Read full article on original website
Related
The Verge
Meta’s chip deal with Qualcomm may reflect its unrealized VR ambitions
Qualcomm and Meta have signed a multi-year agreement promising to team up on custom versions of Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR chips for the "future roadmap of Quest products" and "other devices," as Mark Zuckerberg put it. While, in some ways, the move is business as usual — the Quest 2 is...
tipranks.com
What Is the Qualcomm-Meta Agreement All About?
Qualcomm is teaming up with Meta on VR technology. In the meantime, analysts are seeing a major upside in these stocks. Chip manufacturer Qualcomm (QCOM) (GB:0QZ3) has joined hands with social media giant Meta Platforms (META) for the production of custom chips. Under the multi-year agreement, Qualcomm will provide custom chips for Meta’s Quest VR headsets.
Honor 70 Revealed But You May Want To Wait For The Foldable
Popular tech-focused trade show IFA — held annually in Berlin — is making a major comeback this year. IFA 2022, as this year's edition of the trade show is known, will likely become the venue for several significant product announcements. The confirmed product announcements expected at IFA 2022 include new foldable notebooks from Asus' Zenbook Fold series, home appliances and monitors from LG, and similar products from Samsung. In addition, Qualcomm may also have some interesting announcements to make at the event — although we do not expect the chipmaker to announce any flagship-grade mobile chipsets at IFA.
Engadget
Meta's VR headsets will continue using Qualcomm chips for the foreseeable future
Meta will continue to use Qualcomm's chips in its Quest line of virtual reality headsets and the two companies are teaming up to build "customized" chipsets, Qualcomm announced at IFA 2022. "We’re working with Qualcomm Technologies on customized virtual reality chipsets — powered by Snapdragon XR platforms and technology — for our future roadmap of Quest products," said Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in the press release.
RELATED PEOPLE
T-Mobile grabs Meta's Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses to help you capture life
T-Mobile has announced its pick up of Meta's Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses. The lenses can be paired with smartphones on T-Mobile's network, capture photos with its dual 5MP lens, and capture 60-seconds worth of video per shot.
CNBC
Meta and Qualcomm strike deal to make custom virtual reality chips for metaverse applications
Meta and Qualcomm are teaming up to develop custom chipsets for virtual reality products. The two U.S. technology giants have signed a multi-year agreement "to collaborate on a new era of spatial computing," powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon extended reality (XR) platforms. Since its rebrand in 2021, the Facebook parent has...
Arm sues Qualcomm and Nuvia, demands chips be destroyed
Arm has filed a lawsuit against chip giant Qualcomm and its subsidiary Nuvia, for breaching license agreements and trademark infringement. The Cambridge-based company is looking to force Nuvia to destroy one of its designs, the Nuvia Phoenix core, as well as getting an injunction against the alleged trademark infringement and "fair compensation".
Phone Arena
Amazon is selling Samsung's Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra at some of their lowest prices ever
Completely and predictably overshadowed by the hot new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 over the last few weeks, Samsung's latest "conventional" ultra-high-end phones are back in the spotlight today all of a sudden thanks to some... surprising Amazon offers. These are by far the best Labor Day...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Qualcomm strikes deal to produce tech component for Meta's VR products
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Tech giant Qualcomm is joining forces with Facebook's parent company Meta to develop custom chipsets for the social media giant's virtual reality products, officials said Friday. Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed the new partnership at the IFA technology show in Berlin.
notebookcheck.net
Mate 50 series: Huawei touts the flagship smartphones as truly cutting-edge mobile devices ahead of their launch
Huawei typically backs the latest generation of its Mate line of flagship devices as super-premium phablets with the most innovative features possible. The recent changes in the OEM's fortunes notwithstanding, it now asserts that the upcoming 50 series will be no different. The company has now confirmed variable apertures for their XMAGE cameras outright, although it remains content to only hints at more unique specs also rumored to be found in the iPhone 14 series.
Android Authority
No Google, no worry: Huawei brings new phones and more to IFA 2022
Huawei has launched two new phones, a laptop, a tablet, and a medically-certified smartwatch in Europe. Huawei took to IFA 2022 — the ongoing tech fest in Berlin — to announce a range of new devices for the international markets. The Chinese tech firm has suffered quite a blow since its US ban. Once a smartphone powerhouse globally, Huawei is now fighting for a slice of the pie even in its home country. That said, the tech maker is still very much inclined towards launching new phones internationally, even though they don’t come with Google services.
NFL・
CNET
Apple iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: Big Changes Expected for the 2022 Phones
Apple's new iPhone 14 line is expected to have its big reveal at the company's "Far Out" event on Sept. 7. This is where the 2022 iPhone series is expected to launch, and rumors further point to the iPhone 14 getting a Sept. 16 release date. But of course, nothing is official just yet.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Verge
Samsung’s Galaxy A23 brings 5G and a 120Hz display to the US for less than $300
Samsung is bringing the Galaxy A23 5G to the US today, providing fast 5G connectivity and a 120Hz full HD display for just under $300. The US release only includes a single color (black), with prices starting from $299.99 at AT&T, T-Mobile, and elsewhere. It was previously announced that this handset would also hit the Taiwanese market in blue and peach versions in addition to black.
makeuseof.com
How to Maximize the Charging Speed on Your Samsung Phone With Bixby Routines
Smartphones today are supporting increasingly fast charging speeds, but some brands prioritize it more than others. We've already seen more than 120W charging on some Android phones, yet Samsung only allows 45W on its S22 Ultra while the mid-range Galaxy A series is limited to 25W. Although that's not slow...
NFL・
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the most wanted iPhone in the fall
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Production and shipment data for display panels used in Apple'siPhone 14 lineup indicates Apple expects high demand for its iPhone 14 Pro models in the fall.
notebookcheck.net
IFA 2022 | Bose teases a next-gen audio line-up powered by Qualcomm S5 Audio SoCs
Bose has come to IFA 2022 to confirm that it has a new hardware line-up including earbuds, headphones, soundbars and speakers on the way. Then again, only some of their internals are now known for sure, as they are all confirmed as basd on the Qualcomm S5 Audio series of chipsets.
Google and Qualcomm tease satellite connectivity for Android phones
T-Mobile and SpaceX recently teamed up and announced efforts to end network dead zones for good using low-orbit satellites. Further, Apple is rumored to include satellite connectivity for emergency SOS in at least some iPhone 14 models due to launch on September 7. Given the push toward satellite connectivity, it is only a matter of time before Android smartphone makers also get involved. To make things easier for them, Hiroshi Lockheimer—SVP of Android and other Google services—has confirmed that the next Android release will have satellite support baked in.
Android Authority
HMD wants to 'redefine mobile phone ownership' with a new subscription service
A new Nokia phone is the flagbearer of HMD's new Circular smartphone subscription model. HMD Global has launched a new smartphone subscription service called Circular. It allows Nokia phone owners to invest in charitable and environment-friendly causes by keeping their phones longer. HMD has also launched new Nokia phones that’ll...
Android Authority
Cyberattack on Samsung compromises personal information of US users
A recent data breach over at Samsung may have compromised personal information. Samsung was hit by a cyberattack in late July. On August 4, the company found that the cyberattack had compromised the personal information of some of its customers. The attack may have revealed customer names, contact and demographic...
Comments / 0