ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

Mayor Turner announce launch of $7.5M program that will help boost home ownership in Houston

HOUSTON – Mayor Turner Sylvester attended the Wells Fargo WORTH Houston news conference Tuesday to announce a program that will boost home ownership. The new initiative will expand homeownership opportunities for Black, Hispanic, and other underserved individuals and families. Turner announced that the Wells Fargo Foundation gifted a $7.5 million grant through the LISC Houston and the Harris County Homeownership Collaborative to make an impact in closing racial gaps in home ownership.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Chubs, the kitty with a heart of gold

Chubs came from a hoarding situation where he was found along with over 100 cats! Volunteers from the Houston Humane Society said even though Chubs came from a less-than-ideal situation, he is still a loving cat!. Described as a cat who would make a wonderful lap companion, Chubs can get...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Bun B goes back to school

Wednesday at 3:00 p.m., the Houston Life team follows Houston rapper Bun B as he heads back to school. We’re there as he mixes and mingles with students and staff at Kashmere high school, Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Arts Festival#Art Festival#Sweepstakes#These Official Rules
Click2Houston.com

Mini-golf for adults: First on HL

Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, we’re checking out a new place to hangout with friends or for a date night. It’s mini-golf for adults. It’s an immersive putting experience with a lounge feel, complete with fun food and craft cocktails. One of the courses is a swank library, another is a ski lodge. We’ll tour the other courses for you, Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
IRS
Click2Houston.com

Clear Springs HS vs. Atascocita HS Volleyball live on KPRC 2+

KPRC 2+ is proud to be the home of high school volleyball and football games this season. Each Tuesday evening, a volleyball game of the week will be featured on KPRC 2+ and you can watch it live for free. Scroll down for ways to watch KPRC 2+ on your...
SPRING, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston Fire Department receives donation to help with training

HOUSTON – The Houston Fire Department received a donation Tuesday that will help improve firefighter training, reduce injuries, and save lives, according to a news release. The Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association Charitable Foundation announced the donation of six forcible entry training doors. The doors, manufactured by Lone Star Tactical, open inward or outward and will be used for realistic forcible entry training.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Water main break fixed after hours of spewing water in west Houston

HOUSTON – A water main break near Richmond Avenue and S Gessner Road has been fixed after hours of spewing water out onto the road. A resident who lives nearby told KPRC 2 that the main break had been gushing water since 10 p.m. on Sunday. Officials were able to cap the break around 3:30 p.m. Monday.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy