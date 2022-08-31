ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgehampton, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
27east.com

Head-On Collision Sends Three To The ER, Closes Road in Westhampton

A head-on collision on County Road 31 near Gabreski Airport in Westhampton on Wednesday, August 31, sent one driver with serious injuries to the hospital via medevac and the driver... more. Edith Hendrickson Williams, formerly of Bridgehampton, died peacefully at her home in Raleigh, North Carolina, ... 2 Sep 2022...
PIX11

1 killed when LIRR train crashes into vehicle on tracks: officials

HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Long Island Rail Road train hit an “unauthorized” vehicle on the tracks, killing the vehicle’s occupant on Saturday, officials said. The crash happened west of Huntington Station in Suffolk County around 6:40 a.m., according to an MTA spokesperson. An LIRR train bound for Penn Station in Manhattan hit an […]
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Hampton, NY
City
Water Mill, NY
City
Southampton, NY
City
Nassau, NY
City
Bridgehampton, NY
WPRI 12 News

4 RI beaches closed to swimming

The warning issued Thursday involved Scarborough State Beach (South) in Narragansett, Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth, the Surfer's Rock area of Second Beach in Middletown, and Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
longisland.com

Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash

Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a man in North Bay Shore yesterday. Bryant Castro was driving a 2018 Cadillac westbound on Delaware Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle and the vehicle struck a fire hydrant and a tree in front of 138 Delaware Ave. at approximately 3:35 p.m. The vehicle then caught fire.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

16-Year-Old Arrested After Shooting a Man at a Baby Shower

Suffolk County Police last night arrested a teenager after he shot and seriously injured a man in Bay Shore. Vincent Peredaviz was attending a baby shower at 1651 Pine Acres Blvd. when a fight broke out between two teenage girls on the front lawn. When Peredaviz attempted to break up the fight, a 16-year-old male teenager fired a handgun striking Peredaviz in the leg.
BAY SHORE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Jonathan Miller
Person
Keller Williams
Person
Letitia James
Daily Voice

Fairfield Woman Admits Embezzling $1.5 Million

A Connection woman has admitted to embezzling approximately $1.5 million from her employer. Fairfield County resident Carolina Guerreno, age 49, of the town of Fairfield, waived her right to be indicted and pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at federal court in Hartford to a fraud charge related to her embezzlement, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut Vanessa Roberts Avery announced.
FAIRFIELD, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Weapons and Motor Vehicle Violations

On September 1, 2022 at approximately 7:30 pm members of the Narcotics and Vice Division were conducting proactive motor vehicle enforcement on the City’s east side. While traveling south on Helen St. officers observed a silver Acura cross the double yellow line. A motor vehicle stop was conducted at the intersection of Hallett Street and Barnum Avenue.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Long Island#Fair Housing#Business Industry#Linus Business#Laffey Real Estate#Newsday#Hamptons Beach House#Megan Naftali#Miller Samuel Inc#Springs
Daily Voice

Seen Her? Woman Accused Of Stealing Items From Stop & Shop In Shirley

Authorities asked the public for help locating a woman who is accused of stealing items from a Long Island supermarket earlier this month. A woman stole assorted items from Stop & Shop, located at 999 Montauk Highway in Shirley, at about noon on Sunday, Aug. 14, Suffolk County Police announced on Monday, Aug. 29.
Eyewitness News

Vigil held for New Haven man killed on Monday

Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. School Resource Officer creates before school program as an alternative for disciplined students. At 5:30am, every weekday, some Ansonia high students are already at school, getting a good workout in, courtesy the SRO, Officer Michael Barry. $60 million...
WTNH

Trooper rescues dog found wandering on I-84 in Cheshire

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police are searching for the owner of a dog that was found on a highway on Friday morning. State police received 911 calls about a dog found on I-84 in Cheshire between exits 26 and 27. Trooper Stella from Troop A arrived on the scene and was able to […]
CHESHIRE, CT
Register Citizen

Waterbury police: Man fatally shot at city lounge early Saturday

WATERBURY — A man was fatally shot early Saturday on West Main Street, according to police. Officers responded to the Lit Ultra Lounge, located at 483 West Main St., for a shots fired complaint soon before 2 a.m., Lt. Ryan Bessette said in an email. They found a wounded...
WATERBURY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
WTNH

Car crashes into Waterbury 7-Eleven, injuring customer

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A car went through a convenience store in Waterbury Wednesday morning, injuring a customer. Police said a 35-year-old woman from Waterbury was in a parking space in front of the 7-Eleven on Cooke Street just after 7 a.m. when she accidentally hit the gas pedal and went through the glass and […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Three Madison police officers fired amid months-long investigation: Officials

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — Three police officers have been fired in Madison, according to officials. The New Haven Register said they were fired following a months-long investigation into alleged “harassment and unprofessional conduct.” Officer Daniel Foito, Officer Natasha Pucillo, and Sergeant Kimberly Lauria were reportedly dismissed at a police commission meeting on Friday night. They […]
MADISON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy