(KMAland) -- Kansas had no trouble with Tennessee Tech in regional college football on Friday. Kansas (1-0): Kansas rolled to a dominant 56-10 win over Tennessee Tech. Jalon Daniels threw for 189 yards and a touchdown while Devin Neal went for 108 yards and two touchdowns on just four carries. The Jayhawks piled up 297 rushing yards and averaged 9.9 yards per carry on the evening. Lonnie Phelps also had a big night on defense with seven tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks.

COOKEVILLE, TN ・ 23 HOURS AGO