Business

tipranks.com

What Is the Qualcomm-Meta Agreement All About?

Qualcomm is teaming up with Meta on VR technology. In the meantime, analysts are seeing a major upside in these stocks. Chip manufacturer Qualcomm (QCOM) (GB:0QZ3) has joined hands with social media giant Meta Platforms (META) for the production of custom chips. Under the multi-year agreement, Qualcomm will provide custom chips for Meta’s Quest VR headsets.
SlashGear

Honor 70 Revealed But You May Want To Wait For The Foldable

Popular tech-focused trade show IFA — held annually in Berlin — is making a major comeback this year. IFA 2022, as this year's edition of the trade show is known, will likely become the venue for several significant product announcements. The confirmed product announcements expected at IFA 2022 include new foldable notebooks from Asus' Zenbook Fold series, home appliances and monitors from LG, and similar products from Samsung. In addition, Qualcomm may also have some interesting announcements to make at the event — although we do not expect the chipmaker to announce any flagship-grade mobile chipsets at IFA.
Engadget

Meta's VR headsets will continue using Qualcomm chips for the foreseeable future

Meta will continue to use Qualcomm's chips in its Quest line of virtual reality headsets and the two companies are teaming up to build "customized" chipsets, Qualcomm announced at IFA 2022. "We’re working with Qualcomm Technologies on customized virtual reality chipsets — powered by Snapdragon XR platforms and technology — for our future roadmap of Quest products," said Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in the press release.
Phil Hughes
TechRadar

Arm sues Qualcomm and Nuvia, demands chips be destroyed

Arm has filed a lawsuit against chip giant Qualcomm and its subsidiary Nuvia, for breaching license agreements and trademark infringement. The Cambridge-based company is looking to force Nuvia to destroy one of its designs, the Nuvia Phoenix core, as well as getting an injunction against the alleged trademark infringement and "fair compensation".
UPI News

Qualcomm strikes deal to produce tech component for Meta's VR products

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Tech giant Qualcomm is joining forces with Facebook's parent company Meta to develop custom chipsets for the social media giant's virtual reality products, officials said Friday. Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed the new partnership at the IFA technology show in Berlin.
notebookcheck.net

Mate 50 series: Huawei touts the flagship smartphones as truly cutting-edge mobile devices ahead of their launch

Huawei typically backs the latest generation of its Mate line of flagship devices as super-premium phablets with the most innovative features possible. The recent changes in the OEM's fortunes notwithstanding, it now asserts that the upcoming 50 series will be no different. The company has now confirmed variable apertures for their XMAGE cameras outright, although it remains content to only hints at more unique specs also rumored to be found in the iPhone 14 series.
Android Authority

No Google, no worry: Huawei brings new phones and more to IFA 2022

Huawei has launched two new phones, a laptop, a tablet, and a medically-certified smartwatch in Europe. Huawei took to IFA 2022 — the ongoing tech fest in Berlin — to announce a range of new devices for the international markets. The Chinese tech firm has suffered quite a blow since its US ban. Once a smartphone powerhouse globally, Huawei is now fighting for a slice of the pie even in its home country. That said, the tech maker is still very much inclined towards launching new phones internationally, even though they don’t come with Google services.
The Verge

Samsung’s Galaxy A23 brings 5G and a 120Hz display to the US for less than $300

Samsung is bringing the Galaxy A23 5G to the US today, providing fast 5G connectivity and a 120Hz full HD display for just under $300. The US release only includes a single color (black), with prices starting from $299.99 at AT&T, T-Mobile, and elsewhere. It was previously announced that this handset would also hit the Taiwanese market in blue and peach versions in addition to black.
makeuseof.com

How to Maximize the Charging Speed on Your Samsung Phone With Bixby Routines

Smartphones today are supporting increasingly fast charging speeds, but some brands prioritize it more than others. We've already seen more than 120W charging on some Android phones, yet Samsung only allows 45W on its S22 Ultra while the mid-range Galaxy A series is limited to 25W. Although that's not slow...
Apple Insider

iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the most wanted iPhone in the fall

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Production and shipment data for display panels used in Apple'siPhone 14 lineup indicates Apple expects high demand for its iPhone 14 Pro models in the fall.
Android Police

Google and Qualcomm tease satellite connectivity for Android phones

T-Mobile and SpaceX recently teamed up and announced efforts to end network dead zones for good using low-orbit satellites. Further, Apple is rumored to include satellite connectivity for emergency SOS in at least some iPhone 14 models due to launch on September 7. Given the push toward satellite connectivity, it is only a matter of time before Android smartphone makers also get involved. To make things easier for them, Hiroshi Lockheimer—SVP of Android and other Google services—has confirmed that the next Android release will have satellite support baked in.
Android Authority

HMD wants to 'redefine mobile phone ownership' with a new subscription service

A new Nokia phone is the flagbearer of HMD's new Circular smartphone subscription model. HMD Global has launched a new smartphone subscription service called Circular. It allows Nokia phone owners to invest in charitable and environment-friendly causes by keeping their phones longer. HMD has also launched new Nokia phones that’ll...
Android Authority

Cyberattack on Samsung compromises personal information of US users

A recent data breach over at Samsung may have compromised personal information. Samsung was hit by a cyberattack in late July. On August 4, the company found that the cyberattack had compromised the personal information of some of its customers. The attack may have revealed customer names, contact and demographic...
