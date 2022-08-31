Read full article on original website
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
Missing Child Found After Forty YearsSam H ArnoldHouston, TX
Man detained after power was knocked out by vehicle crashing into a utility pole during major accident in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A suspect fled the scene after firing his weapon several times following an argument in a McDonald's parking lothoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
The Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern is one of the most unique places you can go in the Lone Star StateB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Late-night bar and nightclub noise crackdown: Houston ordinance changes take effect Tuesday
HOUSTON – City of Houston bars, nightclubs, and restaurants within 300 feet of a residence will be required to get a new permit starting Tuesday after “numerous complaints” from people who live near these establishments about excessive late-night noise. The changes were approved by the Houston City...
Mayor Turner announce launch of $7.5M program that will help boost home ownership in Houston
HOUSTON – Mayor Turner Sylvester attended the Wells Fargo WORTH Houston news conference Tuesday to announce a program that will boost home ownership. The new initiative will expand homeownership opportunities for Black, Hispanic, and other underserved individuals and families. Turner announced that the Wells Fargo Foundation gifted a $7.5 million grant through the LISC Houston and the Harris County Homeownership Collaborative to make an impact in closing racial gaps in home ownership.
🔒Cozy Houston coffee shops where you can read, work or people watch in peace
Of the city’s many fine coffee shops, these are the ones inviting enough to linger in. They’re special, quirky places where time slows and a great cup of coffee comes with a table and a chair. A 2nd Cup. A laid-back spot in the Heights serving coffee from...
Inside a high profile Houston attorney’s home, meet a home inspector/TikTok star, & tour a 40 acre horse ranch on the market
In this program each week, Lily Jang of Lily Jang Real Estate takes you inside homes on the market right now and connects with experts on a variety of topics important to homeowners. In this episode of “House 2 Home with Lily Jang,” go inside the stunning home of one...
Houston author J. Elle shares family recipe from her new book ‘A Taste of Magic’
HOUSTON – J- Elle is a New York Times bestselling fantasy author and a 2022 NAACP Image Award Nominee who grew up in Third Ward!. The former educator became a literary sensation after the 2021 release of her young adult novel “Wings of Ebony” set in Houston and inspired by her neighborhood.
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Chubs, the kitty with a heart of gold
Chubs came from a hoarding situation where he was found along with over 100 cats! Volunteers from the Houston Humane Society said even though Chubs came from a less-than-ideal situation, he is still a loving cat!. Described as a cat who would make a wonderful lap companion, Chubs can get...
TSA screened 8.76 million travelers during Labor Day weekend, exceeding 2019 passenger screening volumes
HOUSTON – The Transportation Security Administration screened 8.76 million travelers during the Labor Day holiday. According to TSA, the weekend travel volume represents 106% of volume for the same pre-pandemic holiday weekend in 2019, and is the first time that a holiday weekend passenger screening volume exceeds that of 2019.
Bun B goes back to school
Wednesday at 3:00 p.m., the Houston Life team follows Houston rapper Bun B as he heads back to school. We’re there as he mixes and mingles with students and staff at Kashmere high school, Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
Stronger Houston: Small neighborhood grocery store in Second Ward helps residents get access to fresh, affordable food
HOUSTON – East of downtown Houston is a neighborhood seeing big changes. This is the Little Red Box Grocery Store. “It’s more of a business district now,” said Robert Hamlett, “it’s a plus. It’s tiny, big. And it’s a food desert.”. The U.S...
Travelers rerouting plans to Hobby Airport amid ‘construction chaos’ at IAH
HOUSTON – Holiday weekend travel can be stressful. Some travelers say they are flocking to Hobby Airport to avoid construction chaos at Bush Intercontinental Airport. “Ever since the pandemic, it was terrible. The construction was bad,” Neil said. The Woodlands resident said he’s been doing his best to...
‘It’s still gushing’: Busted pipe causes huge mess for business owners in Galleria area
A busted pipe caused a big mess Monday for some business owners in the Galleria area, who spent Labor Day cleaning up flooded stores. “I came out and the water was running out the doors, everywhere,” said James Alsbrooks, manager of Lerant, a gift shop, located at 5000 Westheimer Rd.
Mini-golf for adults: First on HL
Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, we’re checking out a new place to hangout with friends or for a date night. It’s mini-golf for adults. It’s an immersive putting experience with a lounge feel, complete with fun food and craft cocktails. One of the courses is a swank library, another is a ski lodge. We’ll tour the other courses for you, Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
Clear Springs HS vs. Atascocita HS Volleyball live on KPRC 2+
KPRC 2+ is proud to be the home of high school volleyball and football games this season. Each Tuesday evening, a volleyball game of the week will be featured on KPRC 2+ and you can watch it live for free. Scroll down for ways to watch KPRC 2+ on your...
Concert attendee shot, killed in parking lot near Arena Theatre in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Police are investigating after they said a man and concert attendee was fatally shot in a parking lot near Arena Theatre in southwest Houston Sunday. It happened at 7326 Southwest Fwy around 11:40 p.m. When officers with the Houston Police Department arrived at the scene, they located...
Houston Fire Department receives donation to help with training
HOUSTON – The Houston Fire Department received a donation Tuesday that will help improve firefighter training, reduce injuries, and save lives, according to a news release. The Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association Charitable Foundation announced the donation of six forcible entry training doors. The doors, manufactured by Lone Star Tactical, open inward or outward and will be used for realistic forcible entry training.
Heads up: There’s more West University Place construction on the way
HOUSTON – Folks who drive to the Texas Medical Center or Rice University will see construction slowdowns in less than four months!. West University Place needs to improve the city’s streets and drainage system and they’re starting off with streets on the east side, between Buffalo Speedway and Kirby Drive.
Homeowner dealing with flooding issues blames city of Houston’s construction project
HOUSTON – A disabled woman says she is fed up with the city of Houston and a never-ending project in her neighborhood. Dorothy Hass said construction work to build sidewalks on Home Street in the Washington Corridor leads to flooding on her property every time it rains. The work...
Water main break fixed after hours of spewing water in west Houston
HOUSTON – A water main break near Richmond Avenue and S Gessner Road has been fixed after hours of spewing water out onto the road. A resident who lives nearby told KPRC 2 that the main break had been gushing water since 10 p.m. on Sunday. Officials were able to cap the break around 3:30 p.m. Monday.
VYPE Sunday Feature: Westside RB Kuykendall perseveres, stays strong through severe loss
The text message dinged at 3 a.m. A sleep deprived Jahbari Kuykendall, staying with family at his brother Jahwanza’s house, could barely grasp what he was being told. “It’s my neighbor,” Jahbari recalls, “saying that there was a river coming out of my garage and flowing out the front door.”
Local fire department, nonprofit raising funds to send medical supplies to children’s hospitals in Ukraine
Sheldon Community Fire and Rescue is working with Save the Ukrainian Children, a Ukrainian nonprofit that sends medical supplies and equipment to Ukraine. They will send a container full of supply from Houston to children’s hospitals in Ukraine. Sheldon Fire Department provided a storage facility and logistical support to...
