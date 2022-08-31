ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

Firefighters volunteer to keep Dutchess Stadium safe

FISHKILL – The Chelsea Fire Company, comprised solely of volunteers, is the department that keeps Dutchess Stadium safe during every game that has a fireworks show, and does it at no charge to the Hudson Valley Renegades. Fire Chief Ryan McCluskey told Mid-Hudson News that the 2022 Renegades season...
FISHKILL, NY
Skoufis brings $1.3 million to Orange County firefighters and EMS

HARRIMAN – State Senator James Skoufis (D, Cornwall) Thursday announced $1.3 million for nearly a dozen firefighting units. “This may be the largest grant ever given to local firefighters from the legislature in Albany,” he said. Joint Monroe-Harriman Engine Co. #2 Chief Rich Lenahan said the volunteers “do...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Wappingers, NY Animal Rescue Host Luau Adoption Event This Weekend

A Hudson Valley animal rescue is hosting a big send-off to summer with a luau!. Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts of Dutchess County, located in Wappingers Falls, has had a busy summer rescuing pups from all across the United States. The rescue made headlines after taking in 19 of the 4,000 beagles saved from atrocious conditions at a breeding facility in Virginia back in August.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
thephoto-news.com

Calling all who knit, sew, crochet or have yarn to give away

Project Linus is an organization that provides blankets to babies and children all over the country. Their Orange County chapter has frequently provided baby blankets to Our Mother’s Cupboard. But this year, they are running very low on volunteer blanket-makers. They have a waiting list of children’s hospitals and ministries (including Our Mother’s Cupboard) in need of the blankets, and they are trying to meet the demand.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
WUPE

It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts

If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Out-of-state drug dealer set free by Beacon judge

BEACON – A suspected drug dealer from Massachusetts was arrested after a raid in Beacon on Wednesday by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force. The subject, Stephon Graham, with a lengthy criminal history, was released on his own recognizance by Beacon City Court Judge Gregory Johnston. The task force...
BEACON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force Arrests NY ‘Gang’ Member

A man who police say admitted to being part of a well-known street gang was arrested following an investigation into a shooting in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed an arrest was made in connection to an April shooting in the City of Poughkeepsie.
NBC New York

Partial Human Remains Believed to Be Missing NY Teacher Located in Mass.

Massachusetts State Police said they have found human remains in Lee, Massachusetts, believed to be those of a New York teacher reported missing earlier this year. On Thursday night, a civilian discovered the partial remains in a heavily wooded area near Fox Drive in Lee. Lee and state police responded...
LEE, MA
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange County man gets prison sentence for insurrection crimes

WASHINGTON DC – Thomas Webster, 56, a former US Marine and retired NYPD officer, was sentenced to prison on Thursday for his role in the January 6, 2021 storming of the capitol. Webster, a resident of the Village of Florida, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison. Assistant...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Grandmother Blinds Infant Grandchild in Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley grandmother is heading to prison for assaulting her infant grandchild, leaving the child blind. On Tuesday, an Orange County grandmother was sentenced for assaulting her seven-month-old granddaughter. Orange County, New York Grandma Assaults Grandchild. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 46-year-old Kimberly...
Daily Voice

New Canaan Mom Accused Of Leaving Child Home Alone

A Fairfield County mother was arrested after allegedly leaving her 8-year-old home alone after the child cut their head and was bleeding. Christina Vitale, age 45, of New Canaan turned herself in to police on Wednesday, Aug. 31, on charges of risk of injury to a child for the incident which took place on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
NEW CANAAN, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Inmate charged with attacking corrections officer, other inmate

KINGSTON – Detectives from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 21-year-old Kerhonkson man on charges of assault, attempted assault and criminal possession of a weapon. The charges stem from an alleged August 28 attempted attack by an inmate at the county jail on a corrections officer...
KERHONKSON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Rap About Middletown, New York Going Viral on TikTok

If you're looking at the geography of the Hudson Valley region on a map then you may notice that this place is huge. There's a lot of debate about what cities and towns are really in the Hudson Valley. One city that is undeniably in the Hudson Valley is Middletown. Of course it deserves its very own rap song. Did you know that it has one?
MIDDLETOWN, NY

