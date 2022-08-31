Read full article on original website
You Can Legally Buy Recreational Marijuana At These 6 Shops In WNY Now
New York State is getting closer to allowing legal adult-use recreational dispensaries to open, but it's still in the process of setting up the infrastructure. Licensed hemp farms around the state have already been growing marijuana. The application process is now open for legal recreational dispensaries. It will remain open for a month, closing on September 26, 2022. Up to 150 licenses will be granted around the state, based on the population of the area.
wwnytv.com
Hochul reminds new concealed carry laws are in effect
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Governor Kathy Hochul is reminding New Yorkers of new concealed carry laws that are now in effect. In response to the U.S Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the state’s open carry laws, the governor signed the Concealed Carry Improvement Act. The laws...
New semi-automatic rifle law to go into effect
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Starting September 4th, you must be 21 or older to buy a semi-automatic riffle and must have a semi-automatic license to do so. However, if you are under 21 and already have this type of gun, you can keep it without getting a license. “Coming up to this, we’ve seen incredible sales,” said […]
What Went On In Building 23 of New York State’s Infamous ‘Lobotomy Hospital?’
There once was a revolutionary psychiatric center in Brentwood, New York, notorious for treating certain patients by drilling a hole in their head to treat their mental illnesses. Abandoned buildings, a brick silo and a graveyard filled with former patients are about all that remains of the 'Lobotomy Hospital', Pilgrim State Hospital.
Steuben County Sheriffs thoughts on Gun Laws
ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- As of yesterday, the new gun laws have gone into effect in New York State. To see how the residents of Steuben County have been handling the change, 18 News spoke with Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard to get his thoughts. One of the biggest things he noted is that he’s already […]
WKTV
Prison workers rally in Whitesboro calling on legislators to repeal HALT Act
WHITESBORO, N.Y. – Members of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association union finished up five days of rallies with a final event in Whitesboro Friday pushing for the repeal of the HALT Act. The Humane Alternatives to Long-Term Solitary Confinement Act limits the time inmates...
FL Radio Group
AG James Wants Certain Credit Card Info Shared with Law Enforcement
New York Attorney General Letitia James is joining California Attorney General Rob Bonta in calling on credit card companies to share certain purchases with law enforcement. James and Bonta are urging American Express, Mastercard, and Visa to create a merchant category code (MCC) for all gun sales and to flag what they call “suspicious activity, such as large purchases of guns or ammunition, for law enforcement agencies.”
Concealed carry aspect concerns attorney
As New York’s new gun laws take effect, one area attorney says one particular aspect of the new law has him concerned over the possibility of warrantless searches.
wskg.org
Police seeing more drug overdoses at the New York State Fair
WRVO – State Police are seeing the number of drug overdoses at the State Fair on the rise this year. Even before opening day, State Police spokesman Jack Keller said troopers were responding to overdoses on the fairgrounds. “We had about four or five on the grounds, even before...
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces State Police, Local Law Enforcement to Crack Down on Impaired Driving this Labor Day Weekend
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that State Police and local law enforcement will be out in force through Labor Day weekend as part of the national "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" DWI campaign. The enforcement period begins on Friday, September 2, 2022 and runs through Monday, September 5, 2022.
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York attorney general calls on credit card companies to categorize gun sales
New York Attorney General Letitia James and California Attorney General Rob Bonta sent a letter to three major credit card companies Friday urging them to create a specific category for all gun and ammunition sales. James and Bonta wrote MasterCard, Visa and American Express asking for a new merchant category...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Big turnout for Sullivan County meeting on state gun laws
Sullivan County legislators called a special meeting to hear from community members and brief them about the new gun laws signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul earlier this summer that took effect this week. Some expressed frustration during a public comment period. “All the gun violence seems to happen in gun-free...
Is it Legal to Ride a Bike Without a Helmet in New York State?
My friend and I were having a conversation the other day about riding bicycles, something neither one of us has done in years. We were discussing how when we were kids bicycle helmets were unheard of. Seriously, I’m pretty sure they weren’t even invented yet. Anyway, she said something about hating the idea of having to wear a helmet if we ever did decide to ride, which I’m pretty sure is not going to happen.
Fire Departments About To Get Big Money Across New York State
There is something special about the brave men and women who choose to volunteer to become firefighters. While most people run from smoke and fire, these individuals are heading in to save and protect human life and property. It is a calling that is nothing short of heroic. But across...
New York State Makes This Big Change in How You Can Hunt Turkeys
Have you already started to make plans for New York State Turkey Season? The Fall 2022 season begins on either October 1, October 15, or November 1, depending on where you are located in New York. Are you up-to-date on the changes that have been implemented for the 2022 season?
Lawmakers react to new “sensitive locations” gun law
Libraries, stadiums and public parks - these are just some of the sensitive locations where it’s now illegal to conceal and carry; that new law starting Thursday. Capitol Correspondent, Amal Tlaige spoke with lawmakers and got their reaction
One Upstate College Decides It’s High Time For A New Minor
Saying you minored in cannabis at college does feel like a punch line from a lame 90s-00s bro movie. The joke gets a little less funny when you realize cannabis is becoming a booming business in a time where other industries are lagging behind. Grandview Research predicts that cannabis will be a $40 billion industry in America by 2030.
New York lawmaker proposes bill that would prevent student loan forgiveness from state tax
The bill's sponsor, Queens Democrat and Senate Deputy Majority Leader, Michael Gianaris says this bill would give people peace of mind that the money can't be taxed.
wutv29.com
State GOP candidates call for statewide changes to public safety
BUFFALO, N.Y. – The Republican candidate for governor and his running mate, along with the Republican candidate for New York’s 23rd District were in Buffalo today calling for statewide changes to public safety and criminal justice reform. “I think the governor should be interested in knowing that so...
Water Grant Employees Actually Worked for Former NY Gov. Cuomo
U.S. prosecutors say they found the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation had falsely certified that several people were working at the state agency in support of a federal water-quality improvement grant and being paid for that job when they were actually doing unrelated work for former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office.
