ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

You Can Legally Buy Recreational Marijuana At These 6 Shops In WNY Now

New York State is getting closer to allowing legal adult-use recreational dispensaries to open, but it's still in the process of setting up the infrastructure. Licensed hemp farms around the state have already been growing marijuana. The application process is now open for legal recreational dispensaries. It will remain open for a month, closing on September 26, 2022. Up to 150 licenses will be granted around the state, based on the population of the area.
POLITICS
wwnytv.com

Hochul reminds new concealed carry laws are in effect

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Governor Kathy Hochul is reminding New Yorkers of new concealed carry laws that are now in effect. In response to the U.S Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the state’s open carry laws, the governor signed the Concealed Carry Improvement Act. The laws...
POLITICS
WETM 18 News

New semi-automatic rifle law to go into effect

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Starting September 4th, you must be 21 or older to buy a semi-automatic riffle and must have a semi-automatic license to do so. However, if you are under 21 and already have this type of gun, you can keep it without getting a license. “Coming up to this, we’ve seen incredible sales,” said […]
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
WETM 18 News

Steuben County Sheriffs thoughts on Gun Laws

ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- As of yesterday, the new gun laws have gone into effect in New York State. To see how the residents of Steuben County have been handling the change, 18 News spoke with Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard to get his thoughts. One of the biggest things he noted is that he’s already […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

AG James Wants Certain Credit Card Info Shared with Law Enforcement

New York Attorney General Letitia James is joining California Attorney General Rob Bonta in calling on credit card companies to share certain purchases with law enforcement. James and Bonta are urging American Express, Mastercard, and Visa to create a merchant category code (MCC) for all gun sales and to flag what they call “suspicious activity, such as large purchases of guns or ammunition, for law enforcement agencies.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concealed Carry#Vehicles#Amusement Park#Politics State#Politics Governor#New York Police Supply
wskg.org

Police seeing more drug overdoses at the New York State Fair

WRVO – State Police are seeing the number of drug overdoses at the State Fair on the rise this year. Even before opening day, State Police spokesman Jack Keller said troopers were responding to overdoses on the fairgrounds. “We had about four or five on the grounds, even before...
PUBLIC SAFETY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Big turnout for Sullivan County meeting on state gun laws

Sullivan County legislators called a special meeting to hear from community members and brief them about the new gun laws signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul earlier this summer that took effect this week. Some expressed frustration during a public comment period. “All the gun violence seems to happen in gun-free...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Developmental Disabilities
101.5 WPDH

Is it Legal to Ride a Bike Without a Helmet in New York State?

My friend and I were having a conversation the other day about riding bicycles, something neither one of us has done in years. We were discussing how when we were kids bicycle helmets were unheard of. Seriously, I’m pretty sure they weren’t even invented yet. Anyway, she said something about hating the idea of having to wear a helmet if we ever did decide to ride, which I’m pretty sure is not going to happen.
BIKING
96.1 The Eagle

One Upstate College Decides It’s High Time For A New Minor

Saying you minored in cannabis at college does feel like a punch line from a lame 90s-00s bro movie. The joke gets a little less funny when you realize cannabis is becoming a booming business in a time where other industries are lagging behind. Grandview Research predicts that cannabis will be a $40 billion industry in America by 2030.
AGRICULTURE
wutv29.com

State GOP candidates call for statewide changes to public safety

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The Republican candidate for governor and his running mate, along with the Republican candidate for New York’s 23rd District were in Buffalo today calling for statewide changes to public safety and criminal justice reform. “I think the governor should be interested in knowing that so...
BUFFALO, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Water Grant Employees Actually Worked for Former NY Gov. Cuomo

U.S. prosecutors say they found the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation had falsely certified that several people were working at the state agency in support of a federal water-quality improvement grant and being paid for that job when they were actually doing unrelated work for former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy