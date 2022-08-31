ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street - When does the 'Classic' era end?

ITV3 Classic Corrie repeats feel as though they are hurtling towards 'modern' times ... even though current episodes aired over 20 years ago. Many viewers claim different end points for Corrie's Classic era, but what do you think?. Derek Wilton's death, Mavis's exit (1997) The culmination of the Richard Hillman...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

The Masked Dancer UK unmasks US star as series returns to screens

The Masked Dancer series 2 spoilers follow. The Masked Dancer UK series 2 eliminated its first famous face tonight (September 3). Unveiling himself beneath the Astronaut costume in front of a packed-out crowd was none other than Jesse Metcalfe, the actor behind John Rowland in Desperate Housewives. Quizzed on why...
THEATER & DANCE
digitalspy.com

EastEnders - Genuinely Decent

I know I know. I’m sure there are multiple threads, or episode threads where this is discussed, but the quality of the show in a short few months has increased ten fold. Now I appreciate it might be improving from a very, very low level; but as a viewer from around 1990(ish) who has stayed with the show through the good and bad, this is genuinely the best it’s been in years.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Soaps - Cast Members Opinions of One Another

I think it is always nice to hear when a cast member tells us what they think of another colleague even if it is sometimes negative 😂. Can you think of a positive or negative comment the cast has made about cast or crew?. Shall we start with Freddie Roscoe...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks - The Female Friendship Group

A positive about the show is the fantastic community scenes between the regular ladies of Hollyoaks. Yes I’ve liked their scenes, especially Cindy’s - Steph has chemistry with a lot of actors. Outside the group, Cindy is also friends with Zara and Nancy, she’s probably one of the...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Chicago PD reveals first look at final Jesse Lee Soffer episodes ahead of exit

Chicago PD has revealed a first look at Jesse Lee Soffer's final episodes following the news that season 10 of the NBC cop drama will be his last. It's still unclear exactly when (all we know right now is that it'll be sometime this autumn) and how Soffer's exit as Detective Jay Halstead will unfold, but judging from one of the new photos, Jay and his wife Hailey Upton (played by Tracy Spiridakos) are shown sitting in the car together, and they're looking pretty solemn.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

The Masked Dancer UK 2022 - Launch - September 3 - 6.30pm - ITV1

That time again for more celebrity unmaskings, but with an obvious difference. The title kind of gives it away. Taking their places on the panel for this series will be Jonathan, Ma McCall and Oti Mabuse. Mo will not be judging in this series as he has plans already, but...
TV SHOWS
digitalspy.com

EastEnders star Shane Richie reflects on scrapped storyline for Alfie Moon

EastEnders star Shane Richie has spoken about a planned storyline for his character Alfie Moon that never came to fruition. When Alfie was first introduced to Walford in 2002, show bosses intended for him to go down a very different path compared to what eventually transpired. Speaking to Digital Spy...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Till Death Us do Part / Sickness & in Health - That’s TV

Starting on Sunday at 9pm That’s TV are going to start showing Till Death us Do part & will also show the spin off series Sickness & Health starring Warren Mitchell as Alf Garnett https://www.chortle.co.uk/news/2022/09/01/51683/till_death_us_do_part_returns_to_tv. Posts: 15,852. Forum Member. ✭✭. 01/09/22 - 13:24 #2. How much of it will...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw explains why he's bringing back Alfie Moon

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' executive producer Chris Clenshaw has spoken about his decision to bring back Alfie Moon. Show bosses recently announced that Shane Richie had agreed to reprise his role as Alfie, who'll be back on screen later this month. Alfie's ex-wife Kat Slater is currently preparing to marry...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

The Masked Dancer's Oti Mabuse celebrates bond with Davina McCall and the power of championing women

Welcome to Screen Sisters, a collection of conversations about what it means to be a woman working in television both in front of and behind the camera. As well as recognising their contribution to the industry, the series will also examine the highs and lows of working in media, how far television has progressed, and how much further it still has to go.
THEATER & DANCE
digitalspy.com

EastEnders airs Barbara Smith's exit scenes as Dana Monroe

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has aired Barbara Smith's exit scenes as Dana Monroe. Thursday's (September 1) episode saw Dana grappling with whether it was the right time to go away to university, or whether she should defer to look after dad Harvey. Dana had made up her mind to stay...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Game of Thrones' Jack Gleeson marries long-term partner

Game of Thrones actor Jack Gleeson has reportedly married his long-term partner, actress and comedian Róisín O'Mahony in a very intimate ceremony. The couple had a small, private ceremony at The Sacred Heart Church in The Glen, Ballinskelligs, County Kerry, Ireland. Parish priest, Father Patsy Lynch, shared the...
RELATIONSHIPS
digitalspy.com

What We Do in the Shadows fails an important character in season 4

What We Do in the Shadows season 4 spoilers follow. If we're being honest with ourselves, Nandor the Relentless is a relentless dick. We all know it, but that's also been a huge part of his charm across these first four seasons of What We Do in the Shadows. And...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Big Bang Theory star's Call Me Kat casts Arrow actor in season 3

Call Me Kat, starring The Big Bang Theory's Mayim Bialik, has cast Arrow actor Parker Young in its upcoming third season. According to TVLine, Young will guest star in episode four as Brian Anderson, a man who Kat becomes obsessed with while she's on a mission to have a child.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Corrie Discussion Friday 2nd September : On The Rebound

Good evening my fellow Cobbleheads, welcome to tonight’s episode thread. We start, as ever with the spoilers. As Jenny assures Rita it was fun while it lasted but she'll get over Leo, Rita's not taken in by her bravado. Stephen and Sarah look over their business plan. When Sarah...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Billy Mitchell (Poss spoilers)

We all know the saying. You wait ages for a bus and four come along at once. Thats exactly what it feels like we are getting with Billy Mitchell. Sidelined for far too long. What I'd like to see more of is a friendship between him and Eve. They go well together.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

EE - Kat is Harry's daughter?

The guy in the pub said to Phil "I hear you're getting married again. Charlie slaters girl... but rumour was she was always his brothers" was that meant to just go over our heads??. No Kat is Charlie's daughter but Harry was.... sexually abusing Kat as a teenager, maybe underage...
TV & VIDEOS

