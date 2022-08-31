ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news9.com

September Marks Guthrie Green's 10th Anniversary

September marks 10 years of concerts, festivals, and good times with friends and families at Guthrie Green. The outdoor venue was the start of major growth in downtown Tulsa over the past decade. Before he was ever playing for a crowd, rapper Steph Simon was pretending to play sold out...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Events Kick Off For The 70th Annual Cherokee National Holiday

Tens of thousands of people from around the country are in Tahlequah for the 70th Annual Cherokee National Holiday. The event is back in person after being virtual for two years. The Cherokee National Holiday dates to September 1839 with the re-signing of the Cherokee Nation Constitution. "Which reestablished our...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
news9.com

Watch: Rocklahoma Kicks Off In Pryor

Thousands of people from around the country are in Pryor this Labor Day weekend for Rocklahoma. Organizers expect 20,000 people to roll into the festival each day ready to rock out to 51 bands. Fields covered in tents and RVS, three large stages, and hours of live music are the...
PRYOR, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Guthrie, OK
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tulsa, OK
Lifestyle
Tulsa, OK
Government
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
news9.com

Broken Arrow Nature Center Cleaning Up After Being Targeted By Vandals

A nature center in Broken Arrow is cleaning up after vandals targeted their trials. Staff at the Ray Harral Nature Center were walking the trails to assess storm damage from earlier in the week when they realized that guard rail posts that were designed to keep visitors from off-trail exploration and stop erosion had been removed.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
news9.com

Sapulpa Post Office Hosts Job Fair Amid Employee Shortage

The United State Postal Service is working to combat an employee shortage. USPS held a job fair on Thursday at the post office in Sapulpa. Area postmasters Say offices across Green Country need help right now. "Everyone needs help right now and that's why we're having a job fair to...
SAPULPA, OK
news9.com

OODT To Open New Lanes On Keetonville Hill Between Owasso, Claremore

Drivers on Keetonville Hill between Owasso and Claremore will begin using the new roads that have been under construction for the last year. The new lanes are expected to make the commute safer for drivers and more sustainable for maintenance. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation will open the new lanes...
CLAREMORE, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
news9.com

Tulsa City Council Proposal To Limit Homeless From Certain Places Put On Hold

Proposed ordinances to limit the homeless from blocking sidewalks and the entrances to businesses in Tulsa are on hold as city councilors and nonprofits figure out a way to move forward. In May, the Mayor asked to change city ordinances about people obstructing places like sidewalks. The council decided this...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Some Checotah Residents Without Water For Several Days

People who get their water from McIntosh County Rural Water District 9 haven't had water for days. The water district said a large supply line leak near Lake Eufaula is to blame. The City of Checotah is working to repair the leaks, but doesn't know when water service will be...
CHECOTAH, OK
news9.com

Standing Water Along The Creek Turnpike Causes Accidents, Stalls Vehicles

The Jenks Police department says standing water on the Creek Turnpike, between Elm and the river bridge, caused multiple accidents and stalled vehicles on Friday morning. Currently, it is unclear what caused the standing water, but a Flood Advisory was in effect for Tulsa as early-morning rain swept across the state.
JENKS, OK
news9.com

Amazing Oklahomans: Broken Arrow Football Team

Our Amazing Oklahomans Friday made a show of support for a young girl fighting cancer. Jayniaha Buntin was diagnosed with a rare form of eye cancer. Her father, the Broken Arrow Youth Football Director, said they had to drive to Tennessee every two-to-three weeks for treatment. When the BA High...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
news9.com

2 Dead, 1 Injured After Head-On Crash Along Highway 20 Near Hominy

Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers say two people are dead and a third is injured after a head-on crash along Highway 20 in Osage County early Thursday morning. Crews were first called to the scene west of the Skiatook bridge near Wild Horse Creek Road in Hominy at around 6 a.m.
HOMINY, OK
news9.com

Woman Killed In Hit-&-Run Crash In Tulsa

Police are investigating after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Tulsa early Saturday morning. According to Tulsa Police, officers were called to the scene near North 97th East Avenue and Highway 412 at around 5:14 and found a victim who had been hit and killed. Police say the person responsible for the crash left the scene.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Wagoner Community Hospital Hosts Candlelight Vigil To Remember Overdose Victims

The Wagoner Community Hospital held a candlelight vigil on Thursday night to remember victims who've died from drug overdoses. The event was part of the city's "Overdose Awareness Week." Organizers say the goal this week was to educate the community on substance abuse and behavioral health disorders while addressing stigma,...
WAGONER, OK
news9.com

Avem Health Partners Donates New Truck To Stroud Fire Department

The Stroud Fire Department has a new truck thanks to Avem Health Partners. The organization donated the $35,000 truck to the department to replace its last command vehicle which was lost in a wildfire in 2020. The City of Stroud fully equipped the truck with long and short-range radios, light...
STROUD, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy