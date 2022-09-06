ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alameda County, CA

Beat the heat; Find a cooling center in the Bay Area

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nW3pH_0hd8XssB00

First Alert Weather forecast for Wednesday morning 02:07

As temperatures in the Bay Area reach triple digits during the Labor Day weekend, counties have provided information on cooling centers and other ways to beat the heat.

KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your Area

Bay Area cooling centers:

PG&E has also set up a cooling center locator on its website for both Bay Area and Northern Calfiornia locations.

Click to find a state sponsored cooling center

Comments / 0

Related
SFist

Saturday Links: Bay Area Heatwave Causes Dozens of Hospitalizations

While temperatures are expected to finally cool down soon, the extremely hot weather this week led to many people ending up in Bay Area hospitals for health problems related to the heat. Most of those admitted were suffering from heat exhaustion, heatstroke, and dehydration; John Muir Medical Center in Contra Costa County saw at least 13 people treated in the emergency room for heat exhaustion or heatstroke, and 41 others for dehydration due to heat exposure. [Chronicle]
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Remembering the day smoke-choked skies cast an eerie dark orange glow over Bay Area

OAKLAND (CBS SF) -- People across the San Francisco Bay Area on Friday were remembering the sinister hue the skies took on the two-year anniversary of the day wildfire smoke turned the sky an apocalyptic shade of orange.  More than 2 million acres were burning in a series of wildfires east of the San Francisco Bay Area. Smoke from the blazes had covered morning hours with a layer of darkness.The smoke in the upper atmosphere scattered wavelengths of blue light, allowing only the warmer colors to reach the Earth's surface. The effect was most pronounced in San Francisco, where bright...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Contra Costa County, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
County
Alameda County, CA
City
Sonoma, CA
City
Santa Clara, CA
CBS San Francisco

Air quality advisory due to wildfire smoke extended to Saturday

SAN FRANCISCO -- Smoke from wildfires burning in Northern California and Oregon has prompted air district officials to extend an air quality advisory through Saturday.Officials had already issued an advisory due to wildfire smoke for Friday, noting that pollutant levels were not expected to exceed the national health standard.  KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your AreaOn Friday morning, the district announced that advisory was extended through Saturday. Bay Area residents might see smoky, hazy skies and the smell of smoke may be present.However, air quality is still not expected to be unhealthy. Residents who smell smoke...
OREGON STATE
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Residents Try to Stay Cool as Heat Wave Nears End

A historic heat wave continued to torch the Bay Area and state with temperatures surging back to triple-digits in some inland areas. The California Independent System Operator, which manages electricity over the state's high-voltage transmission lines, has called for a series of Flex Alerts in the past week to encourage people to reduce their energy use.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Robb Report

California’s Insane Heat Wave Is Causing Some Bay Area Restaurants to Shut Down

California has been in the throes of a brutal heat wave, which has been both bad and good for local restaurants. In the Bay Area, several establishments have decided to close over the past couple of days, according to reports from both SFGate and The San Francisco Chronicle. For some, staying open would put both customers and staff at risk, while others have been forced to shut down due to power outages related to the unbearable temperatures. “I’d rather be safe than sorry,” Holly Anslow, the manager of Murphy’s Irish Pub in Sonoma told the Chronicle. Murphy’s canceled an outdoor music event...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooling Center#Labor Day Weekend#Heat Wave#Pg E
CBS San Francisco

Habitat for Humanity opens housing in Redwood City to 20 families

REDWOOD CITY (KPIX) -- Twenty families moved into a brand new, affordable housing development that they all helped build in Redwood City.It's called 612 Jefferson and the project was spearheaded by Habitat for Humanity."Regional homeownership is out of reach for most people. In the Bay Area, you have to make well over $350,000 a year to own a home. So, what happens to our teachers, our daycare workers, our construction workers, our clergy, our first responders? They have to move far away," said Maureen Sedonaen, CEO of Habitat Greater San Francisco."Now, we're proud to say today that 20 families don't...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Heat-stressed trees can’t say they’re thirsty — arborists offer advice to keep them alive

When crushing heat hammers the Bay Area, residents are advised to not only stay hydrated themselves, but give their trees a drink as well. Temperatures have soared across the region this week, hitting a record-breaking 116 degrees in Livermore on Tuesday and smashing records in King City, Santa Rosa, Napa, Redwood City and San Jose as well. As a result, drought-stressed trees are suffering even more, said arborist Darya Barar of East Bay-based HortScience/Bartlett Consulting.
LIVERMORE, CA
Red Tricycle San Francisco

The Bay Area’s Best Corn Mazes & Hay Mazes to Visit This Fall

Get lost (and found again) at one of these epically fun corn mazes all located in the Bay area. Getting lost in a corn maze or a hay maze is practically a childhood rite of passage (along with a road trip to leaf peep some nearby fantastic fall foliage) and with these locations in the Bay Area, there’s so many fun mazes to choose from. Try your navigation skills at a world-record holding maze that (might) take you and the kids hours to find your way out. Or, for something a little less intense, check out the assortment of mini mazes created especially for shorter legs. And don’t forget, there are night mazes and a minotaur maze that will increase the fall fun factor. A bunch of these spots also double as u-pick fruit and veggie spots, pumpkin patches as well as your go-to source for festive fall activities so if you want to get your fall fix all in one spot, these family-friendly farms featuring corn mazes and hay mazes were made just for you.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Hurricane remnants could bring sprinkles to Bay Area

OAKLAND, Calif. - A hurricane swirling around the Baja California coast could eventually make its way to the Bay Area by Sunday, cooling off the region and sending some light sprinkles our way. KTVU meteorologist Roberta Gonzales said the computer models are showing that Hurricane Kay – with heavy rain...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KRON4 News

Thousands lose power in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric customers had power knocked out Thursday afternoon, according to PG&E’s outage map. The outage was affecting people in the Mission District, Portero Hill and the Dogpatch before it was resolved. There are 5,817 customers affected, according to PG&E. The outage began at 2:49 p.m. and […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Marin communities push back on recommendation in affordable housing report

MARIN COUNTY – The cities and towns of Fairfax, San Rafael, Ross, and Larkspur in Marin County will be submitting their responses to a civil grand jury report released in June entitled, "Affordable Housing: Time for Collaboration in Marin." The jury penned a sharp rebuke of the county for rejecting a previous affordable housing report a civil grand jury had submitted five years prior that made basically the same recommendation—a manager or entity should be tasked with expediting and coordinating the county's move toward more housing for low to median income earners.  Not only has Marin's affordable housing situation not...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Man, San Jose Fight Over Park in Alviso

A South Bay man says he’s tired of waiting and now is trying to build a park in his neighborhood. But the city of San Jose is balking and that's triggered a war of words over dirt. It's going to take a while, but shovelful by shovelful, Mark Espinoza...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

As BART turns 50, critics say a futuristic dream was fumbled

OAKLAND (KPIX) -- BART is turning 50 years old this weekend. Before it officially opened in Sept. 1972, transit officials had  envisioned a rail system that would cover the entire Bay Area with lines that would also service the South Bay and the North Bay.While there are no current plans to extend BART into Marin County, the transit agency is slowing expanding into San Jose even though the pandemic has diminished BART ridership.To celebrate the anniversary and, in an effort to encourage riders to return, BART is doing a 50 percent fare discount for the entire month of September.One longtime...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
72K+
Followers
25K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy