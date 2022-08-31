Read full article on original website
Toya Marshall
3d ago
I just wish folks stop even talking about him and putting him in the news and giving him all this attention. he's just ridiculous! and contrary to what he thinks he cant be everywhere when he's needed especially when these babies get older and get more involved in different things
Kristen Almonte
3d ago
Vivica is 🎯 The key is in the same house, which he is not. You can father children but now someone has to do the raising. And he is not doing that.
Shelina Conyers
3d ago
What about these children when they get older. He want be at every child's home when in need. I'm thinking about the kids thoughts and feelings later on in life. My grandmother use to say, "Think with the correct Head, not with the wrong Head."
