls has also gained passionate fans all around the globe. This is the story of Dark Souls, as told by those fans.
