Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Whole Foods Announces Plans For New Shoreline Location in ConnecticutTravel MavenOld Saybrook, CT
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly BeachesFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Related
27east.com
Edith Hendrickson Williams, Formerly Of Bridgehampton, Dies August 29
Edith Hendrickson Williams, formerly of Bridgehampton, died peacefully at her home in Raleigh, North Carolina, with family on August 29. She was 105. She was a strong, kind, and loving... more. For the fourth year in a row, researchers who monitor the bay scallop population in ... 1 Sep 2022...
27east.com
Head-On Collision Sends Three To The ER, Closes Road in Westhampton
A head-on collision on County Road 31 near Gabreski Airport in Westhampton on Wednesday, August 31, sent one driver with serious injuries to the hospital via medevac and the driver... more. Edith Hendrickson Williams, formerly of Bridgehampton, died peacefully at her home in Raleigh, North Carolina, ... 2 Sep 2022...
1 killed when LIRR train crashes into vehicle on tracks: officials
HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Long Island Rail Road train hit an “unauthorized” vehicle on the tracks, killing the vehicle’s occupant on Saturday, officials said. The crash happened west of Huntington Station in Suffolk County around 6:40 a.m., according to an MTA spokesperson. An LIRR train bound for Penn Station in Manhattan hit an […]
27east.com
With Help From NYPD, Local Police And Code Enforcement Thwart Gang’s Plan To Party In Southampton
Thanks to a tip from the New York City Police Department Counterterrorism Bureau, Southampton Town Police and officials from the Southampton Town Department of Public Safety and Emergency Management were... more. Edith Hendrickson Williams, formerly of Bridgehampton, died peacefully at her home in Raleigh, North Carolina, ... by Staff Writer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4 RI beaches closed to swimming
The warning issued Thursday involved Scarborough State Beach (South) in Narragansett, Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth, the Surfer's Rock area of Second Beach in Middletown, and Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick.
Disabled Bridgeport woman's house condemned due to 'unlivable' conditions
A disabled Bridgeport woman's home is set to be condemned by the Health Department due to mold, water damage and infestation. The property is owned by a former Bridgeport Fire official.
longisland.com
Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash
Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a man in North Bay Shore yesterday. Bryant Castro was driving a 2018 Cadillac westbound on Delaware Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle and the vehicle struck a fire hydrant and a tree in front of 138 Delaware Ave. at approximately 3:35 p.m. The vehicle then caught fire.
longisland.com
16-Year-Old Arrested After Shooting a Man at a Baby Shower
Suffolk County Police last night arrested a teenager after he shot and seriously injured a man in Bay Shore. Vincent Peredaviz was attending a baby shower at 1651 Pine Acres Blvd. when a fight broke out between two teenage girls on the front lawn. When Peredaviz attempted to break up the fight, a 16-year-old male teenager fired a handgun striking Peredaviz in the leg.
RELATED PEOPLE
Fairfield Woman Admits Embezzling $1.5 Million
A Connection woman has admitted to embezzling approximately $1.5 million from her employer. Fairfield County resident Carolina Guerreno, age 49, of the town of Fairfield, waived her right to be indicted and pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at federal court in Hartford to a fraud charge related to her embezzlement, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut Vanessa Roberts Avery announced.
Know Him? Man Wanted For Using Credit Cards Stolen From Vehicles In Ronkonkoma
Police on Long Island are seeking the public's help to identify and locate a man who allegedly used stolen credit cards last month. The cards were stolen in Ronkonkoma on Tuesday, Aug. 9 and later used by a man to make purchases at the Home Depot in Hempstead. The suspect...
Police: Bouncer charged with assault in fatal attack of man outside Holbrook sports bar
Suffolk County Police say that David Cruz was arrested on Aug. 24 after he punched Jake Scott, 32, outside of Tailgaters Sports Bar on Aug. 21 around 3 a.m.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Weapons and Motor Vehicle Violations
On September 1, 2022 at approximately 7:30 pm members of the Narcotics and Vice Division were conducting proactive motor vehicle enforcement on the City’s east side. While traveling south on Helen St. officers observed a silver Acura cross the double yellow line. A motor vehicle stop was conducted at the intersection of Hallett Street and Barnum Avenue.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Seen Her? Woman Accused Of Stealing Items From Stop & Shop In Shirley
Authorities asked the public for help locating a woman who is accused of stealing items from a Long Island supermarket earlier this month. A woman stole assorted items from Stop & Shop, located at 999 Montauk Highway in Shirley, at about noon on Sunday, Aug. 14, Suffolk County Police announced on Monday, Aug. 29.
Eyewitness News
Vigil held for New Haven man killed on Monday
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. School Resource Officer creates before school program as an alternative for disciplined students. At 5:30am, every weekday, some Ansonia high students are already at school, getting a good workout in, courtesy the SRO, Officer Michael Barry. $60 million...
Trooper rescues dog found wandering on I-84 in Cheshire
CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police are searching for the owner of a dog that was found on a highway on Friday morning. State police received 911 calls about a dog found on I-84 in Cheshire between exits 26 and 27. Trooper Stella from Troop A arrived on the scene and was able to […]
Register Citizen
Waterbury police: Man fatally shot at city lounge early Saturday
WATERBURY — A man was fatally shot early Saturday on West Main Street, according to police. Officers responded to the Lit Ultra Lounge, located at 483 West Main St., for a shots fired complaint soon before 2 a.m., Lt. Ryan Bessette said in an email. They found a wounded...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
State Police Announce Times, Locations For Labor Day Weekend DUI/Sobriety Checkpoints
As drivers gear up for the long Labor Day weekend, Connecticut State Police are increasing patrols to catch drunk, impaired, and reckless drivers. State police said troopers throughout the state will be conducting roving DUI patrols from midnight Friday, Sept. 2, and continuing through Monday night, Sept. 5. Troopers will...
Car crashes into Waterbury 7-Eleven, injuring customer
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A car went through a convenience store in Waterbury Wednesday morning, injuring a customer. Police said a 35-year-old woman from Waterbury was in a parking space in front of the 7-Eleven on Cooke Street just after 7 a.m. when she accidentally hit the gas pedal and went through the glass and […]
trumbulltimes.com
Bridgeport man sentenced to 18 years in prison for role in 2018 murder
BRIDGEPORT — A man was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release today for his role in a 2018 murder, according to the Department of Justice. Ta’Ron Pharr, also known as “250,” 22, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley...
Three Madison police officers fired amid months-long investigation: Officials
MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — Three police officers have been fired in Madison, according to officials. The New Haven Register said they were fired following a months-long investigation into alleged “harassment and unprofessional conduct.” Officer Daniel Foito, Officer Natasha Pucillo, and Sergeant Kimberly Lauria were reportedly dismissed at a police commission meeting on Friday night. They […]
Comments / 0