Legendary film composer John Williams performed a snippet from the soundtrack of the upcoming fifth Indiana Jones movie for a lucky crowd in Los Angeles last Friday. Williams was performing his Maestro of the Movies concert at the Hollywood Bowl when he unveiled the first sound of Indiana Jones 5's soundtrack to the world. The track he played is called 'Helena's Theme', which is the musical theme for Phoebe Waller-Bridge's character. Up until now, no one knew what Waller-Bridge's character was called.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO