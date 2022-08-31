The South Florida Bulls and the BYU Cougars will face off at 4 p.m. ET Sept. 3 at Raymond James Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. Returning after a rocky 2-10 year, the Bulls are aiming to prove that the past does not define them. On the other hand, after a 10-3 record last season and an appearance in the Independence Bowl, BYU is coming in with an eye to spark another quality season.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO