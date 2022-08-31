ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

thecentersquare.com

Illinois ranks 40th for election integrity

(The Center Square) – Illinois didn’t fare well in a review of state laws pertaining to election integrity performed by the Heritage Foundation. Zack Smith, a legal fellow with the Heritage Foundation, reviewed election law in all 50 states on a variety of issues. “And we ranked them...
thecentersquare.com

Four candidates running for Nevada governor in general election

Incumbent Steve Sisolak (D), Joe Lombardo (R), Edward Bridges II (I), and Brandon Davis (L) are running in the general election for governor of Nevada on Nov. 8. Sisolak was first elected governor in 2018 after serving on the Clark County Commission and the Nevada Board of Regents. Discussing his performance as governor, Sisolak said that he is “committed to protecting the well-being of Nevadans who’ve called the Silver State home for generations,” which is why he “followed through on his promise to not raise taxes on everyday Nevadans, increased the minimum wage, and lowered health care, child care, and housing costs for families in every corner of our state.”
hoiabc.com

Vote by mail now offered as permanent option for Illinois voters

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Notices from election officials across the state are coming into Illinois resident mail boxes. Whether they’re letters or pink postcards like they are for Peoria voters, they’re all offering the option to cast a ballot through the mail permanently. It’s a part...
The Center Square

Audit of Illinois’ unemployment agency shows mountain of problems

(The Center Square) – A scathing audit of the Illinois Department of Employment Security shows deficiencies throughout the Pritzker administration agency. The two-year audit from the Illinois auditor general released this week included the first 18 months of the pandemic and shows the unemployment agency did not have proper controls over many aspects of the federally funded state agency. There were 26 compliance findings. All but three showed significant deficiencies.
WAND TV

Pritzker administration launches state-wide employment and retention strategy

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Governor Pritzker announced new measures on Wednesday to address staffing shortages in Illinois agencies that provide essential health and safety services to Illinois’ most vulnerable residents. The State is working to fill vacancies and hire thousands of frontline workers in the Departments of Human Services,...
thecentersquare.com

Illinois' beer tax ranks 28th in the nation

(The Center Square) – A new report shows how individual states are taxing their beer sales. The report was done by the Tax Foundation and listed the 50 states from cheapest to most expensive state taxes on beer. Illinois finished 28th on the list with a sales tax of...
thecentersquare.com

Youngkin to cut red tape to reduce teacher vacancies

(The Center Square) – To reduce the number of teacher vacancies, Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued an executive directive that will cut red tape that is making it difficult for qualified people to get teaching jobs. “We will let high-quality teachers teach,” the governor said in a news conference on...
WCIA

Pritzker announces strategies for employment and retention of state employees

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Governor J.B. Pritzker has announced new plans to fill jobs at  several state agencies.  The initiatives specifically target frontline employees for the Department of Corrections, the Department of Human Services and the Department of Veterans Affairs. Critical staffing shortages have affected performance at these state agencies. “Since COVID-19 upended our State—and world—we […]
FOX 2

New Illinois law offers alternative options for college textbooks

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A new law recently signed by Governor Pritzker may help college students save some money amidst the high price of tuition. The new law, sponsored by State Senator Scott Bennett (D-Champaign), requires universities to give students access to online versions of their course materials on the first day of class. These […]
NBC Chicago

Who is Eligible For Illinois' Income and Property Tax Rebates? Here's What to Know

In less than a month, thousands of Illinois residents will begin receiving a stimulus check of sorts, in the form of a tax rebate. Beginning Sept. 12, the state will start distributing one-time income and property tax relief payments, which were included in the Family Relief Plan, a part of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's budget signed into law earlier this year. Distribution is expected to take an estimated eight weeks, according to Illinois Comptroller Susanna Mendoza.
wvik.org

Proposed Iowa to Illinois CO-2 Pipeline

Senior Vice President Nicholas Noppinger says this would reduce emissions of CO-2 from the production of ethanol - now it's just released into the atmosphere, contributing to global climate change. "To help facilities, new and existing, to continue sustaining their business for the forseeable future in an environment that is...
thecentersquare.com

Taxpayer funding feeding Maine slaughterhouse expansions

(The Center Square) – Maine is getting federal funds to expand slaughterhouses and meat processing amid concerns that there aren't enough facilities in the state to feed the market. The $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will be distributed equally to five businesses to upgrade or...
