Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KWCH.com
Kansas records highest season-opening attendance in nearly a decade
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas Jayhawks opened year 2 of the Lance Leipold era with a 56-10 victory Friday night at David Booth Memorial Stadium. The Jayhawks did so in front of an announced attendance total of 34,902, a mark that according to Kansas Athletics is the most for a KU home-opener since 2014.
kmaland.com
College Football (9/2): Kansas rolls past Tennessee Tech to open season
(KMAland) -- Kansas had no trouble with Tennessee Tech in regional college football on Friday. Kansas (1-0): Kansas rolled to a dominant 56-10 win over Tennessee Tech. Jalon Daniels threw for 189 yards and a touchdown while Devin Neal went for 108 yards and two touchdowns on just four carries. The Jayhawks piled up 297 rushing yards and averaged 9.9 yards per carry on the evening. Lonnie Phelps also had a big night on defense with seven tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks.
K-State Wildcats vs. South Dakota Coyotes: Score prediction, betting line, TV, radio
Everything you need to know about Kansas State’s football opener against South Dakota, including our score prediction.
Kansas basketball: Coaches pick Allen Fieldhouse as nation's best atmosphere
Allen Fieldhouse has received plenty of love as college basketball’s best environment. And the latest flowers came from college coaches who were asked to vote on which arenas have the best environments in college hoops. As part of the “Candid Coaches” series, around 100 coaches were asked to answer...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How to watch Jayhawks’ first game of the season Friday
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) — College football is officially back for the 2022 season, and the Kansas Jayhawks are set to take on Tennessee Tech on Friday night. The game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. from David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence. The game is not scheduled to air on national television, […]
kcur.org
He could have been a basketball star. Now this Kansas City coach is training the next generation
On a muggy Sunday evening in a community center gym, Marcus Walker sits alone on the stage, patiently waiting for trainees to arrive. “You come in here, there’s no air conditioning. You have creaks in the floor. It's just an older building. But the reason why I love it so much is it keeps you humble,” said Walker.
lawrencekstimes.com
Flyover planned for KU football’s first game of the season
A flyover is planned as the Jayhawks open their football season Friday evening with a game against the Golden Eagles of Tennessee Tech. A-10C aircraft will fly over David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium approximately 10 minutes before kickoff, which is set for 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2. “The flyover will...
LJWORLD
LHS football drops wild season opener, 36-32 to visiting Olathe South
The Lawrence High football team dropped a back-and-forth season opener, 36-32, to Olathe South on Thursday night at LHS. The game featured four lead changes and the teams surrendering and recapturing momentum throughout all four quarters. After falling behind late, 36-32, and giving the ball back to the Falcons, LHS...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
How to watch Kansas vs. Tennessee Tech: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
Last Season Records: Kansas 2-10; Tennessee Tech 3-8 The Kansas Jayhawks will play against a Division II opponent, the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles, in an early-season tune-up on Friday at 8 p.m. ET at Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Coming off of an uninspired 2-10 last-season record, the Jayhawks have set their aspirations higher this season.
Families enjoy the Kansas Museum of History before it closes
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Museum of History celebrates it’s last day for a while with crowds of people. Saturday was the last opportunity to visit the museum before it shuts its doors for a $6 million renovation. These will be the first major changes to the museum in 35 years. The exhibits will spotlight […]
kclibrary.org
Who Were the Muehlebachs and Why is Their Name Everywhere?
“What’s your KCQ” is a joint project of the Kansas City Public Library and The Kansas City Star. Readers submit questions, the public votes on which questions to answer, and our team of librarians and reporters dig deep to uncover the answers. Have a question you want to...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Garrett Russell
Family is worried about the well-being of Garrett Russell. The 30-year-old was last heard from on Aug. 24, 2022, in Ottawa, Kan. Garrett’s sister said it’s unlike him to go without contacting family. A person told family that they last contacted Garrett, and said he was in Osawatomie – less than 30 miles east of Ottawa.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Quacky’ prepares for the Great Topeka Duck Race
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 27th Annual SERTOMA (Service To Mankind) Great Topeka Duck Race will be held on Saturday, September 17 when 10,000 “adopted” rubber ducks will be dropped into Lake Shawnee. “This is a 2012 Ford Escape we have been holding on to for a while for that lucky winner, it’s in great condition […]
KCTV 5
Lawrence Police warn of traffic delays ahead of KU season-opener
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lawrence Police Department is warning those planning to attend Kansas’ season-opening football game Friday night of potential traffic delays. Construction on East 23rd Street is causing major traffic impact. Currently, all eastbound lanes of 23rd Street from the Haskell Bridge to around Anderson Rd. The Lawrence Police Department said those who take K-10 and decide to use 23rd Street will be impacted by delays.
KMBC.com
Popular Olathe, Kansas, pool closing for the season early
OLATHE, Kan. — If you're looking for somewhere to cool off this holiday weekend, one popular area pool won't be available. Black Bob Bay will close early for the season. The city of Olathe said in a post on Facebook that it doesn't have enough staff available to work to ensure safe swimming at Black Bob Bay over the Labor Day holiday weekend.
Unified Government CFO Kathleen VonAchen resigns
Kathleen VonAchen has resigned as chief financial officer with the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas.
kcur.org
Food Critics: The best sandwiches in Kansas City in 2022
One story goes that, back in the 1700s, the English Earl of Sandwich did not want to leave his gaming table and ate what was nearby: meat between pieces of bread. True or not, the sandwich in various forms can be found in cultures around the world. KCUR's food critics...
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence school district names new Native American Student Services coordinator
The Lawrence school district has named Kenneth St. Pierre, an Ihanktonwan/Yankton Sioux, as the new Native American Student Services coordinator. St. Pierre is currently a social studies teacher at Free State High School, but he will step into the new role immediately, pending school board approval, according to a district news release Friday afternoon.
lawrencekstimes.com
Vehicle rolls in crash in Lawrence; no serious injuries reported
A vehicle rolled onto its side but no serious injuries were reported in a crash Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred around 12:35 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of 19th and Kentucky streets. It was reported as a two-vehicle crash. First responders at the scene said over the scanner that there...
kggfradio.com
GOP Hopeful If Elected Will Not Seek To Change Abortion Rights In Kansas
Gubernatorial hopeful, current Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, said yesterday during a campaign stop in Overland Park that he would respect the wishes of voters who just a month ago overwhelmingly rejected a proposed constitutional amendment that would have removed abortion as a state constitutional right. Schmidt, who is running against Democratic incumbent Laura Kelly, said if he is elected he will concentrate on defending current abortion laws in the state and will not look to make any changes to the existing law.
Comments / 0