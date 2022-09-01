ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

32 Impossibly Smart But Simple Designs That Scream, “How Did We Not Think Of That Sooner?”

By Lauren Yapalater
1. A beer bucket with a built in beer opener:

A beer bucket with a beer opener on the side from GoodDesign

2. A cereal box with two sleeves of cereal, so that it doesn't get stale too quickly:

Family size cereal comes in two half-sized bags from GoodDesign

3. A designated place to put your scoop so it doesn't get lost in all the powder:

My whey has a little hook to put the scoop on from mildlyinteresting

4. A smart but simple feature so that you don't end up with misaligned buttons:

My son’s onesie has a different color button in the middle so it’s easier to line them up properly. from mildlyinteresting

5. Also handy for adults:

This flannel button up has an orange thread on the bottom button hole so that you don’t misalign the buttons. from mildlyinteresting

6. A map on your cart in the store, so you know what aisle to go to for what:

Good design is right where you need it. from GoodDesign

7. Tiny little blinds for a realistic sample:

I ordered some sample colors for new blinds, and they sent me actual tiny little blinds. from mildlyinteresting

8. Garbage bins that are easy to toss things into while on bike:

There are bins along cycle paths in the Netherlands which allow you to throw out rubbish without slowing down from mildlyinteresting

9. A way to make building furniture less stressful and more streamlined:

This furniture hardware is sorted by step rather than by type. from oddlysatisfying

10. A very handy way to measure oil without dirtying a spoon:

My new wok has circles for measuring oil from GoodDesign

11. An environmentally friendly and useful park bench feature:

Solar park bench with USB charging ports. from mildlyinteresting

12. A little roof so that your bike seat stays dry in case of rain:

This rooftop for bicycles so the saddle won't get wet. from mildlyinteresting

13. A movable backseat so that you can choose what view you want on a bench:

These reversible benches allow you to decide which direction you prefer to face while you sit on them. from interestingasfuck

14. An overpass for animals, so they can cross the highway without worrying about cars:

Wildlife Overpass, Trans-Canada Highway, Banff National Park, Canada. The 38 passes and fencing have reduced wildlife-vehicle collisions by more than 80% from friendlyarchitecture

15. A very convenient surface to roll your bike down steps, rather than carry it or bounce it down the stairs:

This track to help people bring their bikes up or down stairs from GoodDesign

16. A labeled empanada, so you never have to wonder what's inside:

My empanada says what meat is inside. from GoodDesign

17. A specialized taco container for traveling with your tacos:

My 3 tacos came in a container that was made to hold 3 tacos upright 🌮 from GoodDesign

18. An ingredient list that actually tells you their purposes:

This tub of toothpaste tells you where its ingredients come from and what they're used for from Damnthatsinteresting

19. A spoon feature that won't leave you digging in your soup for your spoon:

The spoons in this japanese restaurant have a little nudge on their end so they don’t fall into the bowl. from GoodDesign

20. A pitcher that holds ice to keep your beer cool but not watery:

This pitcher with a separate section for ice

21. Specific tape that reflects what's inside, so there's no mystery:

depending on the colour tape that’s what in the box from mildlyinteresting

22. Bedsheets that are labeled with what side is the top/bottom or sides, so you don't have to spend hours spinning it around to find what fits:

On my bedsheets from GoodDesign

23. Traffic lights that really light up so there's no confusion on what color it is:

Traffic signals with LED lights on the pole itself from Damnthatsinteresting

24. A built-in stand for your puzzle box so you can see it upright while working on it:

My puzzle came with a stand for the box. from GoodDesign

25. A spatula that comes with its own counter rest:

Thought this would belong here from GoodDesign

26. These pills that can be easily split into thirds or halves:

This pill can be split into 5mg doses or 7.5mg doses depending on which side you break it from GoodDesign

27. And this bench, that's on tracks, so you can move yourself to the shady area:

They put rails under the benches in this park so you can always be in the shadow. from mildlyinteresting

28. A pleasing design to make shopping a better experience:

Great customer experience design from DesignPorn

29. A very cute single-serve olive oil packet:

little individual olive oil pouch shaped as an olive. found in Spain!! from DesignPorn

30. Packaging that lets you test out what size you'd need:

Cutout in the packaging allows fitting test from DesignPorn

31. A tab that lets you open the plastic packaging without fighting with it for 20 minutes:

A simple easy-open tab on this computer mouse package was a welcome surprise after a long day of moving into a new apartment from GoodDesign

32. And finally, a bathroom stall with no crack in the door, so you can actually do your business in private:

Bathroom stall door with no crack in between from GoodDesign

