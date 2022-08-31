Read full article on original website
thecentersquare.com
Illinois ranks 40th for election integrity
(The Center Square) – Illinois didn’t fare well in a review of state laws pertaining to election integrity performed by the Heritage Foundation. Zack Smith, a legal fellow with the Heritage Foundation, reviewed election law in all 50 states on a variety of issues. “And we ranked them...
Prison staff rep: Pritzker admin ‘placates social justice at expense of accountability’
(The Center Square) – Fentanyl-laced mail is making its way into Illinois' corrections system and some are demanding a change in policy to make it stop. Scot Ward, president of the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police Corrections Lodge 263, said there are ongoing issues concerning safety of staff and inmates.
4 Important Things to Know About the Illinois Income and Property Tax Rebates Coming Out
On September 12, 2022, the State of Illinois will begin sending out the income and property tax rebate checks we've been hearing so much about. If you're like me though, you probably have some questions. I recently came across an article from NBC Chicago that provided some answers to the questions I had, and I'm hoping this info will help you too.
thecentersquare.com
Jeff Smith spent more than any other Democratic State Senate candidate or officeholder in Wisconsin
Wisconsin Democratic State Senate candidates and officeholders have spent $502,238 during the 2022 election cycle. Among state senators and candidates, Jeff Smith has spent more than any other Democrat. Smith is the representative for Wisconsin State Senate District 31 and is running for re-election in 2022. Smith raised $219,569 and...
thecentersquare.com
Four candidates running for Nevada governor in general election
Incumbent Steve Sisolak (D), Joe Lombardo (R), Edward Bridges II (I), and Brandon Davis (L) are running in the general election for governor of Nevada on Nov. 8. Sisolak was first elected governor in 2018 after serving on the Clark County Commission and the Nevada Board of Regents. Discussing his performance as governor, Sisolak said that he is “committed to protecting the well-being of Nevadans who’ve called the Silver State home for generations,” which is why he “followed through on his promise to not raise taxes on everyday Nevadans, increased the minimum wage, and lowered health care, child care, and housing costs for families in every corner of our state.”
hoiabc.com
Vote by mail now offered as permanent option for Illinois voters
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Notices from election officials across the state are coming into Illinois resident mail boxes. Whether they’re letters or pink postcards like they are for Peoria voters, they’re all offering the option to cast a ballot through the mail permanently. It’s a part...
Where does Illinois land on a ranking of Hardest Working States?
Illinois is full of hard-working men and women, construction workers, first responders, teachers, and the list goes on and on, so where do you think Illinois lands on the list of 2022's Hardest-Working States?. According to the website WalletHub.com, Illinois is the 39th Hardest-Working State in the country this year,...
Audit of Illinois’ unemployment agency shows mountain of problems
(The Center Square) – A scathing audit of the Illinois Department of Employment Security shows deficiencies throughout the Pritzker administration agency. The two-year audit from the Illinois auditor general released this week included the first 18 months of the pandemic and shows the unemployment agency did not have proper controls over many aspects of the federally funded state agency. There were 26 compliance findings. All but three showed significant deficiencies.
Special prosecutor could investigate potential voter fraud in Illinois primary
VENICE, Illinois — Officials in Madison County have confirmed a criminal investigation is underway after election judges noticed similar handwriting on roughly 39 mail-in ballots during the Illinois primary election. Madison County Clerk Debbie Ming-Mendoza, a Democrat, confirmed her office detected the suspicious mail-in ballots during the June 28...
thecentersquare.com
New valuation shows North Carolina's health benefit fund's shortfall shrunk by $7.17B in 2021
(The Center Square) — A new valuation shows a shortfall in North Carolina’s Retiree Health Benefit Fund was cut by $7.17 billion over the last year, providing the highest rate of funding since 2017. The valuation, conducted by The Segal Group, assessed the State Health Plan’s assets and...
WAND TV
Pritzker administration launches state-wide employment and retention strategy
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Governor Pritzker announced new measures on Wednesday to address staffing shortages in Illinois agencies that provide essential health and safety services to Illinois’ most vulnerable residents. The State is working to fill vacancies and hire thousands of frontline workers in the Departments of Human Services,...
thecentersquare.com
Illinois' beer tax ranks 28th in the nation
(The Center Square) – A new report shows how individual states are taxing their beer sales. The report was done by the Tax Foundation and listed the 50 states from cheapest to most expensive state taxes on beer. Illinois finished 28th on the list with a sales tax of...
Review shows a dozen companies in Pritzker's investments earned billions in state business
(The Center Square) – An investigation has revealed that Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s investments include companies that earned more than $20 billion in state business since he took office. In 2019, Pritzker promised to divest his personal fortune of investments in state contractors and to transfer his portfolio into...
thecentersquare.com
Youngkin to cut red tape to reduce teacher vacancies
(The Center Square) – To reduce the number of teacher vacancies, Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued an executive directive that will cut red tape that is making it difficult for qualified people to get teaching jobs. “We will let high-quality teachers teach,” the governor said in a news conference on...
hoiabc.com
Local water projects included in $254M state EPA Q4 fiscal year 2022 investments
(25 News Now) - Numerous wastewater and drinking water projects in Central Illinois are part of the Illinois EPA’s $254 million investment in water projects statewide. The Illinois EPA says the loans to local governments and sanitary districts are for the fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2022, April - June 2022.
Pritzker announces strategies for employment and retention of state employees
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Governor J.B. Pritzker has announced new plans to fill jobs at several state agencies. The initiatives specifically target frontline employees for the Department of Corrections, the Department of Human Services and the Department of Veterans Affairs. Critical staffing shortages have affected performance at these state agencies. “Since COVID-19 upended our State—and world—we […]
New Illinois law offers alternative options for college textbooks
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A new law recently signed by Governor Pritzker may help college students save some money amidst the high price of tuition. The new law, sponsored by State Senator Scott Bennett (D-Champaign), requires universities to give students access to online versions of their course materials on the first day of class. These […]
NBC Chicago
Who is Eligible For Illinois' Income and Property Tax Rebates? Here's What to Know
In less than a month, thousands of Illinois residents will begin receiving a stimulus check of sorts, in the form of a tax rebate. Beginning Sept. 12, the state will start distributing one-time income and property tax relief payments, which were included in the Family Relief Plan, a part of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's budget signed into law earlier this year. Distribution is expected to take an estimated eight weeks, according to Illinois Comptroller Susanna Mendoza.
wvik.org
Proposed Iowa to Illinois CO-2 Pipeline
Senior Vice President Nicholas Noppinger says this would reduce emissions of CO-2 from the production of ethanol - now it's just released into the atmosphere, contributing to global climate change. "To help facilities, new and existing, to continue sustaining their business for the forseeable future in an environment that is...
thecentersquare.com
Taxpayer funding feeding Maine slaughterhouse expansions
(The Center Square) – Maine is getting federal funds to expand slaughterhouses and meat processing amid concerns that there aren't enough facilities in the state to feed the market. The $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will be distributed equally to five businesses to upgrade or...
