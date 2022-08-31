ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 28

Toya Marshall
3d ago

I just wish folks stop even talking about him and putting him in the news and giving him all this attention. he's just ridiculous! and contrary to what he thinks he cant be everywhere when he's needed especially when these babies get older and get more involved in different things

Reply
9
Kristen Almonte
3d ago

Vivica is 🎯 The key is in the same house, which he is not. You can father children but now someone has to do the raising. And he is not doing that.

Reply
12
Shelina Conyers
3d ago

What about these children when they get older. He want be at every child's home when in need. I'm thinking about the kids thoughts and feelings later on in life. My grandmother use to say, "Think with the correct Head, not with the wrong Head."

Reply(2)
7
Related
Black Enterprise

Latifah’s Had It Up 2 Here! Queen Latifah Talks About Having a No-Death Clause In Her Contract

Queen Latifah is all about keeping her career alive as much as she is about her staying alive in films to make it to future sequels. According to BuzzFeed, the mega rap star turned Hollywood actress has a no-death clause in her film contracts. She was inspired to maintain a successfully booked and busy career after her epic death in the 1996 heist film Set It Off.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Syleena Johnson
Person
Claudia Jordan
Person
Lisaraye Mccoy
Person
Nick Cannon
Person
Vivica A. Fox
Page Six

Nick Cannon reveals Brittany Bell is pregnant with their 3rd baby, his 10th

Another baby for Brittany Bell and Nick Cannon! The “Wild ‘N Out” host, 41, revealed on Wednesday that the 34-year-old model is pregnant with their third child together, his tenth. “Time Stopped and This Happened. #Sunshine #SonRISE,” Cannon captioned an Instagram video that featured their maternity shoot. Bell posed topless in the photos, sporting a white skirt with her bare baby bump on display. Later in the shoot, the Pepperdine University grad rocked an unbuttoned coat. She also wore a pink crop top and matching pants. The duo, who talked and laughed during the shoot, concluded with family snaps with son Golden, 5, and daughter...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Chris Rock's Brother Tony Says 'There Was a Genuine Friendship' with Will Smith Before Oscar Slap

Tony Rock spoke out after being mentioned by name in Will Smith's video apology to Chris Rock. In a video posted to his social media accounts July 29, Will, 53, apologized to Chris, 57, four months after hitting him onstage at the Oscars. Will had previously apologized in a statement shared after the incident, saying he "reacted emotionally" after Chris' joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head (she lives with alopecia).
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Fatherhood#Men S Health
BET

Colin Kaepernick And Nessa Diab Celebrate The Birth of Their First Child Together!

Congratulations to Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab! The couple recently took to Instagram to announce the birth of their first child together. See the surprise announcement!. "I thought long and hard about sharing our life-changing news today," Nessa captioned a family photo with their newborn. "I decided to do so because today is the first day in a few weeks where I stepped out for work with a new life title - MOM!"
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Fizz Talks Omarion Learning Of Apryl Jones Romance When He Dropped Off Their Kids

Last week, Drink Champs fired off a trailer that featured several upcoming guests. Gangsta Boo, Talib Kweli, Issa Rae, Rowdy Rebel, and more are slated for unforgettable appearances, but today (August 12), we're highlighting a sneak peek at the episode with three members of B2K. There has been ongoing animosity between J Boog, Fizz, Raz B, and Omarion—we saw much of that following O's Verzuz—and it all seemed to come to a head when Fizz began dating Apryl Jones.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Essence

Boris Kodjoe And Nicole Ari Parker On 'Continuously Evolving' After 17 Years Of Marriage, Raising Teenagers And Being Present As A Family

The stars open up about their latest partnership, their family dynamic, and what keeps them bonded as a couple after nearly two decades together. Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe may be big Hollywood stars, but their busy schedules don’t keep the pair from prioritizing quality time — with their kids, Sophie, 17 and Nicholas, 15, and with one another. The two are sometimes lucky enough to even work together, including on their recent Lifetime movie Safe Space, which Nicole starred in and Boris directed.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy