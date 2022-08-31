Read full article on original website
Virginia Opens Tony Elliott Era With 34-17 Win Over Richmond
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia football opened the 2022 season and the Tony Elliott era with a 34-17 win over Richmond on Saturday afternoon at Scott Stadium. The Cavaliers amassed 505 total yards and had five different players reach the end zone in the win. UVA had 259 yards rushing and 246 yards passing. Quarterback Brennan Armstrong threw two touchdowns and rushed for 105 yards with a touchdown.
Hoos Look to Start on Good Note
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Saturday at Scott Stadium, head coach Tony Elliott won’t be the only one representing the University of Virginia in a football game for the first time. Others include the Cavaliers’ coordinators—Des Kitchings (offense), John Rudzinski (defense) and Keith Gaither (special teams)—and transfers Kam Butler, Paul Akere, Jack Camper, Devontae Davis, John Paul Flores, Chico Bennett Jr. and Daniel Sparks. Assistant coaches Curome Cox, Kevin Downing and Taylor Lamb are new too. And then there’s true freshman McKale Boley, who’s expected to start at offensive tackle for UVA in its 12:30 p.m. clash with Richmond.
Cavaliers Roll Past James Madison at Home
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Powered by an electrifying offensive performance, Virginia (2-1-0) defeated James Madison (1-2-0) by a score of 3-0 to secure the team’s second consecutive victory Thursday night (Sept. 1) at Klöckner Stadium. Goals (Assists) 17’ – Virginia: Leo Afonso (Unassisted) 65’ – Virginia:...
Second-Half Goals Push No. 5 Virginia Past JMU
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 5 Virginia women’s soccer team (5-0-0) posted its fourth consecutive shutout on Thursday (Sept. 1) as the Cavaliers used a pair of second-half goals to defeat James Madison (3-1-1) by a score of 2-0 at Klöckner Stadium. GOALS. 47’ – UVA: Haley...
Watch Virginia vs. Richmond: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Virginia Cavaliers will play against a Division II opponent, the Richmond Spiders, in an early-season tune-up on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET at David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium. The Cavaliers struggled last year, ending up 6-6. How To Watch. When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET. Where:...
WATCH: UVA Football Reveals All-Orange Uniforms for 2022 Season Opener
UVA football will wear a brand new all-orange uniform combo against Richmond on Saturday
Cavaliers Continue Road Swing at Xavier Tournament
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia volleyball team (2-1) travels to Cincinnati, Ohio this weekend to compete in a four-team round robin at Xavier University, where the Cavaliers will face the Musketeers (3-0), Purdue Fort Wayne (2-1) and Eastern Michigan (0-3) at the Cintas Center. UVA and Xavier will square off on Friday (Sept. 2) at 6 p.m. before challenging the Mastodons and the Eagles at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., respectively, on Saturday (Sept. 3).
WHSV EndZone - Week 2: Waynesboro vs. Stuarts Draft
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rivals Waynesboro and Stuarts Draft square off in week two.
Football Friday 2022: Week 2 Scores (9/2/22)
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — #ABC13FootballFriday. Scores for Week 2 - September 2, 2022 (Home teams listed second, winning team in BOLD) Abingdon 13, Christiansburg 22 (FINAL/THURSDAY) Staunton 40 Covington 7. Magna Vista 35 Dan River 14. E. Montgomery 0, Rural Retreat 39 (FINAL/THURSDAY) E.C. Glass 56 Gretna 6. Patrick...
Sambach Named to ANNIKA Award Watch List
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia sophomore golfer Amanda Sambach (Pinehurst, N.C.) is one of 25 players named to the 2023 ANNIKA Award Watch List. The Annika Award is presented annually to the nation’s most outstanding female collegiate golfer. An honorable mention All-American as a freshman, Sambach led UVA with...
Ally Kennedy Named Women’s Lacrosse Assistant Coach
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia women’s lacrosse head coach Julie Myers announced the addition of Ally Kennedy to her staff as an assistant coach. “I am thrilled to welcome Ally Kennedy to Virginia as part of our women’s lacrosse staff,” Myers said. “Ally is one of the top midfielders for the US National Team and has performed at the highest levels of the game. Her playing experience and youthful energy will be a true asset to the program. Ally will primarily work with our draw team and attackers. Her skillset will help us to generate fast-break opportunities, control the tempo of the game and win draws. We cannot wait to get started.”
How to watch James Madison vs. Middle Tenn.: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Last Season Records: James Madison 12-2; Middle Tenn. 7-6 The James Madison Dukes and the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders will face off at 6 p.m. ET Sept. 3 at Showker Field at Bridgeforth Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. James Madison finished last year at 12-2 and will now try to light the spark for another quality season. Meanwhile, Middle Tenn. was on the positive side of .500 (7-6) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.
Winchester, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Harrisonburg High School football team will have a game with John Handley High School on September 03, 2022, 10:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Did Tony Elliott forget where he came from?
It seems as though Tony Elliott might have forgotten where he came from. Clemson fans might be surprised to hear what the longtime Clemson assistant, and new Virginia head coach, had to say regarding (...)
Cougars fall short to the Staunton Storm
COVINGTON, Va. – Staunton Storm brought the fire to Covington on Friday night. The Storm kept Covington driving, and the Cougars made some impressive defensive plays, but they fell short. The Storm was victorious, with a final score of 40-7.
Kline’s Dairy Bar opens sixth location in Lynchburg; plans for store in Richmond area
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The Kline family tradition grows in Virginia with the opening of a sixth location of Kline’s Dairy Bar – this one in Lynchburg. The Lynchburg location officially opened to the public on Aug. 24. “With...
New ACHS cheer coach encourages ‘engagement’ in the sport
Ashley Christian recently was named the new head coach of the varsity cheerleading squad at Appomattox County High School (ACHS). She is quite familiar with the Raider cheer program, having spent the last six years as junior varsity coach. Christian replaces Jean Bowman, who decided to not return as varsity...
Mike Williams promoted to Harrisonburg building official
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Mike Williams, Harrisonburg’s deputy building official since 2016, has been named the city’s new building official, effective immediately. Williams has worked in the city’s community development department for 17 years. He previously worked in...
Inscription removed from Whispering Wall on UVA Grounds
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A part of the Whispering Wall at the University of Virginia has officially been removed. The bricks on the wall that contained an inscription to confederate soldier Frank Hume are now gone. This removal has been in the works for a little more than a year.
Waynesboro branch of VMNH is “a rebirth” for the city
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Glavé & Holmes Architecture of Richmond will design the Waynesboro branch of the Virginia Museum of Natural History. “They’re going to be with us from today until the day we open,” said Joe Keiper, Executive Director...
