Albertsons Companies Expands Voluntary Recall of Select ReadyMeals Seafood Products Due to Undeclared Allergens

U.S. Food and Drug Administration
St. James Smokehouse Voluntary Recalls Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon 4oz (Lot# 123172) Because Of Possible Health Risk
When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company. Summary. FDA Publish Date:. Product Type:. Food & Beverages. Foodborne Illness. Reason for Announcement:. Listeria monocytogenes. Company Name:. St....
