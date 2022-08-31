Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Chief: Overheated kettle sparks fire at Dieffenbach's
TULPEHOCKEN TWP., Pa. — Firefighters made quick work of a fire that erupted inside the Dieffenbach's Potato Chips factory in Berks County. A cooking kettle inside the plant on Host Road in Tulpehocken Township overheated Thursday night and sparked a fire, according to Chief Lester Feick, Keystone Fire Company of Rehrersburg.
WFMZ-TV Online
Crowds return to the Allentown Fair
COVID worries ease, as crowds return to the Allentown Fair. In recent years crowds were something many tried to avoid due to the pandemic. However, fairgoers say they aren't too worried this time around.
WFMZ-TV Online
Multi-vehicle crash in Limerick Friday night - Coroner on scene
LIMERICK, Pa. -- Two serious crashes happened late Friday night on Township Line Road in Montgomery County. A photographer for 69 News says the coroner was spotted at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash around 9:30 PM. It happened on the border of Limerick and Upper Providence. Two vehicles could...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. nursing home workers say they'll strike as long as they have to for safe staffing
EASTON, Pa. - Hundreds of Pennsylvania nursing home workers are holding picket signs, claiming their facilities are neglecting them and their residents. The facilities say that's not true, and the union is asking for too much. Longtime workers say they won't stop until they get what they want. The Gardens...
WFMZ-TV Online
Complex with Wawa, apartments, bank being considered for undeveloped land in Bethlehem Twp.
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Zoning Hearing Board on Wednesday night heard an appeal for a proposed Freemansburg Avenue complex. The proposal, offered by Wagner Enterprises, calls for a Wawa convenience store and gas station at 4900 Freemansburg Ave. It also includes a bank and two, eight-unit garden-style apartment buildings totaling 16 units.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks nursing home 'fully staffed' as employees strike
EXETER TWP., Pa. — Hundreds of nursing home workers across Pennsylvania, including some in Berks County, began the Labor Day weekend by walking the picket line. The 700 members of SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania said they are seeking wage increases and assurances that nursing homes will follow state staffing rules.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pedestrian struck by car on Township Line Road
LIMERICK, Pa. -- Police tell a photographer for 69 News that a pedestrian was struck by a car going south on Township Line Road. That happened in Limerick, just south of Ridge Pike, around 10:30 p.m. Friday night. Police say the victim was transported to a nearby trauma center. This...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading reopens revamped courtyard in center city
READING, Pa. — Reading celebrated the reopening of an outdoor space in center city with the launch of a new First Friday event. Mayor Eddie Morán cut the ribbon on the Penn Street Courtyard, which underwent significant renovations over the past few months to address several issues, including ADA accessibility.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner seeking woman's next of kin
LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. -- The Berks County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search. Shirley R. Zimmerman, 71, was pronounced dead on Friday, September 2, 2022 at 8:05 p.m. According to a news release from the coroner's office, Zimmerman was found deceased in her...
WFMZ-TV Online
PSP: 2 injured after crash that closed part of I-78 West in Upper Macungie for hours
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - We're learning more about Thursday's crash on I-78 in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County that left traffic backed up for hours. Pennsylvania State Police say the driver of a tractor-trailer going west on the highway hit a motorcycle and its driver while approaching the Trexlertown exit. The motorcycle had been stationary on the side of the road.
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner identifies woman killed in Airport Road crash
HANOVER TWP., Pa. -- Police have confirmed the death of at least one person injured in a Friday night crash in Lehigh County. Catherine A. Neelon, 55, was pronounced dead on Friday, September 2, 2022, at 11:56 p.m. Ms. Neelon was the driver of a motor vehicle involved in a head-on collision.
WFMZ-TV Online
Montgomery County commissioners reflect on response to remains of Hurricane Ida, 1 year later
NORRISTOWN, Pa., - The Montgomery County Commissioners noted the one-year anniversary of the damage caused by the remains of Hurricane Ida at their meeting Thursday morning. The day also marked National Preparedness Month, and Commission Chair, Dr. Valerie Arkoosh, gave a report of the county’s response to the disaster. Over an eight-hour period, Arkoosh said, six to eight inches of rain fell, leading to widespread flooding. In addition, “an F-2 tornado with 130 mph winds carved an eight- mile- long path of destruction through Upper Dublin and Horsham townships. The Schuylkill River at Norristown and the Perkiomen creek crested at record levels.”
WFMZ-TV Online
1 dead after 2 shootings in Allentown, coroner says
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police are investigating a pair of shootings in Allentown overnight. A 22-year-old man died in a shooting in the 1000 block of Juniata Street, said the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. Police and the coroner's office were at the scene around 1 a.m. Thursday. Officers had part of...
WFMZ-TV Online
Suspect arrested in Poconos vacation resort burglaries
SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. -- Michael Paul Moreno was arrested on Thursday, September 1, 2022 and charged with burglary and related offenses. The Pennsylvania State Police, Stroudsburg, began receiving complaints for late night burglaries, theft, and prowling around vacation resorts since 2018. The incidents happened in Smithfield Township, Paradise Township, and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton County needs more space for government offices, Executive Lamont McClure says
EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County is running out of office space, County Executive Lamont McClure said Thursday. "We need another office building," he told County Council's Human Services Committee. "The question is, are we going to buy one or build one."He also mentioned renting as an option. "It's just...
WFMZ-TV Online
1 dead, 1 injured in separate shootings in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Gunshots rang out in two neighborhoods in Allentown overnight. The first shooting was reported around 10:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of W. Juniata Street, police said Thursday morning. Responding officers found a man dead at the scene, police said. He was identified as Najeer Lane,...
WFMZ-TV Online
1 arrested, 1 sought in deadly Pottstown shooting
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - U.S. Marshals arrested a man Thursday in connection with a deadly shooting in Montgomery County. Authorities arrested 18-year-old Kahseem Williams in Philadelphia. He is charged with third-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy, and related charges stemming from the murder of 25-year-old Dakari Rome and the shooting of a 17-year-old boy, both from Pottstown.
WFMZ-TV Online
Authorities seeking man accused of setting forest fires in Schuylkill
SHENANDOAH, Pa. - Authorities are looking for a man from Schuylkill County, John Banaszewski, who they say set multiple forest fires. There's an arrest warrant for what police say is his involvement in at least six fires set in the woods near Shenandoah in the spring. Police say they talked...
WFMZ-TV Online
Resident out $11K in phone scheme impersonating Bethlehem police
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Caller ID may not be what it says it is. Bethlehem police say a resident lost $11,000 in a phone scheme coming from the department's number. But, it wasn't actually police calling. The call came from the police department's non-emergency phone number, 610-865-7187, and the caller said...
WFMZ-TV Online
Local tree and lawn service company says thieves stole catalytic converters from 10 company vehicles
STOCKERTOWN, Pa. - A Northampton County tree and lawn service company is reeling after thieves allegedly stole catalytic converters from company vehicles. Officials at Joshua Tree Experts say it happened Thursday night after business hours at the operations center in Stockertown. Ten vehicles in the lot were hit. They say...
