CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia women’s lacrosse head coach Julie Myers announced the addition of Ally Kennedy to her staff as an assistant coach. “I am thrilled to welcome Ally Kennedy to Virginia as part of our women’s lacrosse staff,” Myers said. “Ally is one of the top midfielders for the US National Team and has performed at the highest levels of the game. Her playing experience and youthful energy will be a true asset to the program. Ally will primarily work with our draw team and attackers. Her skillset will help us to generate fast-break opportunities, control the tempo of the game and win draws. We cannot wait to get started.”

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO