Real Estate

WIBX 950

Will Bed Bath & Beyond Be Closing In New York State?

A popular spot for college students heading back to campus, newlyweds looking to fill their registry, and coupon-loving home decor shoppers could be closing their location nearest to you. To some New Yorkers, when they see a Bed Bath & Beyond coupon in their mailbox, it immediately gets tossed in...
BUFFALO, NY
fox5ny.com

Brawl and shooting at Long Island baby shower

NEW YORK - A teenager is under arrest after police say he shot a man trying to break up a fight at a baby shower. The Suffolk County Police say it happened around 7 p.m. Saturday on Pine Acres Blvd. in Bay Shore. Vincent Peredaviz was attending a baby shower...
BAY SHORE, NY
kiiky.com

15 Highest Paid Lawyers In New York City|2022

Come to think of it, if you intend to study law in New York, then getting the details about the highest-paid lawyers in New York may be informative and entertaining. Here, we will be discussing lawyers who have a net worth that is at least seven digits long. Whose salaries...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

A push to cap NYC broker fees gets new life as rents — and commissions — skyrocket

New York State Senator Jabari Brisport speaks, in April, to a crowd gathered to protest rent increases and aggressive evictions, and support of tenant rights. Last year, Brisport introduced legislation that would have pushed the rental commission fees onto property owners if they were the ones who hired the agents. Three years ago, New York was on the verge of limiting broker fees for prospective tenants. Why did a once-popular proposal to cap the fees vanish? [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
worldatlas.com

The Best Small Towns To Retire In New York

New York is a versatile state, from the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple to the vast forests of the Adirondack Mountains. If you are looking for the perfect place to settle down, these best small towns to retire in are known for affordability. Which one will suit your ideal retirement lifestyle?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Poachers Using Nets Face Charges in Suffolk, Sullivan Counties

According to a press release issued by DEC, on August 17th, NYS Environmental Conservation Officers Dickson and Pabes responded to the Captree Fishing Pier at Captree State Park in Suffolk County on Long Island after receiving reports of anglers using nets to catch undersized crabs and other species. The officers...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Is Long Island Really an Island?

In 1985, the Supreme Court decided unanimously that Long Island is not an island at all but a peninsula. The case is called United States v. Maine, and it had to do with who controls the Long Island and Block Island Sounds. If Long Island was an island, it was argued, then the federal government controlled the waters. If it was a peninsula, then the states owned the rights.
POLITICS
longisland.com

Man Saved from Sinking Sailboat by Roslyn Viaduct

The Public Information Office reports the details of a Water Emergency that occurred on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 5:45 pm in Hempstead Harbor. According to police, 911 received a distress call for a sinking vessel in the vicinity of the Roslyn Viaduct. A witness reported a male holding onto the side of a 12’ sailboat.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
longislandadvance.net

‘Hey Long Island… Do U Remember?’

Since it was first created 14 years ago, the Facebook group “Hey Long Island Do U Remember?” has grown to 160,000 strong. The group was created and is run by Stacy Mandel Kaplan, Kimberly Towers, Scott J. Mandel and Jordan Kaplan. Recently, the quartet worked together to write a book that tells stories of Long Island’s history.
INTERNET
PIX11

Boy, 15, slashes man with knife at Long Island Domino’s, police say

BELLMORE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A teenage boy slashed a man with a knife at a Domino’s on Long Island Friday night, police said. The 15-year-old suspect had a verbal dispute with the 19-year-old victim at the pizzeria’s branch in the vicinity of Bellmore and Grand avenues at around 10 p.m. according to detectives. The dispute […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
longisland.com

Jogger Stabs Driver 11 Times After Confrontation on the Road

Suffolk County Police arrested a Ronkonkoma man who seriously injured an East Setauket man by stabbing him in Centereach last night. A 49-year-old man was driving a vehicle, with three passengers, into the entrance of Shell Gas, located at 1992 Middle Country Road, as Matthew Ulloa was jogging westbound past the entrance. Ulloa yelled at the driver and continued jogging westbound on Middle Country Road. The driver then drove into the gas station, pumped gas into the vehicle, and then drove it back out to the roadway, also heading westbound. When the vehicle approached the jogger, the driver parked and exited his vehicle to confront Ulloa. A physical confrontation ensued, and Ulloa stabbed the man eleven times with a knife, in front of 2410 Middle Country Road, at approximately 8:10 p.m.
CENTEREACH, NY

