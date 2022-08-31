ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

Wbaltv.com

Historic funding will go toward preserving Black history at Maryland state parks

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Part of historic funding intended to improve Maryland's state parks will go toward telling the story of Black people in Annapolis. A part of Carr's Beach in Annapolis will be developed thanks to funding from the Great Maryland Outdoors Act. The property is the last undeveloped parcel of the famous Black beach that served as a safe, welcoming recreational and entertainment destination for African Americans during the segregation era.
MARYLAND STATE
northernvirginiamag.com

Located in Maryland’s Smallest County, Solomons Island Is a Quaint Destination for Water Lovers

Prepare for a weekend of fishing, boating, history, and scenic views. Sun, fun, and water are the focus of Solomons Island at the confluence of Maryland’s Patuxent River and the Chesapeake Bay. Solomons is as delightful and picturesque a place to leave everything behind as you’ll find around the Bay area. Water’s here, water’s there, and where it isn’t, you’re almost certainly someplace celebrating the water.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

7 finalists named for 2022-23 Maryland Teacher of the Year

Seven teachers were named as finalists for 2022-23 Maryland Teacher of the Year by the Maryland State Department of Education. Video above: Berol Dewdney is Baltimore's 2022 Teacher of the Year. MSDE announced the finalists Friday afternoon as Charles Whittaker (Anne Arundel County), Berol Dewdney (Baltimore City), Alicia Amaral Freeman...
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

Maryland Au Pair Missing After Ordering Ride Share To Dulles Airport For Flight She Didn't Make

Law enforcement agencies in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 26-year-old Au Pair who disappeared a week ago under curious circumstances. In Montgomery County, an alert was issued by police for Fanisa Mthembi, who was last seen shortly before 11:45 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26 as she was leaving her employer’s home in Bethesda.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Heartbroken family wants answers after security guard Julian Fruh killed near Morgan State

BALTIMORE -- Julian Fruh recently celebrated his 19th birthday. His high school graduation picture shows him smiling in a tuxedo. Now, loved ones are demanding answers after his killing earlier this week in Northeast Baltimore. Fruh recently started his first job working security for Allied Universal, a private company that contracts with Morgan State University. He was shot and killed Wednesday just after 9 p.m. in the 4400 block of Marble Hall Road near the Marble Hall Apartments, where many students live. A relative told WJZ in a series of messages that "[Julian] was a very good person with a...
BALTIMORE, MD
DCist

Overheard In D.C.: Founding Farmers, A Hidden Gem

Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Exhibit Portraying “Seventeen Men” of the U.S.Colored Troops to be on Display in Lexington Park

LEONARDTOWN, MD – The public is encouraged to head to the U.S. Colored Troops (USCT) Interpretive Center in Lexington Park to see “Seventeen Men: Portraits of African American Civil War Soldiers” by professional artist and illustrator Shayne Davidson. The exhibit will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays: Sept. 7 through Dec. 7; as well as […]
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
fox5dc.com

Black L.U.V. Festival returns to Fort Dupont Park for 25th anniversary

WASHINGTON - The Black L.U.V. (Love.Unity.Vision.) Festival, being held in D.C. on Saturday, is celebrating the best of Black culture, arts, entertainment, and activism from across the DMV. The festival is returning to the Fort Dupont Park Amphitheatre, where it started 25 years ago, on Saturday from 2 p.m. until...
WASHINGTON, DC
WAMU

Get Out There: The National Book Festival is back

The Library of Congress’ National Book Festival has returned — and so has Get Out There, our weekly arts chat!. This Saturday, the region’s biggest bookworm events will take over the Walter E. Washington Convention Center for the first time since 2019. (That year’s convention drew nearly 200,000 visitors.) There will still be virtual access to some of the panels for those who can’t attend in person. Read more details on DCist.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

Governor Larry Hogan Announces Additional Judicial Appointments

ANNAPOLIS, Md.— Governor Larry Hogan today announced that he has appointed Donnell Turner to the Prince George’s County Circuit Court, along with several other new appointees across the state. Additionally, the Governor appointed Nicole Barmore to the Baltimore City Circuit Court, Michael Barranco to the Baltimore County Circuit...
MARYLAND STATE

