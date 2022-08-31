Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street - When does the 'Classic' era end?
ITV3 Classic Corrie repeats feel as though they are hurtling towards 'modern' times ... even though current episodes aired over 20 years ago. Many viewers claim different end points for Corrie's Classic era, but what do you think?. Derek Wilton's death, Mavis's exit (1997) The culmination of the Richard Hillman...
digitalspy.com
The Masked Dancer UK unmasks US star as series returns to screens
The Masked Dancer series 2 spoilers follow. The Masked Dancer UK series 2 eliminated its first famous face tonight (September 3). Unveiling himself beneath the Astronaut costume in front of a packed-out crowd was none other than Jesse Metcalfe, the actor behind John Rowland in Desperate Housewives. Quizzed on why...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders - Genuinely Decent
I know I know. I’m sure there are multiple threads, or episode threads where this is discussed, but the quality of the show in a short few months has increased ten fold. Now I appreciate it might be improving from a very, very low level; but as a viewer from around 1990(ish) who has stayed with the show through the good and bad, this is genuinely the best it’s been in years.
digitalspy.com
Soaps - Cast Members Opinions of One Another
I think it is always nice to hear when a cast member tells us what they think of another colleague even if it is sometimes negative 😂. Can you think of a positive or negative comment the cast has made about cast or crew?. Shall we start with Freddie Roscoe...
RELATED PEOPLE
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks - The Female Friendship Group
A positive about the show is the fantastic community scenes between the regular ladies of Hollyoaks. Yes I’ve liked their scenes, especially Cindy’s - Steph has chemistry with a lot of actors. Outside the group, Cindy is also friends with Zara and Nancy, she’s probably one of the...
'It was very distressing': Call The Midwife 'suffers a real life health scare as baby is rushed to hospital after falling seriously ill' on set of period hospital drama
BBC drama Call The Midwife suffered a real life health scare when a baby reportedly fell seriously ill on set. According to The Sun, panicked onlookers quickly dialled 999 and three ambulances arrived to the set to help. The baby was said to have been rushed straight to hospital with...
digitalspy.com
Chicago PD reveals first look at final Jesse Lee Soffer episodes ahead of exit
Chicago PD has revealed a first look at Jesse Lee Soffer's final episodes following the news that season 10 of the NBC cop drama will be his last. It's still unclear exactly when (all we know right now is that it'll be sometime this autumn) and how Soffer's exit as Detective Jay Halstead will unfold, but judging from one of the new photos, Jay and his wife Hailey Upton (played by Tracy Spiridakos) are shown sitting in the car together, and they're looking pretty solemn.
digitalspy.com
The Masked Dancer UK 2022 - Launch - September 3 - 6.30pm - ITV1
That time again for more celebrity unmaskings, but with an obvious difference. The title kind of gives it away. Taking their places on the panel for this series will be Jonathan, Ma McCall and Oti Mabuse. Mo will not be judging in this series as he has plans already, but...
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com
EastEnders star Shane Richie reflects on scrapped storyline for Alfie Moon
EastEnders star Shane Richie has spoken about a planned storyline for his character Alfie Moon that never came to fruition. When Alfie was first introduced to Walford in 2002, show bosses intended for him to go down a very different path compared to what eventually transpired. Speaking to Digital Spy...
digitalspy.com
Married at First Sight UK bride shocked by groom’s surprise confession
Married at First Sight UK spoilers follow. Married at First Sight UK has aired the big day for two more couples, with one pair's future being on the line due to the groom's confession. In tonight's (September 1) episode, experts Paul C Brunson, Charlene Douglas and MAFS Australia's Mel Schilling...
digitalspy.com
Till Death Us do Part / Sickness & in Health - That’s TV
Starting on Sunday at 9pm That’s TV are going to start showing Till Death us Do part & will also show the spin off series Sickness & Health starring Warren Mitchell as Alf Garnett https://www.chortle.co.uk/news/2022/09/01/51683/till_death_us_do_part_returns_to_tv. Posts: 15,852. Forum Member. ✭✭. 01/09/22 - 13:24 #2. How much of it will...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw explains why he's bringing back Alfie Moon
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' executive producer Chris Clenshaw has spoken about his decision to bring back Alfie Moon. Show bosses recently announced that Shane Richie had agreed to reprise his role as Alfie, who'll be back on screen later this month. Alfie's ex-wife Kat Slater is currently preparing to marry...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalspy.com
The Masked Dancer's Oti Mabuse celebrates bond with Davina McCall and the power of championing women
Welcome to Screen Sisters, a collection of conversations about what it means to be a woman working in television both in front of and behind the camera. As well as recognising their contribution to the industry, the series will also examine the highs and lows of working in media, how far television has progressed, and how much further it still has to go.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders airs Barbara Smith's exit scenes as Dana Monroe
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has aired Barbara Smith's exit scenes as Dana Monroe. Thursday's (September 1) episode saw Dana grappling with whether it was the right time to go away to university, or whether she should defer to look after dad Harvey. Dana had made up her mind to stay...
digitalspy.com
Game of Thrones' Jack Gleeson marries long-term partner
Game of Thrones actor Jack Gleeson has reportedly married his long-term partner, actress and comedian Róisín O'Mahony in a very intimate ceremony. The couple had a small, private ceremony at The Sacred Heart Church in The Glen, Ballinskelligs, County Kerry, Ireland. Parish priest, Father Patsy Lynch, shared the...
digitalspy.com
What We Do in the Shadows fails an important character in season 4
What We Do in the Shadows season 4 spoilers follow. If we're being honest with ourselves, Nandor the Relentless is a relentless dick. We all know it, but that's also been a huge part of his charm across these first four seasons of What We Do in the Shadows. And...
digitalspy.com
Big Bang Theory star's Call Me Kat casts Arrow actor in season 3
Call Me Kat, starring The Big Bang Theory's Mayim Bialik, has cast Arrow actor Parker Young in its upcoming third season. According to TVLine, Young will guest star in episode four as Brian Anderson, a man who Kat becomes obsessed with while she's on a mission to have a child.
digitalspy.com
Corrie Discussion Friday 2nd September : On The Rebound
Good evening my fellow Cobbleheads, welcome to tonight’s episode thread. We start, as ever with the spoilers. As Jenny assures Rita it was fun while it lasted but she'll get over Leo, Rita's not taken in by her bravado. Stephen and Sarah look over their business plan. When Sarah...
digitalspy.com
Billy Mitchell (Poss spoilers)
We all know the saying. You wait ages for a bus and four come along at once. Thats exactly what it feels like we are getting with Billy Mitchell. Sidelined for far too long. What I'd like to see more of is a friendship between him and Eve. They go well together.
digitalspy.com
EE - Kat is Harry's daughter?
The guy in the pub said to Phil "I hear you're getting married again. Charlie slaters girl... but rumour was she was always his brothers" was that meant to just go over our heads??. No Kat is Charlie's daughter but Harry was.... sexually abusing Kat as a teenager, maybe underage...
Comments / 0