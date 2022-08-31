Read full article on original website
Everly Brothers mural erected along Highway 2
(Shenandoah) -- Another tribute to the Everly Brothers is now located along a KMAland highway. Work commenced Wednesday on the construction of a giant mural bearing Don and Phil Everly's likenesses on Highway 2, about a mile-and-a-half east of Shenandoah near the Southwest Regional Water Association's tower. Officials with the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association spearheaded the project, designed to alert tourists of the Everly Brothers Childhood Home located on West Sheridan Avenue next to the Greater Shenandoah Historical Museum. SCIA officials launched a fundraising drive earlier this year to secure California artist John Cerney's services in creating the mural. Cerney tells KMA News the mural is aimed at motorists who may not know of the Everlys' rich history, and how the duo parlayed performances as young children on KMA in the 1940's to music superstardom as rock and roll pioneers in the 1950's and '60's.
Wanted: Next-Generation Beekeepers for Nebraska Farms
(Lincoln) -- With the age of Nebraska's farmers and beekeepers on the rise, bee enthusiasts are encouraging more young people to check out the Great Plains Master Beekeeping Program. The program spans across the Midwest, with sites in Grand Island, Lincoln, Omaha and Scott's Bluff. Sheldon Brummel, master beekeeping project...
Hundreds to flock to Greenfield for swap meet
Members of a group formed to plan the Greenfield Swap Meet, set for Friday, Sept. 9 through Sunday, Sept. 11 at the Adair County Fairgrounds, are excited to see the fruits of their labor blossom in the 2022 version of the event. The organization Early Wheels of Iowa was a...
Human connections stressed at MAY Mentoring event
(Shenandoah) – Human connections matter – that’s the message from one of the nation’s leading motivational speakers in Shenandoah Wednesday night. Joe Beckman was keynote speaker at the MAY Mentoring Community and Workforce Development Dinner at the Elm Street Grill. Based in his native Minnesota, Beckman has traveled to schools and communities across the country, covering such subjects as self-worth, resiliency, confidence, joy and human connectivity. Beckman tells KMA News human connections are key to any relationship – especially those involved in mentoring children.
Families hurt by removal of memorial benches from Glenwood Lake Park
Families in Glenwood are hurt. They discovered the park department has been removing benches, which honored the memories of lost loved ones.
IGNITE burns bright in second full year
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah school officials are excited about the second full year of an alternative education program. It's called IGNITE--which stands for Inspire Greatness, Never-ending, Imagination and Tailor-made Education. Combining online and hybrid learning opportunities, school officials launched the program at the height of COVID-19 two years ago, and continue to expand its opportunities. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson and IGNITE Program Coordinator Denise Green updated the program on KMA's "Morning Line" segment Friday morning. Nelson says IGNITE is available to K-12 students living in Iowa, and with computer capabilities.
Iowa beef plant developer calls Walmart’s move a ‘seismic shift’ for industry
Retail giant Walmart bought a minority share in a Nebraska beef packing plant on Wednesday, what an Iowa cattleman says is a “seismic shift” in the beef processing industry. Chad Tentinger, principal developer of Cattlemen’s Heritage Beef Company, says the move is historic — and it was inevitable....
Thomas Dale Blackman, 67, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Thomas passed away Tuesday morning, August 30, 2022, at Ambassador Health in Sidney, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
Rock Port district eyes spring '23 bond issue
(Rock Pork) -- Rock Port school officials are looking at improving facilities and energy efficiencies in a possible bond issue referendum next year. Meeting in special session Wednesday evening, the Rock Port R-2 School Board heard proposals from five companies answering the district's request for qualifications regarding a guaranteed energy savings performance contract. Rock Port School Superintendent Ethan Sickles tells KMA News the board is expected to make a decision on a firm at its regular meeting September 15.
From Coast to Heartland: A Local Mainstay: Absolutely Fresh Seafood Market
Providing the Midwest with the opportunity to experience the satisfaction of fresh seafood in a landlocked state, Greg Lindberg has been bringing seafood and a family atmosphere to Omaha since 1970. The Beginning. Everyone starts somewhere. For Lindberg his start in the business meant driving between Omaha and New Orleans,...
Talking With Tom (Week 2): Red Oak & Treynor
(KMAland) -- Tom Moore is back at it again this week, checking out a pair of 1-0 teams. The ole ball coach hit the road to Red Oak and Treynor to chat with Michael Nordeen and Jeff Casey. Red Oak faces West Central Valley in Stuart while Treynor hosts Tri-Center...
Luke Bryan ticket giveaway for Applejack
NEBRASKA CITY- While in Nebraska City during the Applejack weekend, check out some of these places in town to see where you can get registered to win tickets to Luke Bryan in Murdock on September 22nd. *Contests are held independent of B103, and may vary depending on the location. Applejack...
KMAland Triangle Week 2 (9/2): Shenandoah, Red Oak move to 2-0
(KMAland) -- Shenandoah and Red Oak moved to 2-0 on Friday evening with victories. Jade Spanger had a key 62-yard receiving touchdown in the fourth quarter for Shenandoah in the win. Cole Scamman threw for 95 yards and the score while Jayden Dickerson added 75 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Seth Zwickel kicked field goals of 33 and 21, and Treyten Foster posted three interceptions in his first career start.
If You Give Omaha a Crumbl Cookie
A deliciously huge four-inch cookie made from butter, flour, and sugar; What more could you ask for?. Recently, the Utah-originated Crumbl Cookies bursted into the Omaha spotlight after a store opened in Lakeside. Though most Nebraskans have newly been able to have the local Crumbl experience, many have known about...
Kathleen Ruth Eyberg, 91, Atlantic
Visitation Location: Schmidt Family Funeral Home, Atlantic. Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, September 8, 2022. Memorials:Memorials may be directed to St. Paul's Lutheran Church and may be mailed to the Schmidt Family Funeral Home (P.O. Box 523 Atlantic, IA 50022). Funeral Home:Schmidt Family Funeral Home, Atlantic. Cemetery:Interment will take place at...
LIST: A month-by-month breakdown of concerts coming to Omaha, Lincoln
OMAHA, Neb. — Who's playing in Omaha and Lincoln this fall?. Live music is back, and dozens of major acts have announced shows in the Omaha and Lincoln area. Below is a list of shows at most of the area's major venues, including CHI Health Center, The Waiting Room, The Slowdown, Reverb Lounge, The Admiral and more in Omaha, as well as Pinnacle Bank Arena, Pinewood Bowl Theater and more in Lincoln.
Cheap Eats: Dirty Birds
Chicken is what's for brunch, lunch and dinner at Dirty Birds. As 3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole reports in this week's Cheap Eats, the owners are now serving up the same bird in a new home.
'15-acre lake, 65-acre park': New dam near Gretna to help with future flooding, growing community
GRETNA, Neb. — In 2019, uncontrollable flooding took over parts of Nebraska, sending farm land, houses and roads under water. "It's really unprecedented at this point, the severity of disasters and flooding that we're seeing," said Andrea Spillars, regional administrator with FEMA. Years later, recovery is still happening, in...
SIRE, Iowa DNR reach consent order regarding air quality violations
(Council Bluffs) -- A Council Bluffs ethanol plant has been hit with a $10,000 penalty for failure to meet state emission standards. In a press release Thursday, officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources stated a consent order was agreed upon with Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy, LLC in Council Bluffs, resolving emission level violations per air quality permits through the Iowa DNR along with the $10,000 administrative penalty. Mark Fields is a stack test unit leader with the Iowa DNR's Air Quality Bureau. Fields tells KMA News his department reviewed documentation as early as 2017 of required stack tests involving the ethanol plant's volatile organic compounds, or VOCs, and hazardous air pollutants, or HAPs.
Mills County Super Board hears Glenwood superintendent's update
(Glenwood) -- Glenwood's School District continues to explore options to address the district's facility needs. Superintendent Dr. Devin Embray joined Glenwood and Mills County officials at Thursday's Mills County Super Board meeting. At that meeting, Embray updated officials on developments regarding the district's long-range facilities plan. Embray says plans previously called for improvements to the district's elementary buildings.
