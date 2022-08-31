ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Study says bullying may involve excluding students socially

By Mallika Marshall, MD
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17pvFO_0hd8SSVi00

Bullying may involve excluding students socially, new study says 01:34

BOSTON - Bullying is going to be a big topic of discussion as kids head back to class, but sometimes it's not easy to recognize.

When you think of bullying, you often think of a schoolyard bully, someone who pushes, shoves or even makes verbal threats to another child. But researchers say bullying more often comes in the form of something called "relational aggression" or excluding peers from group activities or spreading false rumors about them, which can be just as damaging as physical assault.

In a recent study , researchers asked more than 14,000 U.S. students in middle and high school whether they agreed or disagreed with statements like "A little teasing does not hurt anyone," or "I don't care what mean things kids say as long as it's not about me," or "When I'm mad at someone, I get back by not letting them be in my friend group anymore." They found that some kids didn't see themselves as engaging in these bullying behaviors even if they themselves were excluding others. Some kids admitted to shutting others out as a way to become more popular. And there were some so-called bystanders who don't engage in the behavior but don't necessarily speak out when they see it happening.

Researchers say parents and teachers can help discourage "relational aggression" by rewarding kids when they are respectful and inclusive of others.

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Harvard psychologists have been studying what it takes to raise 'good' kids. Here are 6 tips.

Raising children is no easy task, and the advent of technology hasn't made it any easier. Parents want the best for their children and it's important to equip them to live on their own as adults. Everyone is developing their own secrets of parenting in this digital age, and sometimes the focus on parenting styles can chip away at the core of what parents should be focusing on. Harvard researchers studied the core principles of parenting and say a lot of it comes down to teaching kids kindness and empathy. Here are six key principles that they believe are crucial as far as raising kids goes:
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

How Adult Bullying Spreads to Children

Adult bullying of children can have a lasting negative effect on their mental and physical health. Researchers find elevated levels of cortisol, depression, and memory issues in bullied children. Teachers who bully children, in particular, can negatively change school culture, leading to the development of more bullying. Adults need to...
KIDS
UPI News

Depression common in moms of kids with autism but doesn't worsen kids' behavior

While half of mothers of children with autism suffer symptoms of depression, a new study has discovered that did not raise the risk of behavioral problems for their kids. It was both a surprising and heartening finding, said first study author Danielle Roubinov, an assistant professor in the department of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the University of California, San Francisco.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying#Relational Aggression#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues
CBS Boston

People with type A blood have slightly higher stroke risk, researchers say

BOSTON - Could your blood type put you at a higher risk of stroke at an early age? The number of people experiencing a stroke at an early age is rising but it is unclear why. In an attempt to answer this question, researchers at the University of Maryland looked at 48 prior studies and found that people with blood type A were at a 16-percent higher risk of having a stroke before the age of 60, and people with blood type O had a 12-percent lower risk than people with other blood types.Keep in mind, the increased risk associated with type A blood was small, so people with this blood type should not worry about having an early stroke. But scientists want to investigate further to see why there appears to be an association.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
psychologytoday.com

The Mental Health Effects of "Ghosting"

While ghosting is hardly new, it has become increasingly common due to the intersection of social media, technology, and relationships. There has been limited empirical research on ghosting and its various potential effects on mental-emotional health and well-being. The negative effects on mental and emotional well-being of ghosting, for those...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
CBS Boston

More Massachusetts schools ban cell phones in classrooms this year

WILLIAMSTOWN - Some Massachusetts schools are giving cell phones a break this year. Phones have been banned at the Buxton School in Williamstown in western Massachusetts. The boarding school will not allow students or teachers to have them on campus."I don't think we need to wait any longer to see enough evidence of the mental health toll these devices are taking on teenagers," senior director Franny Shuker-Haines told WBZ-TV.She calls the apps addictive and thinks they create division. "Social media, especially social media as its delivered by the smartphone, asks for exactly the opposite attributes," said Shuker-Haines. "You're...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
ScienceBlog.com

Social exclusion more common form of bullying than physical, verbal aggression

Bullying is typically portrayed in popular culture as either physical aggression, such as pushing and kicking, or verbal aggression, such as threats and derogatory insults. However, a new study at the University of Missouri highlights the damaging social and emotional toll caused by “relational aggression,” which is the most common form of bullying and involves socially excluding peers from group activities and spreading harmful rumors.
SOCIETY
MedicalXpress

Positive neighbor involvement important if teens don't develop mother-child bond

Teens who live in neighborhoods with trusted, engaged adults can still develop critical social skills that were not nurtured early in life, according to a new University of Michigan study. Previous studies have shown the importance of early mother-child bonding that contributes to teens having social skills, such as positive...
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

Why It's Harder to Pay Attention When Adolescence Begins

With the onset of adolescence, more mental slippage (inattention) often occurs. Changes in the adolescent, and in her or his growing world of experience, create more complexity of life to encompass. The young person is not suffering so much from attention deficit than from attention overload. Parents can coach key...
KIDS
Phys.org

New research reveals 'shameful' extent of child poverty in New Zealand

The University of Otago-led study, published today in the New Zealand Medical Journal, involved 168 12-year-olds wearing automatic cameras for four days. The innovative Kids'Cam cameras took a photo every seven seconds, exposing the impacts of child poverty in multiple ways—less access to healthy food and educational resources, poorer housing and fewer opportunities for structured physical activity.
SOCIETY
Psych Centra

PTSD and its Effects on Marriage

People with PTSD can experience difficulty in marriage. But with informed support, they can overcome symptoms and experience a fulfilling relationship. As challenging as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) can be for the person experiencing it, it can also be hard for those around them. Some of the symptoms of PTSD involve issues with components of a healthy connection, such as:
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Reducing Social Isolation Isn’t Rocket Science, or Is It?

Social connection is vitally important to mental and physical health. Individuals need to take the risks of social isolation as seriously for their own health and safety as NASA does for astronauts. NASA CONNECT strategies help people combat social isolation in their own lives. When you think about the dangers...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
72K+
Followers
26K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy