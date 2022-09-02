Where to find cooling centers in the Bay Area during heat wave
As temperatures in the Bay Area reach triple digits during the Labor Day weekend, counties have provided information on cooling centers and other ways to beat the heat.
Bay Area cooling centers:
- Alameda County
- Contra Costa County
- Marin County
- Napa County
- San Francisco County
- San Mateo County
- Santa Clara County
- Solano County
- Sonoma County
PG&E has also set up a cooling center locator on its website for both Bay Area and Northern Calfiornia locations.
