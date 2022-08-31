Read full article on original website
Will Bed Bath & Beyond Be Closing In New York State?
A popular spot for college students heading back to campus, newlyweds looking to fill their registry, and coupon-loving home decor shoppers could be closing their location nearest to you. To some New Yorkers, when they see a Bed Bath & Beyond coupon in their mailbox, it immediately gets tossed in...
fox5ny.com
Brawl and shooting at Long Island baby shower
NEW YORK - A teenager is under arrest after police say he shot a man trying to break up a fight at a baby shower. The Suffolk County Police say it happened around 7 p.m. Saturday on Pine Acres Blvd. in Bay Shore. Vincent Peredaviz was attending a baby shower...
WNYT
Assistant Attorney General known for New York State Lemon Law, passes away
Most New Yorkers are probably familiar with the state’s Lemon Law. It protects car buyers from being scammed or misled into buying substandard or dissatisfying automobiles that aren’t all they’re cracked up to be. But chances are, you are unfamiliar with the individual who gave us that...
kiiky.com
15 Highest Paid Lawyers In New York City|2022
Come to think of it, if you intend to study law in New York, then getting the details about the highest-paid lawyers in New York may be informative and entertaining. Here, we will be discussing lawyers who have a net worth that is at least seven digits long. Whose salaries...
A push to cap NYC broker fees gets new life as rents — and commissions — skyrocket
New York State Senator Jabari Brisport speaks, in April, to a crowd gathered to protest rent increases and aggressive evictions, and support of tenant rights. Last year, Brisport introduced legislation that would have pushed the rental commission fees onto property owners if they were the ones who hired the agents. Three years ago, New York was on the verge of limiting broker fees for prospective tenants. Why did a once-popular proposal to cap the fees vanish? [ more › ]
worldatlas.com
The Best Small Towns To Retire In New York
New York is a versatile state, from the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple to the vast forests of the Adirondack Mountains. If you are looking for the perfect place to settle down, these best small towns to retire in are known for affordability. Which one will suit your ideal retirement lifestyle?
newyorkalmanack.com
Poachers Using Nets Face Charges in Suffolk, Sullivan Counties
According to a press release issued by DEC, on August 17th, NYS Environmental Conservation Officers Dickson and Pabes responded to the Captree Fishing Pier at Captree State Park in Suffolk County on Long Island after receiving reports of anglers using nets to catch undersized crabs and other species. The officers...
Queens man attending baby shower on Long Island shot by boy, 16: police
BAY SHORE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man attending a baby shower on Long Island was shot by a teenage boy Saturday, police said. Vincent Peredaviz, 41, was attending a baby shower at a home along Pine Acres Boulevard near Clarissa Drive when a fight broke out between two teenage girls on the front lawn. When […]
longisland.com
Is Long Island Really an Island?
In 1985, the Supreme Court decided unanimously that Long Island is not an island at all but a peninsula. The case is called United States v. Maine, and it had to do with who controls the Long Island and Block Island Sounds. If Long Island was an island, it was argued, then the federal government controlled the waters. If it was a peninsula, then the states owned the rights.
longisland.com
Man Saved from Sinking Sailboat by Roslyn Viaduct
The Public Information Office reports the details of a Water Emergency that occurred on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 5:45 pm in Hempstead Harbor. According to police, 911 received a distress call for a sinking vessel in the vicinity of the Roslyn Viaduct. A witness reported a male holding onto the side of a 12’ sailboat.
Beloved dog stolen from outside Long Island carpet store
Surveillance video shows a woman with two children first playing with the 12-year-old Bichon Shih Tzu mix, and then moments later, she picks up the dog and walks away.
longislandadvance.net
‘Hey Long Island… Do U Remember?’
Since it was first created 14 years ago, the Facebook group “Hey Long Island Do U Remember?” has grown to 160,000 strong. The group was created and is run by Stacy Mandel Kaplan, Kimberly Towers, Scott J. Mandel and Jordan Kaplan. Recently, the quartet worked together to write a book that tells stories of Long Island’s history.
Investigators: Long Island mom, daughter ran credit card scheme racking up $850,000 in charges
The Manhattan District Attorney's office says Karen Geist and daughter Alyssa Geist are now facing felony grand larceny charges.
News 12's Elizabeth Hashagen says goodbye to News 12 Long Island's Morning Show; will continue to host The New Normal
Hashagen is staying with News 12, but will move to a new time. She will continue to host the live, special report - The New Normal at 9 a.m.
Boy, 15, slashes man with knife at Long Island Domino’s, police say
BELLMORE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A teenage boy slashed a man with a knife at a Domino’s on Long Island Friday night, police said. The 15-year-old suspect had a verbal dispute with the 19-year-old victim at the pizzeria’s branch in the vicinity of Bellmore and Grand avenues at around 10 p.m. according to detectives. The dispute […]
longisland.com
Teenager Accused of Driving 100+MPH on Drugs, Killing Woman in Old Westbury
A 19-year-old man was indicted on a manslaughter charge after allegedly driving on Long Island while impaired on drugs and crashing into another vehicle, killing a 30-year-old woman in Old Westbury in December 2021. Arhum Tanveer, of Floral Park, was arraigned on Thursday, Sept. 1, on charges stemming from the...
NBC New York
Long Island Driver Stabbed 11 Times in Road Rage Clash With Jogger: Police
A man was stabbed nearly a dozen times and hospitalized with serious injuries after a run-in with a jogger at a Long Island gas station Thursday night, police said. The 49-year-old was behind the wheel of a car, pulling into a Shell gas station in Centereach around 8 p.m., when the jogger was running past the entrance to the station, according to Suffolk County Police.
longisland.com
Jogger Stabs Driver 11 Times After Confrontation on the Road
Suffolk County Police arrested a Ronkonkoma man who seriously injured an East Setauket man by stabbing him in Centereach last night. A 49-year-old man was driving a vehicle, with three passengers, into the entrance of Shell Gas, located at 1992 Middle Country Road, as Matthew Ulloa was jogging westbound past the entrance. Ulloa yelled at the driver and continued jogging westbound on Middle Country Road. The driver then drove into the gas station, pumped gas into the vehicle, and then drove it back out to the roadway, also heading westbound. When the vehicle approached the jogger, the driver parked and exited his vehicle to confront Ulloa. A physical confrontation ensued, and Ulloa stabbed the man eleven times with a knife, in front of 2410 Middle Country Road, at approximately 8:10 p.m.
