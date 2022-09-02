ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Where to find cooling centers in the Bay Area during heat wave

By CBS San Francisco
 1 day ago

First Alert Weather forecast for Wednesday morning 02:07

As temperatures in the Bay Area reach triple digits during the Labor Day weekend, counties have provided information on cooling centers and other ways to beat the heat.

Bay Area cooling centers:

PG&E has also set up a cooling center locator on its website for both Bay Area and Northern Calfiornia locations.

Click to find a state sponsored cooling center

