LAUSD, CSBA and others call on Newsom to veto bill requiring schools to buy mostly US-grown food

One day after the California Legislature passed Senate Bill 490, a bill requiring California K-12 schools, community colleges and California State Universities to purchase mostly U.S.-grown food for school-provided meals, Los Angeles Unified superintendent Alberto Carvalho, the California School Boards Association and others are calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to veto it.
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Judge Throws Out Boudin Lawsuit Against Serial ADA Suit Filer

A San Francisco Superior Court judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by former DA Chesa Boudin and Los Angeles DA George Gascon against a San Diego-based law firm that they said had filed thousands of "abusive, baseless" ADA lawsuits. The judge said the firm, regardless of the merit of its cases, was shielded from civil liability, but could still be charged criminally, if such charges are warranted. [Chronicle]
HeySoCal

Legal action against state insurance commissioner to proceed

After listening to arguments in Consumer Watchdog’s legal action against California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara and the Department of Insurance, a judge did not immediately rule on the organization’s claim that the defendants failed to produce records related to an alleged pay-to-play situation involving insurance companies with business pending before the agency.
NBC Bay Area

Most Californians Now Eligible for Updated Booster Vaccines Targeting Omicron

The California Department of Public Health announced that most California residents are now eligible for an updated Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot. These boosters are bivalent, which means they are pulling double duty by increasing immunity against the original coronavirus strain while also protecting against the newer Omicron variants, according to the statement released Saturday.
smobserved.com

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón's Prohibition Against Sentencing Enhancements Rolls Out the Welcome Mat for Drug Dealers

In February 2021, 16-year-old, straight-A student Sammy Berman Chapman asked his dad for a cheeseburger. An hour later his mom, TV therapist Dr. Laura Berman, went into his room in their Santa Monica home to talk with him about a summer internship and Sammy was dead – poisoned from a single Xanax pill, illicitly manufactured and laced with fentanyl. Sammy had been feeling isolated throughout the pandemic and ordered the pill from a brightly colored menu of "prescription" drugs on Snapchat and had it delivered to the house. What Sammy didn't know is that the pill he bought on Snapchat was spiked with fentanyl.
KTLA

Can authorities permanently seize vehicles used in street takeovers?

The California Highway Patrol has a dedicated unit whose sole mission is to stomp out the growing problem of dangerous street takeovers and sideshows on California streets. The CHP Southern Division Street Racing Enforcement Unit is comprised of specially trained officers and full-time investigators who respond to street takeovers and train other law enforcement agencies […]
KRON4 News

The unbuilt dam that created California’s tallest bridge

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Labor Day 1973, the Foresthill Bridge opened to the public. At an astounding height of 730 feet, it was the second-highest bridge in the world at the time and the highest in the state of California. The bridge outside of Auburn still holds the record as the state’s highest bridge […]
AUBURN, CA

