Maryland community to honor Harriet Tubman with 13-foot sculpture
A 13-foot bronze sculpture of Harriet Tubman, called the "Beacon of Hope," will be erected in Cambridge, Maryland on Sept. 10.
Wbaltv.com
Historic funding will go toward preserving Black history at Maryland state parks
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Part of historic funding intended to improve Maryland's state parks will go toward telling the story of Black people in Annapolis. A part of Carr's Beach in Annapolis will be developed thanks to funding from the Great Maryland Outdoors Act. The property is the last undeveloped parcel of the famous Black beach that served as a safe, welcoming recreational and entertainment destination for African Americans during the segregation era.
Charles Sheriff seeks answers in 43-year-old cold case
This week marks the anniversary of the homicide of Vickie Lynn Belk, a 28-year-old resident of Alexandria, VA. Her case remains unsolved. Your assistance can help us bring justice to Vickie and her family. On August 29, 1979, a local teenager was riding his bicycle along Metropolitan Church Road near Route 227 in Bryans Road, Maryland, […]
northernvirginiamag.com
Located in Maryland’s Smallest County, Solomons Island Is a Quaint Destination for Water Lovers
Prepare for a weekend of fishing, boating, history, and scenic views. Sun, fun, and water are the focus of Solomons Island at the confluence of Maryland’s Patuxent River and the Chesapeake Bay. Solomons is as delightful and picturesque a place to leave everything behind as you’ll find around the Bay area. Water’s here, water’s there, and where it isn’t, you’re almost certainly someplace celebrating the water.
Officials: Acquisition of historic Black-owned beach highlights new state parks initiative
The Great Maryland Outdoors Act, the largest state government investment in Maryland parks, is starting to have an impact. The post Officials: Acquisition of historic Black-owned beach highlights new state parks initiative appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Wbaltv.com
7 finalists named for 2022-23 Maryland Teacher of the Year
Seven teachers were named as finalists for 2022-23 Maryland Teacher of the Year by the Maryland State Department of Education. Video above: Berol Dewdney is Baltimore's 2022 Teacher of the Year. MSDE announced the finalists Friday afternoon as Charles Whittaker (Anne Arundel County), Berol Dewdney (Baltimore City), Alicia Amaral Freeman...
clayconews.com
Washington, D.C. Biker Killed In Fatal Hit-and-Run Motorcycle Crash On Interstate 495 in Prince George’s County, Maryland
FORESTVILLE, MD – The Maryland State Police is reporting the investigation of a fatal hit-and-run motorcycle crash that occurred late Wednesday night August 31, 2022 in Prince George’s County. At about 11:10 P.M. on Wednesday, Troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to the outer loop...
Charles Co. boy who never spoke leaves legacy of comfort for others
WHITE PLAINS, Md. — At 11 years old, Xavier Bean never spoke a word in his life. "I thought maybe early on, maybe when he was in his crib, that maybe he said, 'ma,'" said Kimberly Bean about her youngest son. "But, he never did." At an early age...
fox5dc.com
Inmates speak with FOX 5 about alleged 'illegal detention' in Prince George's County
Inmates speak out about alleged 'illegal detention' in Prince George's County. Nine current and former inmates sued Prince George's County in July claiming hundreds of people are being illegally jailed, violating the constitution. Now, FOX 5 is speaking with the plaintiffs. FOX 5's Chief Legal Correspondent Katie Barlow has the story.
Maryland Au Pair Missing After Ordering Ride Share To Dulles Airport For Flight She Didn't Make
Law enforcement agencies in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 26-year-old Au Pair who disappeared a week ago under curious circumstances. In Montgomery County, an alert was issued by police for Fanisa Mthembi, who was last seen shortly before 11:45 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26 as she was leaving her employer’s home in Bethesda.
Deal struck to reopen neighborhood shortcut across billionaire developer's property
KENSINGTON, Md. — A dispute that pitted residents of neighborhoods surrounding the defunct White Flint Mall in North Bethesda against the company founded by D.C.'s biggest billionaire, Ted Lerner, is settled according to Montgomery County authorities. Late Friday, Montgomery County officials and representatives of the Lerner company announced a...
Heartbroken family wants answers after security guard Julian Fruh killed near Morgan State
BALTIMORE -- Julian Fruh recently celebrated his 19th birthday. His high school graduation picture shows him smiling in a tuxedo. Now, loved ones are demanding answers after his killing earlier this week in Northeast Baltimore. Fruh recently started his first job working security for Allied Universal, a private company that contracts with Morgan State University. He was shot and killed Wednesday just after 9 p.m. in the 4400 block of Marble Hall Road near the Marble Hall Apartments, where many students live. A relative told WJZ in a series of messages that "[Julian] was a very good person with a...
Overheard In D.C.: Founding Farmers, A Hidden Gem
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
FOUND: Missing Au Pair, working in Bethesda, located unharmed
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — UPDATE: Montgomery County Police said Fanisa Mthembi were found safe and unharmed Friday. The Montgomery County Department of Police is asking for the public's help locating a woman who was last seen a week ago when she ordered a ride to the airport but never made it to her flight.
Exhibit Portraying “Seventeen Men” of the U.S.Colored Troops to be on Display in Lexington Park
LEONARDTOWN, MD – The public is encouraged to head to the U.S. Colored Troops (USCT) Interpretive Center in Lexington Park to see “Seventeen Men: Portraits of African American Civil War Soldiers” by professional artist and illustrator Shayne Davidson. The exhibit will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays: Sept. 7 through Dec. 7; as well as […]
fox5dc.com
Black L.U.V. Festival returns to Fort Dupont Park for 25th anniversary
WASHINGTON - The Black L.U.V. (Love.Unity.Vision.) Festival, being held in D.C. on Saturday, is celebrating the best of Black culture, arts, entertainment, and activism from across the DMV. The festival is returning to the Fort Dupont Park Amphitheatre, where it started 25 years ago, on Saturday from 2 p.m. until...
WAMU
Get Out There: The National Book Festival is back
The Library of Congress’ National Book Festival has returned — and so has Get Out There, our weekly arts chat!. This Saturday, the region’s biggest bookworm events will take over the Walter E. Washington Convention Center for the first time since 2019. (That year’s convention drew nearly 200,000 visitors.) There will still be virtual access to some of the panels for those who can’t attend in person. Read more details on DCist.
Washington, D.C. becomes first city to have Amazon lockers at police stations
WASHINGTON, D.C.–(DC News Now) Amazon and Metropolitan Police are teaming up to reduce thefts of packages delivered to people’s homes. The Sixth District Headquarters on Hayes Street NE is where the online retailer set up a locker where customers can pick up their packages. Another locker sits at the substation on Pennsylvania SE. “Customers tell […]
Bay Net
Governor Larry Hogan Announces Additional Judicial Appointments
ANNAPOLIS, Md.— Governor Larry Hogan today announced that he has appointed Donnell Turner to the Prince George’s County Circuit Court, along with several other new appointees across the state. Additionally, the Governor appointed Nicole Barmore to the Baltimore City Circuit Court, Michael Barranco to the Baltimore County Circuit...
Miss Toya’s Offers a Taste of New Orleans in Silver Spring
Residents of the D.C. metropolitan area don’t have to travel to New Orleans to get a sample of some of that city’s famed cuisine. The post Miss Toya’s Offers a Taste of New Orleans in Silver Spring appeared first on The Washington Informer.
