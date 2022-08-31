ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney exploring Amazon Prime-like membership program: report

By Reuters
 3 days ago

Walt Disney Co. is exploring a membership program that could offer discounts or perks to encourage customers to spend more on its streaming services , theme parks , resorts and merchandise, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The program would be somewhat similar to Amazon Prime and internally some executives have referred to Disney’s initiative as “Disney Prime,” although that won’t be the name of the program, according to the report, which cited people familiar with the discussions.

A membership program is one of the ideas that is being explored, a company spokesperson said.

Discussions at Disney are in the early stages and it wasn’t known how much the company would charge for membership and how long it would take to launch such a program, the WSJ reported.

A membership program would help Disney increase customer spending on its products and services, while giving it access to information about consumer preferences.

