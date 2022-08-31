Read full article on original website
Mid-Hudson News Network
Firefighters volunteer to keep Dutchess Stadium safe
FISHKILL – The Chelsea Fire Company, comprised solely of volunteers, is the department that keeps Dutchess Stadium safe during every game that has a fireworks show, and does it at no charge to the Hudson Valley Renegades. Fire Chief Ryan McCluskey told Mid-Hudson News that the 2022 Renegades season...
These 4 Hudson Valley Prisons Have a Puppies Behind Bars Program
Have you ever found yourself scrolling channels on the weekend and stumbled across the show "Pitbulls and Parolees?" In that TV show, there are former prisoners that are out on parole, and the show cornicles the work that the parolees do with the dogs. Would it be great to have...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Skoufis brings $1.3 million to Orange County firefighters and EMS
HARRIMAN – State Senator James Skoufis (D, Cornwall) Thursday announced $1.3 million for nearly a dozen firefighting units. “This may be the largest grant ever given to local firefighters from the legislature in Albany,” he said. Joint Monroe-Harriman Engine Co. #2 Chief Rich Lenahan said the volunteers “do...
Huge Car Show in Poughkeepsie to Benefit Local Veterans
If there is one group of people that deserve our respect and gratitude, I think we can all agree that group is our veterans. Men and women who have put their lives on the line to make sure that our lives are better. In my opinion, veterans deserve way more...
Wappingers, NY Animal Rescue Host Luau Adoption Event This Weekend
A Hudson Valley animal rescue is hosting a big send-off to summer with a luau!. Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts of Dutchess County, located in Wappingers Falls, has had a busy summer rescuing pups from all across the United States. The rescue made headlines after taking in 19 of the 4,000 beagles saved from atrocious conditions at a breeding facility in Virginia back in August.
thephoto-news.com
Calling all who knit, sew, crochet or have yarn to give away
Project Linus is an organization that provides blankets to babies and children all over the country. Their Orange County chapter has frequently provided baby blankets to Our Mother’s Cupboard. But this year, they are running very low on volunteer blanket-makers. They have a waiting list of children’s hospitals and ministries (including Our Mother’s Cupboard) in need of the blankets, and they are trying to meet the demand.
Disabled Bridgeport woman's house condemned due to 'unlivable' conditions
A disabled Bridgeport woman's home is set to be condemned by the Health Department due to mold, water damage and infestation. The property is owned by a former Bridgeport Fire official.
It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts
If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
Alleged dealer nabbed after narcotics found in Beacon
An investigation into narcotics sales in Beacon by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force culminated with a search warrant and an arrest on Wednesday.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Out-of-state drug dealer set free by Beacon judge
BEACON – A suspected drug dealer from Massachusetts was arrested after a raid in Beacon on Wednesday by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force. The subject, Stephon Graham, with a lengthy criminal history, was released on his own recognizance by Beacon City Court Judge Gregory Johnston. The task force...
Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force Arrests NY ‘Gang’ Member
A man who police say admitted to being part of a well-known street gang was arrested following an investigation into a shooting in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed an arrest was made in connection to an April shooting in the City of Poughkeepsie.
NBC New York
Partial Human Remains Believed to Be Missing NY Teacher Located in Mass.
Massachusetts State Police said they have found human remains in Lee, Massachusetts, believed to be those of a New York teacher reported missing earlier this year. On Thursday night, a civilian discovered the partial remains in a heavily wooded area near Fox Drive in Lee. Lee and state police responded...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County man gets prison sentence for insurrection crimes
WASHINGTON DC – Thomas Webster, 56, a former US Marine and retired NYPD officer, was sentenced to prison on Thursday for his role in the January 6, 2021 storming of the capitol. Webster, a resident of the Village of Florida, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison. Assistant...
Polio vaccination rate for 2-year-olds in Monroe area is 31% as polio virus circulates
Just 31% of 2-year-old children in the Monroe ZIP code have been vaccinated against polio at a time when the dangerous virus has been shown to be circulating among unvaccinated people in that area. The state Department of Health released polio vaccination rates for Orange County ZIP codes on Friday,...
Grandmother Blinds Infant Grandchild in Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley grandmother is heading to prison for assaulting her infant grandchild, leaving the child blind. On Tuesday, an Orange County grandmother was sentenced for assaulting her seven-month-old granddaughter. Orange County, New York Grandma Assaults Grandchild. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 46-year-old Kimberly...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Community Foundation of Orange and Sullivan announces ‘Make a Difference’ grants available
MONTGOMERY – The Community Foundation of Orange and Sullivan is accepting applications for its 2022 Make a Difference grants. The Make a Difference Fund was established by the leadership of the Community Foundation of Orange and Sullivan in 2003 to meet emerging needs in the areas in which it serves.
New Canaan Mom Accused Of Leaving Child Home Alone
A Fairfield County mother was arrested after allegedly leaving her 8-year-old home alone after the child cut their head and was bleeding. Christina Vitale, age 45, of New Canaan turned herself in to police on Wednesday, Aug. 31, on charges of risk of injury to a child for the incident which took place on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
Hudson Valley duo accused of drug possession
A Hudson Valley duo who allegedly tried to escape police on Tuesday were arrested and now face drug charges, according to officials at the Ulster County Sheriff's Office.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Inmate charged with attacking corrections officer, other inmate
KINGSTON – Detectives from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 21-year-old Kerhonkson man on charges of assault, attempted assault and criminal possession of a weapon. The charges stem from an alleged August 28 attempted attack by an inmate at the county jail on a corrections officer...
Rap About Middletown, New York Going Viral on TikTok
If you're looking at the geography of the Hudson Valley region on a map then you may notice that this place is huge. There's a lot of debate about what cities and towns are really in the Hudson Valley. One city that is undeniably in the Hudson Valley is Middletown. Of course it deserves its very own rap song. Did you know that it has one?
